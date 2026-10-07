ROKiT Partzilla Racing Moves to Yamaha for 2027

The following press release is from ROKiT Partzilla Racing:

ROKiT Partzilla Racing, led by PRMX owner Julien Perrier, will transition to Yamaha for the 2027 season as the team continues to strengthen its program.

Continued support from ROKiT and a longstanding partnership with Partzilla provide the stability to build with confidence. With high-caliber riders and experienced staff, the team is increasing its commitment to preparation, development and consistent results.

Years of hard work have established a solid foundation. The move to Yamaha is the next step toward raising the team’s performance and becoming the leading private team in the sport.

Rider and program announcements to follow.

“We’re excited to be a major part of this team and build on our relationship with Yamaha,” said Jonathan Kendrick, Chairman and Founder of ROKiT. "We’re a private team with the people and ambition to beat the factory teams. That’s what we’re here to do.”