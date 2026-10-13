An excellent way to get sorted out and tuned up for the rapidly approaching 2027 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship.

“Yeah, exactly,” he confirmed. “I mean I’ve got Justin Brayton, who has been a bit of a mentor to me, and he was the king of doing all those off-season races. He was literally making himself as ready as possible for coming into the start of the new season. And it has worked for me these couple years. I’ve been able to utilize those races to test and develop and feel good so that when you come into round one [of AMA Supercross], you are already firing. You know that’s a big thing for me.”

Nothing tops actually being out there and racing, does it?

“No, exactly, exactly,” replied Anstie. “But a lot of these teams, like the bigger teams, they don’t actually want you to do it; they don’t allow you to do it. It becomes tricky because you show up to the first round of the season and you think you’re good, but then when you show up, obviously there is a whole different element to it. There is the racing, being in the stadium and seeing what the bike feels like under pressure with starts and things like that. I’m definitely pumped that it worked out and I’m still able to go and do some of these races this off-season. I’m still going to be on the 250 for these races and for supercross. Now with the World Supercross Championship going away, I’m not sure about next year. I’m not sure if after supercross, I’ll jump on a 450 and do some outdoor races. Maybe I’ll do the off-season races on the 450 next year, you know?

“I’ll now start working with the new group of people that I’ve kind of got around me with the guys there at ClubMX,” furthered Anstie. “We’re full speed ahead with the World Supercross Championship preparation and that kind of just blends into this Australian stuff with the new bike. The 2027 YZ250F is completely different. It has a completely different chassis and frame and engine. It also has a hydraulic clutch. There is quite a bit of work to go through to do all of it. I was able to go and race the SMX races, but it was kind of bouncing back and forth with just the testing and kind of fine-tuning things. I was kind of going there just to test and develop and work with the team and figure out what we need to work on for next season. It was positive. With all of those things combined, it’s just kind of trying to get as much work and preparation done as we can so that we’re firing on all cylinders come January of next year.”

And thus far, Max Anstie is quite pleased with his new 2027 YZ250F.

“I was able to spend a little bit of time on it before SMX and I just did one race in Australia last weekend and, honestly, the new chassis is working well,” said Anstie. “Our suspension guy had some time to develop it, and, honestly, I’d say our base platform is better than where we were on the 2026 bike. It’s always tricky when these manufacturers bring out new bikes because you kind of have to start again with the testing and everything that you’ve done. Luckily, we’ve been able to find a pretty good spot straight away, so now it is just fine-tuning things. Like fine tuning the clutch, and the tuning the engine mapping and things like that. Overall, it’s a really good starting point going into this off-season. Yeah, it’s very positive looking forward to next year.”