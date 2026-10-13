The Supercross League announced today that all general public tickets are on sale now for the 2027 Monster Energy SMX World Championship. Also in the release was the announcements for the 250SX divisions, showdowns, Triple Crown races, Military Appreciation races, and St. Jude Love Moto Stop Cancer races as well.
Three '27 SX Triple Crown Races:
- Round 3 / Angel Stadium – Anaheim, California / January 23
- Round 8 / AT&T Stadium – Arlington, Texas / February 27
- Round 12 / Gillette Stadium – Foxborough, Massachusetts / April 3
Three '27 SX 250SMX East/West Showdowns:
- Round 6 / State Farm Stadium – Glendale, Arizona / February 13
- Round 15 / Acrisure Stadium – Pittsburgh / April 24
- Round 17 / Rice-Eccles Stadium – Salt Lake City / May 15
As far as the Military Appreciation races and St. Jude Love Moto Stop Cancer races—as well as the KTM Junior races—below.
The following press release is from the SMX League:
2027 Monster Energy SMX World Championship Regular Season Tickets Now On Sale to General Public
Themed Events, Triple Crown Races, 250SMX Divisions & Showdowns, and KTM Junior Supercross Announced
ELLENTON, Fla. / MORGANTOWN, W. Va. – Two weeks removed from announcing the regular season schedule for the 2027 Monster Energy SMX World Championship, tickets are now on sale to the general public for all rounds of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, just in time for the holiday buying season. Additionally, the SMX LeagueTM announced four themed events for the regular season and confirmed which Supercross rounds will host the Triple Crown format, the 250SMX Eastern & Western Divisions and Showdowns, and the slate of KTM Junior Supercross races.
The SMX World Championship regular season will feature four themed events, with both Supercross and Pro Motocross teaming up to each host a St. Jude Love Moto Stop Cancer race and Military Appreciation Race. The annual celebration of the longstanding partnership with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital will be held at Round 6 during the Supercross visit to State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on February 13, and will expand to include Pro Motocross for the first time at the Round 28 regular season finale from Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Indiana, during the Ironman National Finals on August 28. Each respective race will feature specially designed custom gear and graphics in honor of St. Jude, some of which will be auctioned off as part of the yearly fundraising for the Love Moto Stop Cancer initiative.
St. Jude Love Moto Stop Cancer Races
- Round 6 / State Farm Stadium – Glendale, Arizona / February 13
- Round 28 / Ironman Raceway – Crawfordsville, Indiana / August 28
The Military Appreciation Race for Supercross will take place at Round 11, held at Lumen Field in Seattle for the first time on March 20. The effort to honor America’s service men and women will remain in the Pacific Northwest for Round 25 during Pro Motocross, where Washougal MX Park in Washougal, Washington, will continue its recent initiative of veteran support at the Washougal National on July 24. The state of Washington is home to thousands of active-duty military members and their families, with 10 separate installations for the Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, and Navy.
Military Appreciation Races
- Round 11 / Lumen Field – Seattle / March 20
- Round 25 / Washougal MX Park – Washougal, Washington / July 24
The Monster Energy Supercross campaign will also host a trio of thrilling Triple Crown races over the course of the indoor stadium season. The unique three Main Event format amplifies the intensity of every gate drop, where Olympic scoring creates unpredictable outcomes that can often carry major implications in the battle for the championship. The Triple Crown will have an early impact in 2027, beginning with Round 3 from Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, on January 23. The annual visit to Arlington, Texas, for Round 8 will see the second Triple Crown commence inside AT&T Stadium on February 27, while Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, will host the final Triple Crown during Round 12 on April 3.
Triple Crown Races
- Round 3 / Angel Stadium – Anaheim, California / January 23
- Round 8 / AT&T Stadium – Arlington, Texas / February 27
- Round 12 / Gillette Stadium – Foxborough, Massachusetts / April 3
The 250SMX Class field will be split evenly into Eastern and Western Divisions for the Supercross season, with seven region-specific rounds and a trio of exciting East/West Showdowns. The Western Division will get the ball rolling during the first four rounds of the season before giving way to the Eastern Division at Round 5, one week prior to the first East/West Showdown of the year from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Each division will see action through the heart of the championship, between Rounds 7-14, before coming together once again at Round 15 from Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. The Round 17 Monster Energy Supercross Finals in Salt Lake City will host the final and most storied East/West race on May 15, with the prestigious Dave Coombs Sr. East/West Showdown inside Rice-Eccles Stadium.
250SMX Western Divisional Championship
- Round 1 / Angel Stadium – Anaheim, California / January 9
- Round 2 / Snapdragon Stadium – San Diego / January 16
- Round 3 / Angel Stadium – Anaheim, California / January 23
- Round 4 / Alamodome – San Antonio / January 30
- Round 8 / AT&T Stadium – Arlington, Texas / February 27
- Round 11 / Lumen Field – Seattle / March 20
- Round 16 / Empower Field at Mile High – Denver / May 8
250SMX Eastern Divisional Championship
- Round 5 / Raymond James Stadium – Tampa, Florida / February 6
- Round 7 / Ford Field – Detroit / February 20
- Round 9 / Daytona International Speedway – Daytona Beach, Florida / March 6
- Round 10 / Lucas Oil Stadium – Indianapolis / March 13
- Round 12 / Gillette Stadium – Foxborough, Massachusetts / April 3
- Round 13 / M&T Bank Stadium – Baltimore / April 10
- Round 14 / MetLife Stadium – East Rutherford, New Jersey / April 17
250SMX East/West Showdowns
- Round 6 / State Farm Stadium – Glendale, Arizona / February 13
- Round 15 / Acrisure Stadium – Pittsburgh / April 24
- Round 17 / Rice-Eccles Stadium – Salt Lake City / May 15
The beloved KTM Junior Supercross Presented by Wells Fargo will embark on its 28th season of competition in 2027 with 11 events throughout Monster Energy Supercross. The Junior Supercross races will begin with a West Coast swing before traveling eastward through the middle of the season and returning west at the end of the campaign, which will culminate with a Championship Race at the Salt Lake City finale. This celebrated youth showcase was introduced by KTM North America nearly three decades ago and has fostered the competitive future of many SMX, WMX, and SMX Next athletes throughout its existence.
KTM Junior Supercross
- Round 1 / Angel Stadium – Anaheim, California / January 9
- Round 2 / Snapdragon Stadium – San Diego / January 16
- Round 3 / Angel Stadium – Anaheim, California / January 23
- Round 4 / Alamodome – San Antonio / January 30
- Round 6 / State Farm Stadium – Glendale, Arizona / February 13
- Round 8 / AT&T Stadium – Arlington, Texas / February 27
- Round 10 / Lucas Oil Stadium – Indianapolis / March 13
- Round 13 / M&T Bank Stadium – Baltimore / April 10
- Round 14 / MetLife Stadium – East Rutherford, New Jersey / April 17
- Round 16 / Empower Field at Mile High – Denver / May 8
- Round 17 / Rice-Eccles Stadium – Salt Lake City / May 15
Registration for the 2027 KTM Junior Supercross program will open in November. More information is available at KTMJRSX.com.
Tickets for all rounds of the 2027 Monster Energy SMX World Championship are now available. Tickets for Monster Energy Supercross can be purchased by visiting SupercrossLIVE.com, while tickets for the Pro Motocross Championship can be purchased by visiting ProMotocross.com.
Full 2027 Monster Energy SMX World Championship Schedule
Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Schedule
2027 Supercross Schedule
- SupercrossAnaheim 1 (A1) 250SX West
KTM Junior SX
Saturday, January 97:00 PM
- SupercrossSan Diego 250SX West
KTM Junior SX
Saturday, January 167:00 PM
- SupercrossAnaheim 2 (A2) 250SX West
KTM Junior SX
Saturday, January 237:00 PM
- SupercrossSan Antonio 250SX West
KTM Junior SX
Saturday, January 307:00 PM
- SupercrossTampa 250SX East
Saturday, February 67:00 PM
- SupercrossGlendale 250SX East/West Showdown
East/West Showdown, St. Jude Love Moto Stop Cancer Race, KTM Junior SX
Saturday, February 137:00 PM
- SupercrossDetroit 250SX East
Saturday, February 207:00 PM
- SupercrossArlington 250SX West
KTM Junior SX
Saturday, February 277:00 PM
- SupercrossDaytona 250SX East
Saturday, March 67:00 PM
- SupercrossIndianapolis 250SX East
KTM Junior SX
Saturday, March 137:00 PM
- SupercrossSeattle 250SX West
Military Appreciation Race
Saturday, March 207:00 PM
- SupercrossFoxborough 250SX East
Saturday, April 37:00 PM
- SupercrossBaltimore 250SX East
KTM Junior SX
Saturday, April 107:00 PM
- SupercrossEast Rutherford 250SX East
KTM Junior SX
Saturday, April 177:00 PM
- SupercrossPittsburgh 250SX East/West Showdown
East/West Showdown
Saturday, April 247:00 PM
- SupercrossDenver 250SX West
KTM Junior SX
Saturday, May 87:00 PM
- SupercrossSalt Lake City 250SX East/West Showdown
East/West Showdown and KTM Junior SX
Saturday, May 157:00 PM
AMA Pro Motocross Championship Schedule
2027 Motocross Schedule
- MotocrossFox Raceway (Pala) Saturday, May 294:00 PM
- MotocrossHangtown Saturday, June 54:00 PM
- MotocrossThunder Valley Saturday, June 123:00 PM
- MotocrossHigh Point Saturday, June 191:00 PM
- MotocrossRedBud Saturday, July 31:00 PM
- MotocrossSouthwick Saturday, July 101:00 PM
- MotocrossSpring Creek Saturday, July 172:00 PM
- MotocrossWashougal Military Appreciation Race
Saturday, July 174:00 PM
- MotocrossUnadilla Saturday, August 141:00 PM
- MotocrossBudds Creek Saturday, August 211:00 PM
- MotocrossIronman St. Jude Love Moto Stop Cancer Race
Saturday, August 281:00 PM
Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship Schedule
2027 SuperMotocross Schedule
- SuperMotocrossSMX Playoff 1 Saturday, September 113:00 PM
- SuperMotocrossSMX Playoff 2 Saturday, September 183:00 PM
- SuperMotocrossSMX World Championship Final WMX Showcase
Saturday, September 257:00 PM