Built to Perform. Proven to Win.

From the starting gate to the checkered flag, racing fuel has one job: perform when it matters. For ETS Racing Fuels, that philosophy has been developed through decades of competition — and proven at the highest levels of motocross.

The 2026 season added another major achievement to that story.

Honda HRC Progressive rider Hunter Lawrence secured the 2026 AMA Pro Motocross 450 Championship, earning his first premier-class motocross title after a season-long battle that went all the way to the finale at Ironman Raceway. Lawrence ultimately claimed the championship by just two points over teammate Jett Lawrence, while Honda also secured the Manufacturers Championship.

For ETS Racing Fuels, it's another result connected to a much longer history in motocross and supercross.

ETS has worked alongside some of the sport's leading manufacturers and factory teams for decades. Its relationship with the KTM Group dates back to testing in 2007 and has developed into a long-term technical partnership. ETS says it has supported 19 AMA Supercross and Motocross titles across KTM, Husqvarna and GASGAS, while developing more than 20 specialized fuels through the collaboration.

That success extends beyond the U.S. paddock. ETS's championship record includes victories across AMA Supercross, AMA Pro Motocross, MXGP and MX2, with riders and manufacturers including Ryan Dungey, Cooper Webb, Jason Anderson, Chase Sexton, Antonio Cairoli, Jeffrey Herlings, Jorge Prado, Tim Gajser and others appearing throughout its title history.