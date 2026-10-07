The following press release is from Scar:

Scar Expands into the United States with Parts Unlimited as Its Official Distributor

After 15 years of successful collaboration with Parts Europe, Scar opens a new chapter in North America.

Scar is announcing a major milestone in its international growth: the brand is now distributed in the U.S. market by Parts Unlimited – We Support the Sport (LeMans Corporation), which becomes its official distributor in the United States.

This agreement builds on a 15-year relationship of trust with Parts Europe. That successful collaboration has naturally led to this new partnership with Parts Unlimited, enabling Scar to cross the Atlantic.

Parts Unlimited is one of the most established names in powersports distribution. Its extensive dealer network spans the entire United States. This reach is a major asset in making Scar products accessible to riders nationwide, from weekend enthusiasts to the most demanding competitors.

Availability at U.S. dealers

Consumers can now find Scar products to be available at participating U.S. dealers. Parts Unlimited have a long list of part numbers from SCAR. There are far too many items to list, but some of the additional highlights include titanium footpegs, rear brake pedals, holeshot device, and lever assemblies.

Where to find Scar

Scar website: Discover the full product range, technical details and news at https://www.scar-racing.com

Discover the full product range, technical details and news at Find a dealer: Riders can locate a dealer carrying Scar by contacting their local powersports retailer, who can order Scar products through Parts Unlimited, or by using the dealer locator at : https://www.parts-unlimited.com/find-dealer

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