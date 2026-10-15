Podcast: Carl Vaillancourt Talks Team Canada and Motocross of Nations, Racing SX, and More

FLY Racing is proud to introduce our Grassroots Giveback program. Helping those organizations that need it most, FLY Racing has donated tens of thousands of dollars worth of products to keep people riding year-round. Involved in every discipline of off-road racing worldwide, it is FLY Racing’s initiative and duty to lead by example. We are proud to be involved with charitable organizations around the country and look forward to expanding the program in the years to come. Visit FLYracing.com and follow @flyracing.global for more info.

Five-time Canadian MX champion Carl Vaillancourt talks about his career up there and down in the USA, Team Canada's struggles at the MXDN and his own 1989 MXDN results, his Texaco and Esso sponsors, hanging with the NESC dudes, being decent at supercross, battling Ross “Rollerball” Pederson, the pressure at Montreal SX, a young Jean Sebastian Roy, and more.

Save at FXRRacing.com with Pulpmx30 code and also thanks to Firepower Parts and Maxxis Tires.

Find it on the PulpMX App or your local podcast player.

LISTEN TO THE FULL Vaillancourt PODCAST