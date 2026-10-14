Matchbox The Movie Features Triumph Scrambler 1200 XE Icon Edition

Matchbox The Movie follows a group of childhood friends whose lives are turned upside down when their former leader, now undercover CIA agent Sean (John Cena), returns home and inadvertently draws them into a high-stakes international mission to save the world.

Showcasing its versatility in a series of dynamic riding sequences, the motorcycle takes center stage in one of the movie's climactic action scenes, demonstrating why the Scrambler has become a favorite among filmmakers seeking authentic adventure and performance.

A dedicated behind-the-scenes featurette gives fans exclusive access to the making of the film's spectacular stunt sequences, revealing how the action teams worked with the Scrambler 1200 XE to bring some of the movie's most memorable moments to life.

Nick Bell, Triumph’s Chief Marketing Officer said: “The Scrambler 1200 XE is renowned for combining exceptional off-road capability with timeless Bonneville-inspired design, and has earned a reputation as one of the most capable and charismatic adventure motorcycles available today. So it’s a natural fit for the demanding action sequences featured in Matchbox The Movie.”

Matchbox The Movie will premiere globally on October 9 on Apple TV.