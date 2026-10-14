Ryder DiFrancesco and Daxton Bennick Sign with Red Bull KTM
As reported for the last several months, Ryder DiFrancesco and Daxton Bennick have officially signed with Red Bull KTM for the 2027 Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship. After spending the 2026 season with the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team that has now ceased operation, Bennick and DiFrancesco will compete on KTM 250 SX-F machines alongside Julien Beaumer and Sacha Coenen (now set for his first full year in SMX in '27). Lucas Coenen and Jorge Prado will complete the 450SMX roster.
Nathan Ramsey, the team manager from that now gone Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team, is now the new Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 250 team manager.
The following press release is from KTM:
RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING SIGNS Ryder DiFrancesco AND Daxton Bennick
MURRIETA, Calif. – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing has signed Ryder DiFrancesco and Daxton Bennick ahead of the 2027 SMX World Championship season, joining an expanded four-rider 250 program alongside Julien Beaumer and Sacha Coenen.
The new-look roster will compete aboard KTM 250 SX-F FACTORY EDITION machinery across the AMA Supercross Championship, Pro Motocross Championship, and SMX Finals post-season, further strengthening KTM's READY TO RACE commitment to the next generation of 250 class talent.
DiFrancesco, 21, joins Red Bull KTM Factory Racing following a breakout 2026 season, finishing runner-up in the 250SMX World Championship, fifth in 250MX, and fourth in the 250SX Western Division standings. The Californian earned his first-career 250SX podium at Anaheim 1 and carried that momentum into the outdoors and playoffs with a collection of podium results, firmly establishing himself as a title challenger into the future.
"I'm super-excited to be joining Red Bull KTM Factory Racing. It's been one of the top-tier teams in the paddock since I can remember, so it's going to be a cool feeling being on the orange bike in 2027 – it only grows the confidence in myself and the team. The next thing to do now is to go out there and win. I'm excited, and the season can't come soon enough."
Bennick, 20, is another exciting addition to the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing effort after a strong 2026 campaign that saw him claim third in the 250SX East standings and secure his first 250SMX podium at SMX Playoff 1 in Columbus. The North Carolina native has continued to progress through the professional ranks since his highly-successful amateur career as part of the KTM Orange Brigade and will enter 2027 targeting title success.
"I'm so excited to be on the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team next year. It's always been a dream of mine, so it's a super-cool and surreal moment for me. There are a lot of familiar faces on the team and also some new ones, and I think we're going to make a really good combination and go after the championships – I'm ready to get to work."
The arrival of DiFrancesco and Bennick coincides with a significant expansion of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing's 250 program, which will also feature Beaumer and incoming Belgian standout Coenen. Beaumer, 20, will return for his fourth season with the team after recently extending his contract through 2027 and beyond, while 19-year-old Coenen arrives from the MX2 World Championship following a Grand Prix campaign that saw him finish third in the 2026 standings.
Nathan Ramsey, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 250 Team Manager:
"What an incredible opportunity to be a part of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing for 2027 and beyond. I will be managing the 250 race team, alongside of Ian and his crew on the 450 side. I believe this expansion and structure for the complete Red Bull KTM program is very strong and I look forward to having an unbelievable season. I couldn’t be happier to add Dax and Ryder to the team! They both had very strong seasons in 2026 and should absolutely be in the championship conversation in 2027. Dax and Ryder alongside Juju and Sacha make up a very young and extremely strong Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 250 effort for 2027! I am honored to be a part of this group moving forward and can’t wait to see what the future holds."
Ian Harrison, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 450 Team Manager:
"We are incredibly excited to introduce our strengthened Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 250 program, which will debut in 2027 with a four-rider lineup equipped with KTM 250 SX-F FACTORY EDITION machinery. KTM has enjoyed significant success in the category for many years, and this next step further underlines the brand’s READY TO RACE commitment into the future."
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s expanded 250 program will make its competitive debut at the opening round of the 2027 AMA Supercross Championship in Anaheim, California, on January 9, marking an exciting renewed chapter for the Austrian manufacturer's presence in U.S. competition alongside its factory 450 team of reigning SMX World Champion Jorge Prado and new recruit Lucas Coenen.