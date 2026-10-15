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SAME Trusted Kit, NEW Hot Rods Branding

October 15, 2026, 11:00am
SAME Trusted Kit, NEW Hot Rods Branding

If you’ve relied on Vertex Complete Engine Rebuild Kits for your engine builds, you’re going to start noticing a different name on the box.

Vertex Complete Engine Rebuild Kits are transitioning to Hot Rods Complete Engine Rebuild Kits.

But before you wonder what changed inside the box, here’s the answer: nothing.

The components aren’t changing.

The manufacturing isn’t changing.

The quality isn’t changing.

Even the part numbers aren’t changing.

Same trusted components, now under the Hot Rods brand.

abr-october-blog
abr-october-blog All Balls Racing Group

A New Box, Not a New Kit

This isn’t a new engine rebuild kit or a replacement product. It’s the same Complete Engine Rebuild Kit riders have relied on, now with Hot Rods branding and packaging.

So, if you’ve used the Vertex-branded kit for a previous rebuild, you can expect the same quality, materials, engineering, and performance when a Hot Rods box shows up for your next one.

Quality Components in One Complete Kit

Anyone who has torn an engine down knows there are plenty of parts to keep track of. The last thing you want is to get halfway through a rebuild and realize you’re missing something.

Hot Rods Complete Engine Rebuild Kits bring together trusted components from across All Balls Racing Group into one complete rebuild solution, including:

  • High-quality pistons
  • USA-manufactured gaskets
  • Premium connecting rods
  • Quality components needed to complete the rebuild

It’s everything you need in one box, helping simplify the process from teardown to getting the bike back together.

What Do You Need to Remember?

Not much, and that’s really the point.

When you start seeing Hot Rods Complete Engine Rebuild Kits instead of Vertex Complete Engine Rebuild Kits, don’t let the different box throw you off.

Inside is the same Complete Engine Rebuild Kit you already trust.

When it’s time for your next rebuild, Ask For It: Hot Rods Complete Engine Rebuild Kit.

Get The New Hot Rods Kit

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