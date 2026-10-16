Quad Lock Honda Thanks Joey Savatgy As End Of WSX Ends His Deal. Where Does He Go Next?
A bit of fallout from the cancellation of the FIM World Supercross Championship. Quad Lock Honda has explained that without the series it no longer has the income stream to keep Joey Savatgy on board for the rest of this year, and for 2027. Savatgy very nearly won the WSX Championship last year and, as we have heard, the WSX series did offer financial support for teams who brought in top-level talent. With WSX no longer existing, Quad Lock Honda lost a revenue stream that helps pay Savatgy.
So the team and Joey have to part, but we do believe Savatgy could land on his feet. The Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull Ducati team lost Dylan Ferrandis to retirement and Justin Barcia to HEP Suzuki. That squad needs a teammate to put alongside RJ Hampshire and Savatgy would make a good fit.
Savatgy's 2026 Monster Energy Supercross campaign was very good, as he scored single-digit (top nine) finishes in all but three of the races he competed in, and went top-five at Daytona.
Quad Lock Honda's goodbye press release for Savatgy is below.
QUAD LOCK HONDA THANKS Joey Savatgy AFTER THREE SUCCESSFUL SEASONS!
Quad Lock Honda thanks Joey Savatgy for three successful seasons together, highlighted by championships, race wins, championship podiums and a competitive presence across Australian Supercross, World Supercross and the AMA Supercross and Motocross Championship.
Supercross and Motocross demand resilience, courage and an unwavering commitment to the pursuit of success. Since joining the team in 2024, Savatgy has delivered all three, playing an important role in the continued growth and success of Quad Lock Honda.
His first season saw him dominate Australian Supercross and finish runner-up in the World Supercross Championship, building on the team’s success with Justin Brayton and Dean Wilson. In 2025, he again finished second in World Supercross while recording multiple top-ten results in AMA Supercross and Motocross.
The 2026 season delivered another strong campaign, including a heat race win, a fourth-place finish and multiple top-five results on his way to eighth overall in AMA Supercross. Those performances came despite a broken wrist that required surgery and months of rehabilitation. Savatgy returned to competition and continued to push, although he was unable to regain his full strength before the conclusion of the season.
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|349
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|346
|3
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|315
|4
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|275
|5
|
Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|273
|6
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|237
|7
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|203
|8
|Joey Savatgy
|Thomasville, GA
|194
|9
|Jorge Prado
|Lugo, Spain
|189
|10
|Justin Hill
|Yoncalla, OR
|188
Unfortunately, the cancellation of the World Supercross Championship has materially changed the commercial and operational landscape for the team. The international series was a fundamental part of the Honda program and its commitments to Savatgy. Without that platform, the team is unable to proceed with his 2027 contract as originally planned.
While this brings their current chapter to a close, both parties remain on positive terms, with mutual respect for what they have achieved together.
Joey Savatgy said:
“The team has been great. We’ve had a lot of success together in World Supercross and Australian Supercross, and this year we showed we could compete at a high level in the AMA Championship. The bike and the team have proven they can run at the front of any championship.
“With World Supercross no longer continuing, it created a difficult situation for both me and the team, and we had to make some decisions about the future. I want to thank everyone at Quad Lock Honda for the opportunities, the support and the competitive environment. I’ve enjoyed being part of the team and appreciate everything we’ve achieved together.”
Team founder Yarrive Konsky echoed those sentiments, while making it clear that the team remains excited about its future.
“I’ve admired Joey’s career for a long time. I first followed him when he came to Australia to race junior motocross, and I’ve watched him develop into the rider he is today. He races with tremendous heart and grit. I’ve seen him compete injured, push through adversity and remain committed to getting the best out of himself and for the team. You can’t help but admire that hunger to succeed.
“Joey has been a great part of our team. His dry wit, determination and hard-charging approach have made him a valued member of the program, and I’m grateful for what we’ve achieved together.
“The reality is that World Supercross was an important part of our international ecosystem. With the championship no longer proceeding, the model we built around those international races is no longer viable in its existing form. That is a consequence of the championship’s demise, and it means we have to make responsible decisions about our commitments and the future of the business.
“That said, we are extremely positive about where Quad Lock Honda sits and what comes next. We have proven that we can build competitive motorcycles, attract quality riders and perform at the highest level. Our focus now is on evaluating our structure, strengthening our American program and building a sustainable platform with our attention firmly on the United States for the next phase of our journey.
“We thank Joey for his commitment, professionalism and contribution to the team. I wish him every success in whatever comes next for him. We part with respect and appreciation, and we look forward to the next chapter of our Honda team.”
Quad Lock Honda remains firmly focused on contending for championships, and building a commercially sustainable American program and delivering results for its partners, riders and supporters.
The team has already announced new signings with Cameron McAdoo and Dylan Rempel, while maintaining its relationships with Christian Craig, Charli Cannon and Brodie Connolly. With the next phase of the program taking shape, Quad Lock Honda is excited about the opportunities ahead, with further announcements to be made shortly.