MXGP Schedule Updates: MXGP of Spain Becomes MXGP of Extremadura, Águeda Confirmed for Portugal Round
The following press release is from Infront Moto Racing:
MXGP 2027 CALENDAR UPDATE: ÁGUEDA CONFIRMED AND SPAIN BECOMES THE MXGP OF EXTREMADURA
MONACO (Principality of Monaco) - Infront Moto Racing, together with the FIM, is pleased to announce an update to the 2027 FIM Motocross World Championship calendar. Two updates shape next season: one of the championship's best-loved tracks stays on the schedule, and a new name joins the calendar in western Spain.
Águeda confirmed for the MXGP of Portugal
On 22-23 May, the MXGP of Portugal will be held at Águeda, one of the most iconic circuits of the championship. Águeda hosted its first Grand Prix in 1985, when Dave Strijbos won the 125cc class, and 2027 will mark its 28th World Championship event.
Located in the Aveiro District, around 75 km south of Porto, the circuit is famous for its orange hard-pack dirt, natural amphitheatre and passionate Portuguese crowds. Jeffrey Herlings holds the record for most wins at Águeda with six, while Antonio Cairoli sits behind with five and Stefan Everts has four in the historic of the venue. Recent editions have been just as memorable: Pauls Jonass took his first MXGP overall victory there in 2024, and Lucas Coenen swept the 2025 round.
The MXGP of Spain becomes the MXGP of Extremadura
On 18 April, the second Spanish round of the season becomes the MXGP of Extremadura, staged at Merida. The new name puts the spotlight on the western region of Spain, known for its rich heritage, natural landscapes and growing passion for motorsport. Together with the season opener in Andalucía on 28 February, Spain will once again play a key role in the 2027 series.
Full 2027 MXGP Schedule
FIM Motocross World Championship Schedule
2027 MXGP Schedule
- MXGPMXGP of Andalucia WMX and EMX125
Sunday, February 286:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Argentina Sunday, March 146:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Italy WMX
Sunday, March 286:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Sardegna (Italy) EMX125 & EMX250
Sunday, April 46:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Extremadura (Spain) EMX125 & EMX250
Sunday, April 186:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Trentino (Italy) EMX1250 & EM250
Sunday, April 256:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of China Sunday, May 26:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Portugal EMX125 & EMX250
Sunday, May 236:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of France EMX125 & EMX250
Sunday, May 306:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Latvia EMX125 & EMX250
Sunday, June 136:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Germany WMX & EMX125
Sunday, June 206:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Great Britain EMX125 & EMX250
Sunday, June 276:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Czech Republic EMX65, EMX85, & EMX2T
Sunday, July 256:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Flanders (Belgium) EMX250 & EMX Open
Sunday, August 16:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Sweden EMX125 & EMX250
Sunday, August 156:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of The Netherlands WMX & EMX250
Sunday, August 226:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Turkiye WMX & EMX250
Sunday, September 56:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Ziyang Sunday, September 126:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Australia WMX
Sunday, September 196:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Switzerland Sunday, October 36:00 AM