Official: RJ Hampshire to Troy Lee Designs Red Bull Ducati Factory Racing Team
This is the first look at RJ Hampshire on a Troy Lee Designs Red Bull Ducati Factory Racing Desmo450 MX! With Rockstar Energy Husqvarna shutting down for 2027, Hampshire found a home on a new bike brand, but with familiar faces. Factory Connection ran the GEICO Honda team Hampshire rose up through the ranks with, and now that staff operates the Ducati team on the technical side. So this is a reunion with a new look.
The following press release is from Ducati:
R.J. Hampshire LEADS TROY LEE DESIGNS RED BULL DUCATI FACTORY RACING INTO ITS NEXT CHAPTER
Corona, Ca — Troy Lee Designs Red Bull Ducati Factory Racing is proud to announce the official signing of R.J. Hampshire to a multi-year contract.
Hampshire will represent the Troy Lee Designs Red Bull Ducati Factory Racing Team aboard the Ducati Desmo 450MX machine as the team continues its pursuit of success in the premier class of professional racing into 2027.
A proven champion and one of America’s most determined racers, Hampshire brings an established record of success, championship experience, and an unmistakable never-quit mentality to the Troy Lee Designs Red Bull Ducati Factory Racing program.
Known to many as “Rick” or “Rick James,” Hampshire began his professional racing career in 2014, making his professional debut at Unadilla on August 9, 2014. Since turning professional, Hampshire has built an impressive resume that includes the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross 250SX West Championship, four career AMA Pro Motocross 250 victories, and three career Monster Energy AMA Supercross 250SX West victories. He also finished third in the 2023 Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship 250SMX standings.
Hampshire has continued to establish himself as a force in the premier 450 class. In just two years in the class, Hampshire has recorded 11 total top-five finishes, including two podium results, and finished fifth overall in the AMA Pro Motocross Championship in both 2025 and 2026. His 2026 season included a podium finish at Ironman Raceway.
Beyond domestic competition, Hampshire has also represented the United States on the international stage at the Motocross of Nations, competing once aboard a 250 and once aboard a 450. Most recently, he represented Team USA at the 2025 Motocross of Nations, helping the United States earn a silver medal.
“I am super excited for this opportunity,” said Hampshire. “I was interested right away so Ziggy and Josh were the first call. They wanted me here just as much as I wanted to be here.
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To start this relationship off with a newer team and a newer program, I am excited to give them my best for the next couple of years, be able to progress and put in the results. Super excited for this Ducati Desmo 450, had my first day on it and I’m stoked and I’m walking away with a lot of positives. Riding for Troy Lee is something you always dream of as a kid and to have this opportunity at this point in my career I feel super blessed. I’m ready for this refresh and looking forward to 2027.”
Hampshire’s addition comes at an important point in the development of the Troy Lee Designs Red Bull Ducati Factory Racing program. In its first season of competition, the team has continued to make significant progress with its Ducati race bike and program, recording a best result of fourth overall at the 2026 AMA Pro Motocross Championship round at Hangtown. The team finished 11th overall in Supercross and recorded seventh-and 10th-place overall finishes during the Motocross season.
With Hampshire’s experience and championship pedigree, the team now looks to build on that progress and take the next step.
“We are excited to have RJ joining the team,” said Josh Wisenor, Troy Lee Designs Race Team Manager. “It’s exciting for us, myself and core team members that have previously worked with RJ in the past. In a way we are coming back together at a point in his career where he’s more established as a racer and competitor as a top 450 premier-class athlete and past champion. The team as a whole has made good progress with the bike in the 2026 season, and someone of his caliber can take the team and the bike to the next level.”
For Hampshire, the opportunity represents the next chapter of a career defined by
perseverance and an unwavering desire to compete at the highest level.
A true American racer, Hampshire has earned a reputation for his relentless style and refusal to give up. He is known for getting knocked down and getting right back up, fighting for every position on the track and leaving nothing in reserve. Away from racing, Hampshire is known as a dedicated family man. But when the helmet goes on, the switch flips, and the racer takes over.
Troy Lee Designs Red Bull Ducati Factory Racing welcomes R.J. Hampshire to the team and looks forward to beginning this next chapter together.
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