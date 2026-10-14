2013 Yamaha YZ250 Garage Build
Build: Jeffrey Kiddle
Concept: Michael Rigdon
Text: Kris Keefer
Photos/Video: Rob Filebark
I met Michael Rigdon at the Ironman National to talk about and shoot this month's Garage Build, and he had quite a story. Below is a walkthrough of this 2013 Yamaha YZ250 two-stroke's story.
This Garage Build is dedicated to the iconic Fifth Dragon logo adorning Honda of Troy and Yamaha of Troy racing machines for dozens of SX and MX wins, including five 125 East/West SX championships for Yamaha of Troy. They also introduced the YZ250F to AMA competition with Ernesto Fonseca grabbing the first win at Anaheim in 2001.
Few people know that the late industry legend Jim Hale, AXO importer and founder of Mechanix Wear, came up with the Fifth Dragon idea. Jim, with his AXO clothing line, was one of the original sponsors of Honda of Troy. Honda of Troy and Mike Brown won their first AMA outdoor national in 1995, and in 1996 they were the second team in the pits with a semi, so the Fifth Dragon name was fitting. The Fifth Dragon is a Thai expression meaning, "the rest is history."
Michael Rigdon purchased this 2013 YZ250 from a high school friend of Phil Alderton's. It was quite a mess, but the price was too good to pass up for a fun project. A complete rebuild was required, so the whole build took some time to complete. After a week of dead ends trying to find a mechanic, Michael stopped at a Cycle Gear and asked if they knew any reputable mechanic for this build. They handed Michael a contact named Jeffrey Kiddle, so he texted him to see if he could help. It turned out that Jeffrey's father purchased a Husqvarna from Phil Alderton back in the 90s, so Jeffrey knew all about the Fifth Dragon. Talk about a serendipitous meeting!
Build Details:
Warren County Motorsports Jeffrey Kiddle
Engine Rebuild, Chassis Tear Down and Reassembly, Vapor Blast, Crank Rebuild
instagram.com/wcm375
Wiseco Performance Products
Top-end Piston kit
wiseco.com
Pro X Racing Parts
Rear Sprocket, Front Sprocket, Gold X-Ring Race Chain, Steering Bearing Kit, Linkage Bearing Kit, Swingarm Bearing Kit, Carburetor Rebuild Kit, Chain Rollers, Throttle & Clutch Cables, Brake Caliper Rebuild Kits, Brake Master Cylinder Rebuild Kits, Water Pump Rebuild Kit, Front & Rear Brake Rotors, Front & Rear Brake Pads
pro-x.com
Rekluse
Core Manual TorqueDrive with Clutch Basket, Inner hub, Pressure Plate & Clutch Cover
rekluse.com
FMF Racing
Fatty Pipe, Shorty Silencer
fmfracing.com
Klotz Synthetic Lubricants
R-50 Two-Stroke Pre-Mix & Chemicals
klotzlube.com
Millennium Tech
Strip, Repair Damage & Re-Plate to Stock Cylinder Size
mt-llc.com
Arc Levers
Front Brake Aluminum Folding Lever
arclevers.com
ODI
Lock On Grips, Champ Bend Handle Bars
odigrips.com
Dunlop
MX34 Front, MX34 Rear
dunlopmotorcycletires.com
Uni Filter
Two-stage Air Filter
unifilter.com
Works Connection
Hour Meter & Mount, Elite Clutch Perch, Brake Caps, Stem Nut, Chain Blocks, Rear Caliper Guard
worksconnection.com
DeCal Works/MX Plastics
Full Updated Polisport Plastic Kit, Semi-Custom Graphics Kit, Preprinted Number Plate Backgrounds
decalmx.com
Enzo
Suspension Refurbished and Updated, Re-valve, New Springs Front and Rear
enzoracing.com
Streamline
Front & Rear Hydraulic Brake Lines
streamlinebrakes.com
Nacstar USA
Custom Wheel Build
nacstarusa.com
MotoTassinari
V-Force4 Reed Cage
mototassinari.com
MotoSeat
Custom Cool Seat Cover
motoseat.com
Specbolt Fasteners
Engine and Plastic Complete Bolt Kit
specbolt.com
VP Racing Fuels
C12 Fuel
vpracingfuels.com
Cometic
Engine Gaskets
cometic.com
Acerbis
Frame Guards, Front Rotor Guard, Skid Plate, Rear Chain Guide
acerbisusa.com
IMS
Super Stock Foot Pegs
imsproducts.com
Blaster Products
Aerosol Lubes, Cleaners, Prep
blasterproducts.com
Polisport
Updated Plastic Kit, Bike Stand
polisport.com
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