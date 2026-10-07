Scar Expands into the United States with Parts Unlimited as Its Official Distributor
The following press release is from Scar:
Scar Expands into the United States with Parts Unlimited as Its Official Distributor
After 15 years of successful collaboration with Parts Europe, Scar opens a new chapter in North America.
Scar is announcing a major milestone in its international growth: the brand is now distributed in the U.S. market by Parts Unlimited – We Support the Sport (LeMans Corporation), which becomes its official distributor in the United States.
This agreement builds on a 15-year relationship of trust with Parts Europe. That successful collaboration has naturally led to this new partnership with Parts Unlimited, enabling Scar to cross the Atlantic.
Parts Unlimited is one of the most established names in powersports distribution. Its extensive dealer network spans the entire United States. This reach is a major asset in making Scar products accessible to riders nationwide, from weekend enthusiasts to the most demanding competitors.
Availability at U.S. dealers
Consumers can now find Scar products to be available at participating U.S. dealers. Parts Unlimited have a long list of part numbers from SCAR. There are far too many items to list, but some of the additional highlights include titanium footpegs, rear brake pedals, holeshot device, and lever assemblies.
Where to find Scar
- Scar website: Discover the full product range, technical details and news at https://www.scar-racing.com
- Find a dealer: Riders can locate a dealer carrying Scar by contacting their local powersports retailer, who can order Scar products through Parts Unlimited, or by using the dealer locator at : https://www.parts-unlimited.com/find-dealer
Popular Scar products
Trusted by top factory teams around the world, the Handlebars are a indispensable of the Scar range. Built for minimal weight without sacrificing stiffness or strength, they give riders sharp, confident control. With a choice of bends and heights, there's a setup for every rider size and riding style.
SCAR’s Titanium footpegs are one of the company’s flagship products, and they can be seen on the bikes of top MXGP and AMA factory teams. The best-selling Titanium Gripper Footpeg is machined from aerospace-grade titanium for light weight and outstanding strength. There is a 27-teeth option or an 18-teeth design for riding in mud.
The Apex Triple Clamp is another marquee product for dealers looking to offer riders a truly premium upgrade. Manufactured in France from 7075-T6 aerospace aluminum, it features high-precision CNC machining, three bar-mount positions and six handlebar adjustment settings.
Beyond distribution, Scar can't wait to see American riders equipped with its products and to witness their performances in national championships, especially on the highest steps of the podium.
Scar would like to extend its sincere thanks to the teams at Parts Europe and Parts Unlimited, whose trust and support made this new chapter possible.
This partnership opens new growth opportunities for Scar, which intends to strengthen its presence among North American riders in the months ahead. Further announcements will follow soon.