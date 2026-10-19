Fox Racing Announces New Partnership That Reinstates the Name

The following press release is from Fox Racing:

NEW PARTNERSHIP REINSTATES ‘PALA RACEWAY PRESENTED BY FOX RACING’

Fox Racing Continues Commitment with Pala Band of Mission Indians and Southern California’s #1 Motocross Facility

Irvine, CA – Fox Racing, the global leader in motocross and mountain biking gear and apparel, announces a new partnership with the Pala Band of Mission Indians and Southern California’s #1 motocross facility. The new partnership reinstates the name ‘Pala Raceway Presented by Fox Racing’ and extends the brand’s commitment to support the local motocross community including the Pro Motocross Championship season opener in May 2027.

Fox Racing’s partnership with the Pala Band of Mission Indians began in 2018 with the introduction of ‘Fox Raceway’ and a commitment to elevate the experience at one of the most recognized tracks in North America. While the name ‘Pala Raceway Presented by Fox Racing’ may signify a new chapter, the brand’s focus continues to be a commitment to supporting the local motocross and Pala Band of Mission Indians community.

“The recent Pro National is proof that Pala and the local community plays a significant role on the global stage of motocross,” says Michael Crocco, Global Director of Fox Racing. “But beyond the national, it’s the Pala Band of Mission Indians, local staff, and track operators, including Nick Wey, that facilitate the dream of riding a dirt bike in Southern California. We carry the same pride in supporting a community that the brand was founded on and in seeing the name ‘Pala Raceway’ reinstated.”

“We are proud to extend our partnership with Fox Racing, reflecting our Tribe’s continued commitment to the Raceway and the motocross community,” said Robert Smith, Chairman of the Pala Band of Mission Indians. “We look forward to welcoming riders, fans, and families to Pala for more exciting racing and memorable experiences.”

Visit www.raceway.palatribe.com for track information including the monthly practice and race schedule, rental availability, and career opportunities at Pala Raceway. Follow @palaracewaymx on Instagram for track updates, local race series, and more.