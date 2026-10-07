The following press release is from Ducati:

R.J. Hampshire LEADS TROY LEE DESIGNS RED BULL DUCATI FACTORY RACING INTO ITS NEXT CHAPTER

Corona, Ca — Troy Lee Designs Red Bull Ducati Factory Racing is proud to announce the official signing of R.J. Hampshire to a multi-year contract.

Hampshire will represent the Troy Lee Designs Red Bull Ducati Factory Racing Team aboard the Ducati Desmo 450MX machine as the team continues its pursuit of success in the premier class of professional racing into 2027.

A proven champion and one of America’s most determined racers, Hampshire brings an established record of success, championship experience, and an unmistakable never-quit mentality to the Troy Lee Designs Red Bull Ducati Factory Racing program.

Known to many as “Rick” or “Rick James,” Hampshire began his professional racing career in 2014, making his professional debut at Unadilla on August 9, 2014. Since turning professional, Hampshire has built an impressive resume that includes the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross 250SX West Championship, four career AMA Pro Motocross 250 victories, and three career Monster Energy AMA Supercross 250SX West victories. He also finished third in the 2023 Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship 250SMX standings.

Hampshire has continued to establish himself as a force in the premier 450 class. In just two years in the class, Hampshire has recorded 11 total top-five finishes, including two podium results, and finished fifth overall in the AMA Pro Motocross Championship in both 2025 and 2026. His 2026 season included a podium finish at Ironman Raceway.

Beyond domestic competition, Hampshire has also represented the United States on the international stage at the Motocross of Nations, competing once aboard a 250 and once aboard a 450. Most recently, he represented Team USA at the 2025 Motocross of Nations, helping the United States earn a silver medal.

“I am super excited for this opportunity,” said Hampshire. “I was interested right away so Ziggy and Josh were the first call. They wanted me here just as much as I wanted to be here.