The following press release is from the FIM:

Italy crowned World Trophy champions at the 6DAYS® FIM Enduro of Nations

The hundredth edition of the 6DAYS® FIM Enduro of Nations drew to an incredible close with Italy winning the World Trophy class in Sines, Portugal.

There was double delight for Italy when they also won the Junior World Trophy category, while the United States secured a record-breaking seventh MOTOREX Women’s World Trophy victory.

After five incredible days of racing, the centenary edition of the 6DAYS® FIM Enduro of Nations was decided in style with the Day Six Final Cross Test on the Praia Vasco da Gama beach, against the backdrop of the Atlantic Ocean in Sines. The day’s racing delivered a spectacular end to what proved to be one of the most demanding 6DAYS® in recent times.

Italy claim back-to-back World Trophy wins

With a virtual grasp on the World Trophy title entering Day Six, Italy did not falter during the Final Cross Test in Sines, ending the 6DAYS® Portugal as champions. Despite a nervous wait for their turn to race, Italy’s Andrea Verona (KTM), Morgan Lesiardo (Triumph), Samuele Bernardini (Honda) and Matteo Cavallo (TM MOTO) hardly put a wheel wrong and crossed the finish line as winners for the second year running. Led home by Verona, the celebrations immediately ensued.

“It’s an unbelievable feeling,” said Lesiardo. “To win last year was amazing, but to repeat the victory again in Portugal, in the hundredth edition, is definitely something special. As a team we came together to make this happen. I’m looking forward to celebrating with friends, family and supporters.”

As the nearest challengers to Italy, France capped off a solid week with a strong ride in the sand in Sines. With Italy ultimately proving too strong to get the better of, they ended the hundredth edition of the 6DAYS® as vice-champions.

Completing the podium, Sweden ended their 6DAYS® in third. However, they were pushed all the way by the United States. Coming down to the wire in Sines, Sweden managed to fend off their rivals by just twenty-four seconds. With the United States taking fourth, it was Spain who completed the top five.

Emotional victory for Italy in Junior World Trophy

Matching their World Trophy countrymen, Italy’s Junior World Trophy team successfully defended their crown on Day Six in Sines. An emphatic win saw the trio of Alberto Elgari (TM MOTO), Manuel Verzeroli (TM MOTO) and Kevin Cristino (Husqvarna) secure the top step of the podium.

While Elgari placed as the fastest Junior rider, both Verzeroli and Cristino had battled through injury for the majority of the week to keep Italy in the fight. On crossing the finish line, the emotion poured from the Italians as they celebrated in style in Sines.

“I have no words, honestly, I don’t know how to explain this feeling, it’s incredible.” said Elgari. “We had so many problems this week; Kevin [Cristino] dislocated his shoulder on Day One, Manuel [Verzeroli] hurt his arm, but they didn’t quit, we didn’t stop, and now we are the champions again!”

Finishing three-minutes-and-forty-nine-seconds behind them for the runner-up result, the United States could be pleased with their riding this week. A strong end to the week for Spain saw them finish on the final step of the podium in third. Australia and the Czech Republic finished fourth and fifth overall, respectively.

Historic seventh victory for United States in MOTOREX Women’s World Trophy

Claiming a historic seventh MOTOREX Women’s World Trophy victory, the United States cemented their 6DAYS® Portugal with victory in the Final Cross Test on Day Six. Leading the way from Day One, and fending off any challenges from their closest rivals Australia, the trio of Brandy Richards (KTM), Korie Steede (Husqvarna) and Rachel Gutish (Rieju) raced their way into the record books with a nine-minute-and-twenty-three-second margin of victory.

“To get seven victories and break the tie we had with Australia really means a lot,” said Richards. “To have Korie and Rachel by my side doing it is special, too. We really wanted this seventh victory for the United States.”

Throughout the week, Australia never gave up without a fight. Pushing all the way until the chequered flag, they did their best to keep the pressure on the United States in the hope a seventh 6DAYS® would fall their way. In the end, the United States had that extra edge on them in Portugal and they had to settle for the vice-champion result.

Behind the leading two nations, it was France who secured the final step of the MOTOREX Women’s World Trophy podium. Making a strong return to the 6DAYS® for 2026, New Zealand took fourth, with FIM LA finishing three-minutes-and-thirty-seconds behind in fifth.

Verona takes debut outright individual 6DAYS® victory in Portugal

The Day Six Final Cross Test is always an exciting closure to every 6DAYS® and with this year’s race ending on the beach in Sines, it was one to favour the sand specialists. An incredible World Trophy heat resulted in the top four riders separated by less than two seconds. The United States’ Dante Oliveira (KTM) took victory by four-tenths of a second from Verona, with Oliveira’s teammates Grant Davis (KTM) and Jonathan Girroir (KTM) shadowing them across the line in third and fourth, respectively.

However, it was Verona who secured victory in the outright individual classification in this year’s 6DAYS® Portugal. Needing to beat his closest rival, Spain’s Josep García (KTM), the Italian put on a final day masterclass to claim his debut 6DAYS® win. Combined with Italy winning the World Trophy classification, it marked a dream 6DAYS® for Verona.

“Unbelievable, it’s just incredible,” said Verona. “It was a fight all the way until the end. But to win my very first overall, and also win the World Trophy with Italy, is amazing.”

Behind Verona in the standings, García finished as runner-up, with France’s Zach Pichon (TM MOTO) completing the top three. Davis and Lesiardo rounded out the top five.

Although missing out on a potential sixth consecutive outright individual victory, García was declared the Enduro1 class winner in Portugal. Lesiardo took second, with Sweden’s Max Ahlin (Honda) finishing twenty-three seconds behind in third. Verona also secured the Enduro2 class victory. Pichon followed him home for second, with Davis completing the podium in third.

The battle for Enduro3 class honours went down to the wire in Sines, with Great Britain’s Brad Freeman (Beta) taking victory by only four-tenths of a second after six days of racing. France’s Julien Roussaly (Sherco) agonisingly finished in second position despite his best efforts in the Final Cross Test. Sweden’s Albin Norrbin (Husqvarna) joined them on the podium in third.

The Junior class was won by Italy’s Alberto Elgari (TM MOTO). The Italian was impressive this week, finishing over three minutes ahead of the United States’ Toby Cleveland (Husqvarna) in second, with France’s Clement Clauzier (Beta) third.

The Women’s category saw Richards comfortably win the Women’s class by five-minutes-and-thirty-nine-seconds, in what was an incredible performance by the American. Australia’s teenage sensation Danielle McDonald (Yamaha) achieved a career-best result, finishing as runner-up. The United States’ Korie Steede (Husqvarna) completed the top three. Australia’s Madi Simpson (Yamaha) and New Zealand’s Rachael Archer (Yamaha) were fourth and fifth, respectively.

The prestigious Manufacturer’s Team Award was won by Red Bull KTM Factory Racing featuring Verona, Davis and García. TM MOTO Boano Factory were second, with Honda Racing completing the podium in third.

Team Rabaconda win the Club Team Award in Portugal

In the Club Team Award category it was Team Rabaconda who secured the top step of the podium in the hundredth edition of the FIM 6DAYS®. Delivering an incredibly consistent and near-perfect week of racing, they clinched victory by one-minute-and-forty-seconds.

“It feels incredible for us to win the Club Team Award,” said Team Rabaconda’s Colton Shields (Husqvarna). “It was a tough week, conditions were pretty gnarly, so we really had to manage our bikes and bodies.”

Although winning Day Six by a sizeable margin, Missouri Mudders were unable to snatch the win from Team Rabaconda on the Final Cross Test. Nevertheless, a great 6DAYS® Portugal saw them finish as runners-up. With GTBN taking the final step of the podium, and Hough Legacy Racing placing fourth, the United States swept the top four positions in the Club Team Award category. Chile Junior 2 rounded out the top five.

The Veteran Club Team Award class was won by Gottbros Team, finishing nine-minutes-and-twenty-seconds ahead of Team Motokrosova Skola-CZ in second, with Cone Valve Team M.C. Sitge rounding out the podium in third. After a tough week of racing, Rogershill Women’s Team topped the MOTOREX Women’s Club Team Award classification.

The outright individual classification for the Club Team Award competition saw Italy’s Manolo Morettini (Husqvarna) secure the top step of the podium in this year’s 6DAYS®. The United States’ Jhak Walker (Beta) placed one-minute-and-fourteen-seconds behind in second, with the United States’ Will Sievenpiper (Kawasaki) completing the podium in third.

The Dunlop GEOMAX Challenge was won by Italy’s Simone Cagnoni (KTM), with Australia’s Dylan McDonald (Yamaha) taking second. The United States’ Jaden Dahners (KTM) completed the top three.

The following press release is from the AMA:

U.S. Women’s Trophy Team Continues Historic Run with Fourth Consecutive ISDE Title

PICKERINGTON, Ohio — The U.S. Women’s Trophy Team maintained its hold over the FIM International Six-Days Enduro, winning its fourth consecutive ISDE title during the competition, which ran Oct. 12-17 in Grândola, Portugal, and celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2026.

The trio of Brandy Richards, Rachel Gutish and Korie Steede all contributed to yet another victory for the American women, who defeated second-place Australia by 9 minutes and 23 seconds. This is the seventh overall Women’s World Trophy victory for the United States, and the fifth in six years, breaking a tie with Australia for the most titles.

“Brandy, Rachel and Korie continue to raise the standard of our teams at the FIM International Six Days Enduro and have firmly secured their place in the record books as a special group of riders that have come together for the good of their country,” AMA Director of Racing Mike Pelletier said. “We are grateful for all of the riders that competed on behalf of the United States this year, including our Junior World Trophy Team, which earned a podium finish and our World Trophy Team which pushed hard for a strong result. Our club teams also performed extremely well, leaving all of us extremely proud.”

Richards earned her fourth-straight individual title during the week, while Steede added a third-place finish.

Also earning a podium finish for the Stars and Stripes, the American Junior World Trophy Team — Cooper Jones, Toby Cleveland, and Jason Tino — raced to second place. Italy claimed the Junior World Trophy while Spain rounded out the podium.

Led by the quartet of Dante Oliveira, Steward Baylor, Grant Davis, and Jonathan Girroir, the American World Trophy Team battled to a fourth-place finish at the 2026 ISDE, just missing out on a podium finish by 24 seconds. Italy, France, and Sweden landed on the podium, while Italy claimed its second consecutive World Trophy.

The United States dominated on the club side, with American teams capturing the top four places on the leaderboard, led by Team Rabaconda — comprised of Will Sievenpiper, Jhak Walker and Colton Shields — earning a historic FIM ISDE Club Team Award victory. Missouri Mudders, GTBN and Hough Legacy Racing followed Team Rabaconda, respectively.

For more details, visit www.fim-6days.com.