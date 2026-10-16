A bit of fallout from the cancellation of the FIM World Supercross Championship. Quad Lock Honda has explained that without the series it no longer has the income stream to keep Joey Savatgy on board for the rest of this year, and for 2027. Savatgy very nearly won the WSX Championship last year and, as we have heard, the WSX series did offer financial support for teams who brought in top-level talent. With WSX no longer existing, Quad Lock Honda lost a revenue stream that helps pay Savatgy.

So the team and Joey have to part, but we do believe Savatgy could land on his feet. The Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull Ducati team lost Dylan Ferrandis to retirement and Justin Barcia to HEP Suzuki. That squad needs a teammate to put alongside RJ Hampshire and Savatgy would make a good fit.

Savatgy's 2026 Monster Energy Supercross campaign was very good, as he scored single-digit (top nine) finishes in all but three of the races he competed in, and went top-five at Daytona.

Quad Lock Honda's goodbye press release for Savatgy is below.