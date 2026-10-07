2-Stroke and Still Smokin’ Race

For anyone with a 125cc, 250cc, or that 500cc, this will be the perfect time for you to get on it.

Classes: age 29 & under, 30–49, and 50 & over.

Categories: Novice, Intermediate, Expert/Pro

**This race will sell out, enter early.**

8:40 AM (30 Minutes)

Mini GRAND PRIX ON THE BIG TRACK!

Mini GP: 65cc, 85cc, 150, & Odd

9:20 AM (30 Minutes)

"The Old Switcheroo” Team Race

Team Classes: Fast Guys, Moto Industry, Man/Woman, Parent/Child, Moto Joes

Regulations: Team members may share a bike or ride their own. Every lap riders will swap wristbands in the transition area. Both team members must fill out an entry form. Check in at least 2 hours before the event.

10:00 AM (75 Minutes)

BABS (Bad ass bitches) grand prix

Women’s Grand Prix. Women ride any size bike.

Classes: Age 29 & under and 30 & over.

Categories: Beginner & Novice , Int/Exp/Pro

11:30 AM (30 Minutes)