Yamaha Motor Europe Announces Strategic Restructuring of Motocross Grand Prix Program Ahead of 2027 Season
The following press release is from Yamaha Europe:
Yamaha Motor Europe Announces Strategic Restructuring of Motocross Grand Prix Programme
Yamaha Motor Europe has announced a strategic restructuring of its FIM Motocross World Championship programme. The changes will introduce a new operating model for the Yamaha Factory Racing MXGP team and conclude Yamaha’s factory involvement in the MX2 category.
The restructuring follows the opening of Yamaha Motor Europe’s new, purpose-built Motorsport Research and Development facility at the Yamaha Campus in Gerno di Lesmo, Italy. MXGP development will be centralised at the facility, mirroring the development model for the company’s Road Racing and Rally Raid operations.
Under the new structure, Yamaha Motor Europe will bring operation of the Yamaha Factory Racing MXGP team in-house, assuming direct responsibility for its day-to-day management and the wider technical development of the MXGP programme.
The initiative forms part of a broader strategy to focus resources on returning Yamaha to the top step of the podium in the premier MXGP class. In support of this objective, Yamaha Motor Europe will conclude its factory involvement in MX2 with immediate effect.
Further details of the new Yamaha Factory Racing MXGP team structure, including its management and full rider line-up, will be announced in due course.
Andrea Dosoli: Division Manager, Motorsport Division, Yamaha Motor Europe
“Yamaha has a proud history in Motocross Grand Prix racing. As we pursue our ambition to return to the top step of the podium in the premier class, we are refocusing our resources for the 2027 season. The Yamaha Factory Racing MXGP team will operate through a new, centralised structure at our Motorsport Research and Development facility in Gerno di Lesmo. Alongside increased investment in MXGP, we will conclude our factory involvement in MX2 and restructure our EMX250 and EMX125 programmes. I would like to express sincere gratitude to Hans Corvers and the Kemea Team for their contribution to Yamaha’s achievements in both MXGP and MX2. Their efforts were instrumental in securing the 2021 MX2 World Championship with Maxime Renaux, as well as four manufacturers’ titles for Yamaha.
“I would also like to thank Wim Hutten and the Hutten Metaal Team for their unwavering commitment and professionalism. Their dedication has played a key role in Yamaha’s success, especially in EMX250, securing titles for Thibault Benistant, Rick Elzinga and Andrea Bonacorsi since 2020.”