Matt Walker's Vet Race (Keefer)

The second Annual Vet Masters is coming to Matt Walker's track in Echeconnee, Georgia, November 13-15. I attended last year's first annual event, and it was one of the most fun vet races that I have been to. If you haven't been to Echeconnee, then you're missing out. With a flowy, sandy, safe track that leaves room for plenty of passing, it makes for a fun race for all of us older riders. It reminds me of an old-school motocross event where the track gets rough, and the atmosphere is laid back. I am trying to get Steve Matthes to come race; being that he is a four-time Manitoba Champion, maybe he can add a green jacket to the list of his accomplishments. If you're an older rider and want to come to a great weekend of racing, "The Stalker" puts on a well-run race. I don't pick a lot of races to go to, but this is one that I really can't wait for.

Day in the Dirt (Brandon Croney)

Every Father's Day, motocross fans gather at the magnificent High Point Raceway to watch the greatest racers in the world compete on the big stage. Last weekend, we gathered at High Point for a different reason. Red Bull's Day in the Dirt Out East invaded the Country Club of Motocross for a weekend filled with racing, friends, and good times!

Usually, on a Pro Motocross National weekend, campers from all over fill the hillsides of Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania. But last weekend, it was a different sight. Instead of campers lining the hillside, a track had been mowed into the grass for Day in the Dirt, sending riders zigzagging through the tall grass before they would disappear into the woods. High Point looked a little different from a normal national weekend, but this weekend was not going to be normal.

There are certain sounds you never get tired of hearing. Ask any motocross fan, and I'd be willing to bet they would give you the same answer: the sound of a two-stroke, wide open on the pipe. That unmistakable "braaaaaaap" would echo through the High Point hills and woods as the "Still Smokin'" two-stroke race got underway, bringing smiles to anyone's face that was within earshot. As badass as those two-strokes would sound ripping through the fresh High Point dirt, some of the best times of the weekend would have nothing to do with race results or even being on the track.

The Fasthouse pits had the kind of atmosphere that made you want to pull up a chair and stay awhile. Friends gathered around the campfire, laughing, cracking open a cold one, and telling old race stories that have probably gotten a little more exaggerated as the years roll by. There was certainly no shortage of jokes and laughter as old and new friends bench raced and reminisced about the good ol' days. It was the kind of scene that reminds you just how much motocross lives on beyond the track.

Before the pit bike madness got underway, Cody Jones busted out his guitar and absolutely crushed the national anthem, setting the tone for the madness that was about to unfold. The organized chaos began, and man, did we get a show. From pit bikes to mopeds, crashes to takeouts, the race delivered plenty of laughs and entertainment for all of us watching.

The jump show brought even more excitement to the weekend. Fans lined up at the big quad in the back of the High Point pro section as Darryn Durham, Patrick Evans, Tyler Bereman, Wyatt Fontenot, and Kelana Humphrey put on a show. The guys tossed whips and Nac-Nacs, while Evans and Fontenot even tossed synchronized backflips over the quad. With bikes flying through the air and the crowd cheering them on, the show was just another reminder that this weekend was not just about racing and lap times around the track.

Day in the Dirt is not just about racing motorcycles; it's about all that's happening around them. It's the sounds of the two-strokes clicking through gears. It's the glow of campfires lighting up the fields on a cool fall evening. It's the old race stories and jokes that leave everyone's faces hurting from smiling. It is also the feeling that everyone there genuinely wants to be there. They are there because of their love for dirt bikes, and they know that some of the best memories are made when things are not being taken too seriously.

It is also the little things you might not expect at a motocross race, like the closest-to-the-pin competition, where golf balls came dangerously close to making contact with some of the fans gathering around to watch. Shoutout to Racer X's own Andrew Fredrickson for channeling his inner Tiger Woods and sticking a shot within a foot of the pin to take home the win!

At the end of the weekend, you might not remember every single race result or every lap spun around the track. But you will remember how that two-stroke sounded ripping through the Pennsylvania dirt, the stories at the campfire, the music, laughter, and the people you spent the weekend making memories with.

And if you ask me, that is one hell of a weekend at the motocross track.

Check out some photos below, as well as my full gallery from the weekend!