Welcome to Racerhead, and the blessed end to what's been a really long but awesome season. The FIM Motocross of Nations is the cap of each season, and with that now in the rearview mirror, we can breathe a collective sigh of relief and take a break... Sure, there are some cool races still ahead, like the Paris Supercross, the All-Japan race, the AUS-X Open, Fastcross in Italy, and more, but we're past the more serious racing of SX, Pro Motocross, MXGP, SMX, and the MXON. Jason Thomas will have more on the off-season below.

So Team USA once again was beaten at the MXON, and beaten by another set of brothers. No, the Lawrences were not there, but the Reisulis brothers of Latvia—Janis and Karlis—were, and they teamed with Pauls Jonass to edge out the Americans for fourth overall. Yes, Latvia, an Eastern European country with less than 2 million residents, beat the USA, a country of nearly 350 million people. Also ahead of Team USA were the overall winners from Belgium, also featuring brothers. This might also possibly be the youngest team to ever win, as Liam Everts is 22 and the Coenen twins are 19—followed by Spain, the Netherlands, and then Latvia.

It wasn't for a lack of effort by Cooper Webb, Levi Kitchen, and Julien Beaumer, all of whom rode with heart and pride but didn't get many good breaks. Regardless of the result, these three American heroes stepped up despite some real hurdles. Webb was on a Yamaha one week earlier; Beaumer was on a 250 and had no idea he would be called on until we found out that Chance Hymas had injured his wrist at the SMX Finals; and Levi Kitchen, who won the SMX 250 title and the half-million-dollar bonus that came with it, could have called it a season then and there but wanted to race for his country, so off to France he went. Thanks to all of them, as well as their teams and sponsors, for giving us a team to cheer for.

In case you're wondering, Team USA was given a very warm reception in France. There was no slight by the fans over there for them, though there were a few shirts and homemade signs showing displeasure with a certain #38 who was not there. The Americans once again got crucial support from Alpinestars, who gave the team a home for the weekend with their mobile hospitality unit. The fans were very respectful, and the place was packed, despite the lack of several big names, including Haiden Deegan, the Lawrences, Monster Energy Supercross Champion Ken Roczen, the now-retired Eli Tomac and Dylan Ferrandis, multi-time FIM World Champion Tim Gajser, the injured Chase Sexton and Jo Shimoda and Kay de Wolf, and more. All weekend long the fans made noise with airhorns and cowbells, set off smoke bombs, waved their flags, and many even dressed the part. The MXON is a very special race that is also part international reunion, costume party, national celebration, and just a damn good time. If you've never been to one in Europe, I strongly recommend you add it to your bucket list, because it's an event unlike any other in our sport.

That said, how did Team USA get beaten so badly? Well, there are lots of contributing factors. There's bad timing for some riders who were switching teams (though that did not stop Webb, who was there on a brand he's never raced before, Husqvarna, and on a team he's never been with before, Tedder Racing). There's the seeming indifference to the event from Yamaha Star Racing, and Deegan in particular (though Yamaha heavily supports the event with their bLU cRU Championship finale, which means 120 kids in three different classes, all on identical YZs). And there's also the fact that we've reached a point where many of the best riders in the world are not from the United States, at least not like it was in the 1980s when Americans dominated this event. Jeffrey Herlings proved himself to be the fastest man on the planet right now by putting on an absolute clinic, and Jorge Prado continued his excellent late-season run. On the domestic front, we haven't had an American win a 450 National since Chase Sexton back in July '25. The current AMA Pro Motocross Champion, Hunter Lawrence, is from Australia. The AMA Supercross Champion is Ken Roczen, a German; one of the two AMA 250 SX Champions is from New Zealand, and he's also the 250 Pro Motocross Champion, Cole Davies. The AMA 250 Pro Motocross Rookie of the Year, Kayden Minear, is from Australia. New Zealand did not send a team, though they were well-represented by Levi Townley, who finished second in the bLU cRU 125 race. (Townley and his little brother Jagger are at this very moment moving into a home in Tallahassee, Florida, as their dad Ben Townley told me they both have development deals with Yamaha Star Racing.) And the domestic circuit here is about to add two-thirds of the winning Belgian team as Sacha and Lucas are U.S.-bound too.

Add it all up, and there are a lot of reasons why there's nothing shocking about a Team USA loss anymore at the MXON, though fifth place is a little concerning. We need to do a better job of supporting the riders who do step up and also figure out a way to make it more attractive for the very best, whether it's with more fundraising, new management, more emphasis during the domestic season, or just any other way to get Team USA back on the podium and even the winner's circle.

Next year's event will take place in Assen, the Netherlands, and the sand there will be a challenge for our boys. The next year it returns to the U.S. and I'm sure that race will be more attractive to the Deegans of the world if Yamaha Star Racing decides to support the MXON again as they did from 2014 (Jeremy Martin) until just last year (Tomac and Justin Cooper). The AMA allocated $25K for each team this year—is that going to cut it next year?

Last Saturday morning, I was in the hospitality tent when I ran into an old friend, Australian motocross legend Jeff Leisk. He was there in his colorful Aussie shirt, with a bunch of other fans from Down Under in the same brightly colored shirt, almost as many as we saw last year at the Ironman MXON when Australia won for the second year in a row. I told Jeff that I was surprised that so many Aussies turned up in France, despite the fact that everyone has known since last December that the Lawrence brothers were not coming, as they were taking a long overdue break from this race, the Paris SX, and the AUS-X Open after several years in attendance. Leisk explained that the Australian fans were loyal to the core, and their presence at the event was part of a VIP package that his fellow legend Stephan Gall had put together years ago to support Australian motocross and supercross. All of the proceeds from this package went directly to the team and the riders, because if we think getting to Europe from the U.S. is difficult, imagine how far/expensive it is for Australians. He asked if we had any kind of program like that to help support Team USA. I was embarrassed to answer that we did not.

Anyone know a good travel agent who happens to like dirt bike racing?

Congratulations to Team Belgium on their first win in 13 years, to Jorge Prado and Team Spain on their runner-up finish, to Jeffrey Herlings for still being an absolute badass, to the rest of the Dutch team, to those Latvian brothers who punched way above their size, and to Team USA for showing up and representing well, despite everything. Hey, it could have been worse—we could have been France.