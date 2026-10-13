The Monster Energy Supercross campaign will also host a trio of thrilling Triple Crown races over the course of the indoor stadium season. The unique three Main Event format amplifies the intensity of every gate drop, where Olympic scoring creates unpredictable outcomes that can often carry major implications in the battle for the championship. The Triple Crown will have an early impact in 2027, beginning with Round 3 from Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, on January 23. The annual visit to Arlington, Texas, for Round 8 will see the second Triple Crown commence inside AT&T Stadium on February 27, while Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, will host the final Triple Crown during Round 12 on April 3.

Triple Crown Races

Round 3 / Angel Stadium – Anaheim, California / January 23

Round 8 / AT&T Stadium – Arlington, Texas / February 27

Round 12 / Gillette Stadium – Foxborough, Massachusetts / April 3

The 250SMX Class field will be split evenly into Eastern and Western Divisions for the Supercross season, with seven region-specific rounds and a trio of exciting East/West Showdowns. The Western Division will get the ball rolling during the first four rounds of the season before giving way to the Eastern Division at Round 5, one week prior to the first East/West Showdown of the year from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Each division will see action through the heart of the championship, between Rounds 7-14, before coming together once again at Round 15 from Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. The Round 17 Monster Energy Supercross Finals in Salt Lake City will host the final and most storied East/West race on May 15, with the prestigious Dave Coombs Sr. East/West Showdown inside Rice-Eccles Stadium.

250SMX Western Divisional Championship

Round 1 / Angel Stadium – Anaheim, California / January 9

Round 2 / Snapdragon Stadium – San Diego / January 16

Round 3 / Angel Stadium – Anaheim, California / January 23

Round 4 / Alamodome – San Antonio / January 30

Round 8 / AT&T Stadium – Arlington, Texas / February 27

Round 11 / Lumen Field – Seattle / March 20

Round 16 / Empower Field at Mile High – Denver / May 8

250SMX Eastern Divisional Championship

Round 5 / Raymond James Stadium – Tampa, Florida / February 6

Round 7 / Ford Field – Detroit / February 20

Round 9 / Daytona International Speedway – Daytona Beach, Florida / March 6

Round 10 / Lucas Oil Stadium – Indianapolis / March 13

Round 12 / Gillette Stadium – Foxborough, Massachusetts / April 3

Round 13 / M&T Bank Stadium – Baltimore / April 10

Round 14 / MetLife Stadium – East Rutherford, New Jersey / April 17

250SMX East/West Showdowns

Round 6 / State Farm Stadium – Glendale, Arizona / February 13

Round 15 / Acrisure Stadium – Pittsburgh / April 24

Round 17 / Rice-Eccles Stadium – Salt Lake City / May 15

The beloved KTM Junior Supercross Presented by Wells Fargo will embark on its 28th season of competition in 2027 with 11 events throughout Monster Energy Supercross. The Junior Supercross races will begin with a West Coast swing before traveling eastward through the middle of the season and returning west at the end of the campaign, which will culminate with a Championship Race at the Salt Lake City finale. This celebrated youth showcase was introduced by KTM North America nearly three decades ago and has fostered the competitive future of many SMX, WMX, and SMX Next athletes throughout its existence.