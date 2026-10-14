As reported for the last several months, Ryder DiFrancesco and Daxton Bennick have officially signed with Red Bull KTM for the 2027 Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship. After spending the 2026 season with the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team that has now ceased operation, Bennick and DiFrancesco will compete on KTM 250 SX-F machines alongside Julien Beaumer and Sacha Coenen (now set for his first full year in SMX in '27). Lucas Coenen and Jorge Prado will complete the 450SMX roster.

Nathan Ramsey, the team manager from that now gone Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team, is now the new Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 250 team manager.

The following press release is from KTM:

RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING SIGNS Ryder DiFrancesco AND Daxton Bennick

MURRIETA, Calif. – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing has signed Ryder DiFrancesco and Daxton Bennick ahead of the 2027 SMX World Championship season, joining an expanded four-rider 250 program alongside Julien Beaumer and Sacha Coenen.

The new-look roster will compete aboard KTM 250 SX-F FACTORY EDITION machinery across the AMA Supercross Championship, Pro Motocross Championship, and SMX Finals post-season, further strengthening KTM's READY TO RACE commitment to the next generation of 250 class talent.

DiFrancesco, 21, joins Red Bull KTM Factory Racing following a breakout 2026 season, finishing runner-up in the 250SMX World Championship, fifth in 250MX, and fourth in the 250SX Western Division standings. The Californian earned his first-career 250SX podium at Anaheim 1 and carried that momentum into the outdoors and playoffs with a collection of podium results, firmly establishing himself as a title challenger into the future.

Ryder DiFrancesco: