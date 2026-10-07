Results Archive
SuperMotocross
SMX World Championship Final
News
250SMX Results
  1. Cole Davies
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Landen Gordon
Full Results
450SMX Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
WMX Results
  1. Lachlan Turner
  2. Charli Cannon
  3. Hannah Hodges
Full Results
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Jhak Walker
  3. Michael Witkowski
Full Results
Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
News
Nations Results
  1. Belgium
  2. Spain
  3. The Netherlands
Full Results
Full Schedule

Scar Expands into the United States with Parts Unlimited as Its Official Distributor

October 7, 2026, 8:00am
Scar Expands into the United States with Parts Unlimited as Its Official Distributor

The following press release is from Scar:

Scar Expands into the United States with Parts Unlimited as Its Official Distributor

After 15 years of successful collaboration with Parts Europe, Scar opens a new chapter in North America.

Scar is announcing a major milestone in its international growth: the brand is now distributed in the U.S. market by Parts Unlimited – We Support the Sport (LeMans Corporation), which becomes its official distributor in the United States.

This agreement builds on a 15-year relationship of trust with Parts Europe. That successful collaboration has naturally led to this new partnership with Parts Unlimited, enabling Scar to cross the Atlantic.

Parts Unlimited is one of the most established names in powersports distribution. Its extensive dealer network spans the entire United States. This reach is a major asset in making Scar products accessible to riders nationwide, from weekend enthusiasts to the most demanding competitors.

Availability at U.S. dealers

Consumers can now find Scar products to be available at participating U.S. dealers. Parts Unlimited have a long list of part numbers from SCAR. There are far too many items to list, but some of the additional highlights include titanium footpegs, rear brake pedals, holeshot device, and lever assemblies.

Where to find Scar

Popular Scar products

  • Scar
  • Scar
  • Scar
  • Scar
  • Scar
  • Scar
  • Scar
  • Scar
  • Scar

Trusted by top factory teams around the world, the Handlebars are a indispensable of the Scar range. Built for minimal weight without sacrificing stiffness or strength, they give riders sharp, confident control. With a choice of bends and heights, there's a setup for every rider size and riding style.

SCAR’s Titanium footpegs are one of the company’s flagship products, and they can be seen on the bikes of top MXGP and AMA factory teams. The best-selling Titanium Gripper Footpeg is machined from aerospace-grade titanium for light weight and outstanding strength. There is a 27-teeth option or an 18-teeth design for riding in mud.

The Apex Triple Clamp is another marquee product for dealers looking to offer riders a truly premium upgrade. Manufactured in France from 7075-T6 aerospace aluminum, it features high-precision CNC machining, three bar-mount positions and six handlebar adjustment settings.

Beyond distribution, Scar can't wait to see American riders equipped with its products and to witness their performances in national championships, especially on the highest steps of the podium.

Scar would like to extend its sincere thanks to the teams at Parts Europe and Parts Unlimited, whose trust and support made this new chapter possible.

This partnership opens new growth opportunities for Scar, which intends to strengthen its presence among North American riders in the months ahead. Further announcements will follow soon. 

Read Now
November 2026 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The November 2026 Digital Issue Availalbe Now
New stories have been posted