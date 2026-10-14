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2013 Yamaha YZ250 Garage Build

October 14, 2026, 2:05pm

Build: Jeffrey Kiddle
Concept: Michael Rigdon
Text: Kris Keefer
Photos/Video: Rob Filebark

I met Michael Rigdon at the Ironman National to talk about and shoot this month's Garage Build, and he had quite a story. Below is a walkthrough of this 2013 Yamaha YZ250 two-stroke's story.

This Garage Build is dedicated to the iconic Fifth Dragon logo adorning Honda of Troy and Yamaha of Troy racing machines for dozens of SX and MX wins, including five 125 East/West SX championships for Yamaha of Troy. They also introduced the YZ250F to AMA competition with Ernesto Fonseca grabbing the first win at Anaheim in 2001.

Few people know that the late industry legend Jim Hale, AXO importer and founder of Mechanix Wear, came up with the Fifth Dragon idea. Jim, with his AXO clothing line, was one of the original sponsors of Honda of Troy. Honda of Troy and Mike Brown won their first AMA outdoor national in 1995, and in 1996 they were the second team in the pits with a semi, so the Fifth Dragon name was fitting. The Fifth Dragon is a Thai expression meaning, "the rest is history."

Michael Rigdon purchased this 2013 YZ250 from a high school friend of Phil Alderton's. It was quite a mess, but the price was too good to pass up for a fun project. A complete rebuild was required, so the whole build took some time to complete. After a week of dead ends trying to find a mechanic, Michael stopped at a Cycle Gear and asked if they knew any reputable mechanic for this build. They handed Michael a contact named Jeffrey Kiddle, so he texted him to see if he could help. It turned out that Jeffrey's father purchased a Husqvarna from Phil Alderton back in the 90s, so Jeffrey knew all about the Fifth Dragon. Talk about a serendipitous meeting!

Build Details:

Warren County Motorsports Jeffrey Kiddle

Engine Rebuild, Chassis Tear Down and Reassembly, Vapor Blast, Crank Rebuild
instagram.com/wcm375

Wiseco Performance Products

Top-end Piston kit
wiseco.com

Pro X Racing Parts

Rear Sprocket, Front Sprocket, Gold X-Ring Race Chain, Steering Bearing Kit, Linkage Bearing Kit, Swingarm Bearing Kit, Carburetor Rebuild Kit, Chain Rollers, Throttle & Clutch Cables, Brake Caliper Rebuild Kits, Brake Master Cylinder Rebuild Kits, Water Pump Rebuild Kit, Front & Rear Brake Rotors, Front & Rear Brake Pads
pro-x.com

Rekluse

Core Manual TorqueDrive with Clutch Basket, Inner hub, Pressure Plate & Clutch Cover
rekluse.com

FMF Racing

Fatty Pipe, Shorty Silencer
fmfracing.com

Klotz Synthetic Lubricants

R-50 Two-Stroke Pre-Mix & Chemicals
klotzlube.com

Millennium Tech

Strip, Repair Damage & Re-Plate to Stock Cylinder Size
mt-llc.com

Arc Levers

Front Brake Aluminum Folding Lever
arclevers.com

ODI

Lock On Grips, Champ Bend Handle Bars
odigrips.com

Dunlop

MX34 Front, MX34 Rear
dunlopmotorcycletires.com

Uni Filter

Two-stage Air Filter
unifilter.com

Works Connection

Hour Meter & Mount, Elite Clutch Perch, Brake Caps, Stem Nut, Chain Blocks, Rear Caliper Guard
worksconnection.com

DeCal Works/MX Plastics

Full Updated Polisport Plastic Kit, Semi-Custom Graphics Kit, Preprinted Number Plate Backgrounds
decalmx.com

Enzo

Suspension Refurbished and Updated, Re-valve, New Springs Front and Rear
enzoracing.com

Streamline

Front & Rear Hydraulic Brake Lines
streamlinebrakes.com

Nacstar USA

Custom Wheel Build
nacstarusa.com

MotoTassinari

V-Force4 Reed Cage
mototassinari.com

MotoSeat

Custom Cool Seat Cover
motoseat.com

Specbolt Fasteners

Engine and Plastic Complete Bolt Kit
specbolt.com

VP Racing Fuels

C12 Fuel
vpracingfuels.com

Cometic

Engine Gaskets
cometic.com

Acerbis

Frame Guards, Front Rotor Guard, Skid Plate, Rear Chain Guide
acerbisusa.com

IMS

Super Stock Foot Pegs
imsproducts.com

Blaster Products

Aerosol Lubes, Cleaners, Prep
blasterproducts.com

Polisport

Updated Plastic Kit, Bike Stand
polisport.com

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