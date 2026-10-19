Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki Announces 2027 SMX Roster: Nate Thrasher Joins Team

The following press release is from Kawasaki:

Monster Energy® Pro Circuit Kawasaki Announces 2027 SMX World Championship Roster

Foothill Ranch, Calif. – Monster Energy® Pro Circuit Kawasaki is set for the 2027 SuperMotocross season with a championship-caliber lineup in the 250 Class. The team will once again compete against the world’s best supercross and motocross athletes throughout the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, Pro Motocross Championship, and SMX World Championship™.

Entering its 34th year of professional racing competition, Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki will continue its pursuit of championships in 2027 with Levi Kitchen, Seth Hammaker, Drew Adams, Nick Romano and newcomer Nate Thrasher. Following another winning season in 2026 culminating with the SMX World Championship, the team looks to carry its storied legacy into the new year with a five-rider lineup combining proven race winners and emerging talent.

New to Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki for 2027, Thrasher joins the team with an established record of success in the 250 Class. The Tennessee native earned his seventh career Monster Energy AMA Supercross victory in 2026 at Round 14 in Cleveland. Thrasher enters the year determined to earn more race wins, with his sights set on competing for a championship.

Kitchen returns to Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki as the reigning 250SMX World Champion after securing his first championship in 2026. The Washington native was a championship contender across all three series, finishing runner-up in the Western Divisional 250SX Championship before carrying that momentum into the summer, where he traded possession of the red plate before ultimately finishing third in the Pro Motocross Championship. Kitchen delivered in the end during the SMX Playoffs, securing his first championship and adding a 32nd title to Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s storied history. Kitchen enters 2027 with his sights set on defending his championship and adding another title to his resumé.

Hammaker returns for his seventh season with Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki after another year of showing championship-contending speed. The Pennsylvania native earned his first 250SX victory of the season with a commanding win at Daytona Supercross and ended the season second in the Eastern Divisional 250SX Championship. Hammaker opened the Pro Motocross season with his first career outdoor overall victory at Fox Raceway and took the early championship lead. While sharing the points lead with his teammate Kitchen, Hammaker sustained a shoulder injury at High Point that brought his outdoor campaign to an early end. Hammaker enters 2027 healthy and determined to turn his proven race-winning speed into his first championship.

Adams returns to Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki after continuing his development throughout his second professional season. Despite fighting injuries throughout the year, Adams continued to build his speed, earning him fastest qualifier at Daytona Supercross and the Spring Creek national. He enters 2027 ready to translate his qualifying speed and continued progression into consistent results at the front of the field.

After joining Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki as a fill-in rider during the 2026 supercross season, Romano will return to the team full-time for 2027. Romano delivered a breakout performance at Thunder Valley, going 4-5 in the motos to earn his first career overall podium with a third-place finish. Romano looks to take the experience and knowledge he’s gained in the 2026 season to help build on his results in the upcoming season.

Nate Thrasher

“I’m super excited to join Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki. It’s been a lifelong dream to be on this team, and I can’t wait to start riding the KX™250F. I’ll be training in Florida with my teammates Levi [Kitchen] and Nick [Romano]. Mitch Payton and the whole team have been great and super welcoming. I look forward to getting the bike dialed in, and my goal is to win a championship this year. I want to keep stacking race wins; my goal would be to get to 10 race wins total within this year. I feel like this is my year, and I want to make it count.”

Mitch Payton, Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki Team Owner