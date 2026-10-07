Red Bull Day in the Dirt Out East Schedule for High Point Raceway This Weekend
Check out the full schedule for this weekend's 2026 Red Bull Day in the Dirt Out East at High Point Raceway.
For more information, visit www.dayinthedirtouteast.com or highpointmx.com.
See ya this weekend!
Thursday, October 8
Gates Open: 12:00 PM
registration open: 12:00pm - 5:00 PM
Friday, October 9
Gates Open: 6:00 AM
Registration open: 7:00 am - 5:00 PM
Breakfast Club Practice Session
This is your chance to get the course dialed in. Pay $30 for a sticker for your number plate to gain access to the track. NO STICKER, NO GO. For race participants only.
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM: Open Practice (20 Minute Sessions)
OUT EAST REUNION RACE
For everyone who has ever spent time racing OUT EAST, here’s your chance to get back on the track with your old buddies or your old rivals.
Classes: High Point, Steel City, Rocky Ridge, Field of Dreams, Broome - Tioga, Kenworthy’s
12:30 PM - 1:00 PM (30 Minutes)
Happy Hour Practice Session
This is your chance to get the course dialed in. Pay $30 for a sticker for your number plate to gain access to the track. NO STICKER, NO GO. For race participants only.
1:30 PM - 4:30 PM: Open Practice - 20 Minute Sessions
STEEL THE THUNDER PIT BIKE RACE
5:15 PM
Breeo campfire concert
Evening
Saturday, October 10
Western PA Time Machine Vintage Bike Show
There will be a judged vintage bike contest on Saturday located next to the Racer X tent. You must have your vintage bikes entered by 11:00 AM, and you are welcome to leave your bikes displayed while you race. Winners will be announced at 12:30 PM on Saturday. Bike Show classes below:
Golden Era (1970-1978)
Pre-Modern Era (1978-1982)
Modern Era (1982-1989)
Millennium Era (1990-2005)
Mini Cycle 0-70cc (Pre-1990)
Gates Open 6:00 AM
Registration Open: 7:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Parade Lap: 7:45 AM
Vintage Grand Prix
This race kicks the weekend off old school style.
Classes: Vintage(Pre ‘75), Evolution (Drum brake machines), and Revolution (1984-1990)
Categories: Beginner/Novice, Intermediate/Expert/Pro
8:00 AM (30 Minutes)
2-Stroke and Still Smokin’ Race
For anyone with a 125cc, 250cc, or that 500cc, this will be the perfect time for you to get on it.
Classes: age 29 & under, 30–49, and 50 & over.
Categories: Novice, Intermediate, Expert/Pro
**This race will sell out, enter early.**
8:40 AM (30 Minutes)
Mini GRAND PRIX ON THE BIG TRACK!
Mini GP: 65cc, 85cc, 150, & Odd
9:20 AM (30 Minutes)
"The Old Switcheroo” Team Race
Team Classes: Fast Guys, Moto Industry, Man/Woman, Parent/Child, Moto Joes
Regulations: Team members may share a bike or ride their own. Every lap riders will swap wristbands in the transition area. Both team members must fill out an entry form. Check in at least 2 hours before the event.
10:00 AM (75 Minutes)
BABS (Bad ass bitches) grand prix
Women’s Grand Prix. Women ride any size bike.
Classes: Age 29 & under and 30 & over.
Categories: Beginner & Novice , Int/Exp/Pro
11:30 AM (30 Minutes)
Beginner/Novice Grand Prix
Classes: 250 & 450 bikes
Categories: Beginner & Novice
12:10 PM (30 Minutes)
Bossa Nova Grand Prix 3-Man Team Race
Classes: Fast Guys (Int./ Exp./Pro), Moto Industry, Out East Locals, Vistors
Three man teams. Scored Motocross des Nations style. Find two buddies, create a team, and do the Bossa Nova.
Regulations: All 3 team members will be on the track at the same time. Lowest combined scores will determine place winners. All team members must fill out an entry form. Check in at least 2 hours before the event.
**This race will sell out, enter early.**
12:50 PM (40 Minutes)
Pro/AM Grand Prix: YOU BETTER BE FAST!
This event is for intermediate, Expert, and Pro Racers Only.
Classes: 250 & 450
1:40 PM (40 Minutes)
Mini tt On the Mini Track
2:20 PM (20 Minutes)
DC Vet Homecoming Motocross Races
Bringing it back to the event’s roots!
4-lap MX races with old friends and local rivals on the motocross track at High Point. These events do not count towards the Ironman.
Race 1: 18+ & 18+C
Race 2: 25+A & 25+B
Race 3: 25+C & Warrior
Race 4: 30+A & 30+B
Race 5: 30+C & Women
Race 6: 40+ & 40+C
Race 7: 50+ & 50+C
Race 8: 60+ & 60+C
Race 9: Vintage, Evolution & Revolution
Classes: Vintage: Through 1974, Evolution 1: Through 1979 (Air Cooled Bike with Drum Brakes), Evolution 2: Through 1984 (Water or Air Cooled Bike with Drum Brakes), Evolution 3: Through 1986 (Water Cooled Bike with Drum Brakes), Revolution 1: Through 1998 (Water or Air Cooled Bike with Disc or Drum Brakes), Revolution 2: Through 2008 (2-Stroke with Disc Brakes)
Race 10: Mini Open (65/85)
Race 11: 125/250 Support
Closest to the pin
Late Afternoon
Stark future reverse challenge
Early Evening
BREEO CAMPFIRE CONCERT
FT The Filthy Lowdown
Evening
Sunday, October 11
Gates Open: 6:00 AM
Registration Open: 7:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Local LEgends Memory Lap
Run our Local Legends Memorial sticker, write who you’re riding for.
7:45 AM
Vet Classic Grand Prix
Classes: Jr. Vet (ages 25 - 29) & Vet (30 & over).
Categories: Beginner/Novice, Intermediate, Expert/Pro
8:00 AM (40 Minutes)
Mini Grand Prix ON THE BIG TRACK!
Mini GP: 65cc, 85cc, 150R, & Odd
8:50 AM (30 Minutes)
BABs (Bad Ass Bitches) Grand Prix
Women’s Grand Prix. Women ride any size bike.
Classes: age 29 & under and 30 & over.
Categories: Beg/Nov, Int/Exp/Pro
9:30 AM (30 Minutes)
Senior Vets
Classes: Ages 40 - 44, 45 - 49, 50 - 59, 60 & over.
Categories: Beginner/Novice, Intermediate, Expert/Pro
10:10 AM (30 Minutes)
INTERMEDIATE / EXPERT / PRO Grand Prix: You better be fast!
Classes: 250 & 450
Categories: Intermediate, Expert, and Pro racers only
10:50 AM (30 Minutes)
MINI TT On the Mini Track
11:30 AM (20 Minutes)
BEGINNER / NOVICE Grand prix
Classes: 250 & 450 bikes
Categories: Beginner & Novice
11:50 AM (30 Minutes)
Moto-A-GoGo Team Race
Classes: Moto Industry, Moto Pros, Moto Joes, Man/Woman, Parent/Child
Regulations: Team members may share a bike or ride their own. Every lap riders will swap wristbands in the transition area.
Both team members must fill out an entry form. Check in at least 2 hours before the event.
No mini cycles, 125cc and above ONLY
**This race will sell out, enter early.**
12:30 PM (75 Minute Team Event)
Blackwater Revival Race aka Coup de Grace
Webster defines “coup de grace – koo-de-gra” as: 1. A death blow administered to end the suffering of one morally wounded. 2. A decisive finishing event.
Endure and persevere, victory is crossing the finish line!
Regulations: To enter you must have completed one of this year's Red Bull Day in the Dirt races.
2:00 PM - Race is over when the checkered flag flies
The Ironman
To become an Ironman you must compete in and FINISH five (5) events: the Vintage GP OR the 2 Stroke GP, the Old Switcheroo Team Race, the Moto-A-Gogo Team Race, Blackwater Revival aka Coup de Grace, and one other race of your choice.
Note: You can compete in the 2 Stroke GP if you don’t have a vintage bike.
If you want to go for it, just sign up and pay for your five races and check the Ironman box.
**Ironman packages are limited.**
** Schedule subject to change**