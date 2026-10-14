Build: Jeffrey Kiddle

Concept: Michael Rigdon

Text: Kris Keefer

Photos/Video: Rob Filebark

I met Michael Rigdon at the Ironman National to talk about and shoot this month's Garage Build, and he had quite a story. Below is a walkthrough of this 2013 Yamaha YZ250 two-stroke's story.

This Garage Build is dedicated to the iconic Fifth Dragon logo adorning Honda of Troy and Yamaha of Troy racing machines for dozens of SX and MX wins, including five 125 East/West SX championships for Yamaha of Troy. They also introduced the YZ250F to AMA competition with Ernesto Fonseca grabbing the first win at Anaheim in 2001.

Few people know that the late industry legend Jim Hale, AXO importer and founder of Mechanix Wear, came up with the Fifth Dragon idea. Jim, with his AXO clothing line, was one of the original sponsors of Honda of Troy. Honda of Troy and Mike Brown won their first AMA outdoor national in 1995, and in 1996 they were the second team in the pits with a semi, so the Fifth Dragon name was fitting. The Fifth Dragon is a Thai expression meaning, "the rest is history."

Michael Rigdon purchased this 2013 YZ250 from a high school friend of Phil Alderton's. It was quite a mess, but the price was too good to pass up for a fun project. A complete rebuild was required, so the whole build took some time to complete. After a week of dead ends trying to find a mechanic, Michael stopped at a Cycle Gear and asked if they knew any reputable mechanic for this build. They handed Michael a contact named Jeffrey Kiddle, so he texted him to see if he could help. It turned out that Jeffrey's father purchased a Husqvarna from Phil Alderton back in the 90s, so Jeffrey knew all about the Fifth Dragon. Talk about a serendipitous meeting!

Build Details:

Warren County Motorsports Jeffrey Kiddle

Engine Rebuild, Chassis Tear Down and Reassembly, Vapor Blast, Crank Rebuild

instagram.com/wcm375

Wiseco Performance Products

Top-end Piston kit

wiseco.com

Pro X Racing Parts

Rear Sprocket, Front Sprocket, Gold X-Ring Race Chain, Steering Bearing Kit, Linkage Bearing Kit, Swingarm Bearing Kit, Carburetor Rebuild Kit, Chain Rollers, Throttle & Clutch Cables, Brake Caliper Rebuild Kits, Brake Master Cylinder Rebuild Kits, Water Pump Rebuild Kit, Front & Rear Brake Rotors, Front & Rear Brake Pads

pro-x.com

Rekluse

Core Manual TorqueDrive with Clutch Basket, Inner hub, Pressure Plate & Clutch Cover

rekluse.com

FMF Racing

Fatty Pipe, Shorty Silencer

fmfracing.com

Klotz Synthetic Lubricants

R-50 Two-Stroke Pre-Mix & Chemicals

klotzlube.com

Millennium Tech

Strip, Repair Damage & Re-Plate to Stock Cylinder Size

mt-llc.com

Arc Levers

Front Brake Aluminum Folding Lever

arclevers.com

ODI

Lock On Grips, Champ Bend Handle Bars

odigrips.com

Dunlop

MX34 Front, MX34 Rear

dunlopmotorcycletires.com

Uni Filter

Two-stage Air Filter

unifilter.com

Works Connection

Hour Meter & Mount, Elite Clutch Perch, Brake Caps, Stem Nut, Chain Blocks, Rear Caliper Guard

worksconnection.com

DeCal Works/MX Plastics

Full Updated Polisport Plastic Kit, Semi-Custom Graphics Kit, Preprinted Number Plate Backgrounds

decalmx.com

Enzo

Suspension Refurbished and Updated, Re-valve, New Springs Front and Rear

enzoracing.com

Streamline

Front & Rear Hydraulic Brake Lines

streamlinebrakes.com

Nacstar USA

Custom Wheel Build

nacstarusa.com

MotoTassinari

V-Force4 Reed Cage

mototassinari.com

MotoSeat

Custom Cool Seat Cover

motoseat.com

Specbolt Fasteners

Engine and Plastic Complete Bolt Kit

specbolt.com

VP Racing Fuels

C12 Fuel

vpracingfuels.com

Cometic

Engine Gaskets

cometic.com

Acerbis

Frame Guards, Front Rotor Guard, Skid Plate, Rear Chain Guide

acerbisusa.com

IMS

Super Stock Foot Pegs

imsproducts.com

Blaster Products

Aerosol Lubes, Cleaners, Prep

blasterproducts.com

Polisport

Updated Plastic Kit, Bike Stand

polisport.com