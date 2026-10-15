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MXGP Schedule Updates: MXGP of Spain Becomes MXGP of Extremadura, Águeda Confirmed for Portugal Round

October 15, 2026, 10:00am
MXGP Schedule Updates: MXGP of Spain Becomes MXGP of Extremadura, Águeda Confirmed for Portugal Round
Agueda, Portugal MXGP of PortugalFIM Motocross World Championship

The following press release is from Infront Moto Racing:

MXGP 2027 CALENDAR UPDATE: ÁGUEDA CONFIRMED AND SPAIN BECOMES THE MXGP OF EXTREMADURA

MONACO (Principality of Monaco) - Infront Moto Racing, together with the FIM, is pleased to announce an update to the 2027 FIM Motocross World Championship calendar. Two updates shape next season: one of the championship's best-loved tracks stays on the schedule, and a new name joins the calendar in western Spain.

Águeda confirmed for the MXGP of Portugal

On 22-23 May, the MXGP of Portugal will be held at Águeda, one of the most iconic circuits of the championship. Águeda hosted its first Grand Prix in 1985, when Dave Strijbos won the 125cc class, and 2027 will mark its 28th World Championship event.

Located in the Aveiro District, around 75 km south of Porto, the circuit is famous for its orange hard-pack dirt, natural amphitheatre and passionate Portuguese crowds. Jeffrey Herlings holds the record for most wins at Águeda with six, while Antonio Cairoli sits behind with five and Stefan Everts has four in the historic of the venue. Recent editions have been just as memorable: Pauls Jonass took his first MXGP overall victory there in 2024, and Lucas Coenen swept the 2025 round.

The MXGP of Spain becomes the MXGP of Extremadura

On 18 April, the second Spanish round of the season becomes the MXGP of Extremadura, staged at Merida. The new name puts the spotlight on the western region of Spain, known for its rich heritage, natural landscapes and growing passion for motorsport. Together with the season opener in Andalucía on 28 February, Spain will once again play a key role in the 2027 series.

Full 2027 MXGP Schedule

* all times

FIM Motocross World Championship Schedule

2027 MXGP Schedule

MXGP Schedule


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