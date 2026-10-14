The following press release is from Yamaha Europe:

Yamaha Motor Europe Announces Strategic Restructuring of Motocross Grand Prix Programme

Yamaha Motor Europe has announced a strategic restructuring of its FIM Motocross World Championship programme. The changes will introduce a new operating model for the Yamaha Factory Racing MXGP team and conclude Yamaha’s factory involvement in the MX2 category.

The restructuring follows the opening of Yamaha Motor Europe’s new, purpose-built Motorsport Research and Development facility at the Yamaha Campus in Gerno di Lesmo, Italy. MXGP development will be centralised at the facility, mirroring the development model for the company’s Road Racing and Rally Raid operations.

Under the new structure, Yamaha Motor Europe will bring operation of the Yamaha Factory Racing MXGP team in-house, assuming direct responsibility for its day-to-day management and the wider technical development of the MXGP programme.

The initiative forms part of a broader strategy to focus resources on returning Yamaha to the top step of the podium in the premier MXGP class. In support of this objective, Yamaha Motor Europe will conclude its factory involvement in MX2 with immediate effect.

Further details of the new Yamaha Factory Racing MXGP team structure, including its management and full rider line-up, will be announced in due course.

Andrea Dosoli: Division Manager, Motorsport Division, Yamaha Motor Europe