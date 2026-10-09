Built to Perform. Proven to Win.
From the starting gate to the checkered flag, racing fuel has one job: perform when it matters. For ETS Racing Fuels, that philosophy has been developed through decades of competition — and proven at the highest levels of motocross.
The 2026 season added another major achievement to that story.
Honda HRC Progressive rider Hunter Lawrence secured the 2026 AMA Pro Motocross 450 Championship, earning his first premier-class motocross title after a season-long battle that went all the way to the finale at Ironman Raceway. Lawrence ultimately claimed the championship by just two points over teammate Jett Lawrence, while Honda also secured the Manufacturers Championship.
For ETS Racing Fuels, it's another result connected to a much longer history in motocross and supercross.
ETS has worked alongside some of the sport's leading manufacturers and factory teams for decades. Its relationship with the KTM Group dates back to testing in 2007 and has developed into a long-term technical partnership. ETS says it has supported 19 AMA Supercross and Motocross titles across KTM, Husqvarna and GASGAS, while developing more than 20 specialized fuels through the collaboration.
That success extends beyond the U.S. paddock. ETS's championship record includes victories across AMA Supercross, AMA Pro Motocross, MXGP and MX2, with riders and manufacturers including Ryan Dungey, Cooper Webb, Jason Anderson, Chase Sexton, Antonio Cairoli, Jeffrey Herlings, Jorge Prado, Tim Gajser and others appearing throughout its title history.
THE RACETRACK IS THE LAB
For ETS, racing isn't simply where its products are promoted. It's where they're developed.
ETS calls its philosophy “Competitive Innovation”: using competition as a testing ground for new technologies, products and solutions. The company works with manufacturers, race teams, tuners and engine specialists to optimize the relationship between fuel and engine rather than treating the two independently.
That approach can include engine-bench testing, track validation and the development of bespoke formulations around engine characteristics, regulations and specific performance objectives.
It's an important distinction. Racing fuel isn't simply about putting the highest possible octane number in the tank. The formulation has to work with the engine, its calibration and the demands of the competition.
Performance. Protection. Consistency.
Those principles have helped make ETS a technical partner to teams competing at the highest levels of two-wheel motorsport.
DEVELOPED THROUGH RACING. BUILT FOR RACERS.
The knowledge gained at the highest levels of competition doesn't stop in the factory paddock.
ETS applies its fuel-development experience across a broader range of racing fuels for professional teams, tuners and competitors. Its current portfolio includes motorcycle-specific formulations as well as fuels developed around particular racing regulations and applications.
For motocross specifically, that includes fuels developed for both four-stroke and two-stroke applications, with ETS's product range drawing directly on the company's experience working with professional Supercross and outdoor motocross programs.
The objective remains the same whether the fuel is being developed alongside a factory program or selected by a racer looking for a consistent race-weekend package: engineer the fuel around the demands of competition.
NEARLY THREE DECADES OF COMPETITION
ETS Racing Fuels traces its roots in racing-fuel development back to the late 1980s and has spent nearly three decades operating independently as a specialist racing-fuel business.
Today, the company says factory and private teams using ETS Racing Fuels have accumulated more than 50 national and world championship titles across motorsport.
But championships are more than a number.
Every start, every dyno session and every race provides another opportunity to learn. That feedback goes back into fuel development — creating a cycle between the laboratory, engine bench and racetrack.
It's why competition remains central to the ETS philosophy.
Because in motocross, conditions change. Tracks change. Engines evolve. Regulations move forward.
The demand for performance doesn't.
BUILT TO PERFORM. PROVEN TO WIN.
ETS Racing Fuels — Formula to Win.