The annual Olympics of Motocross took place this past weekend in Ernee, France and featured its usual pomp and circumstance, which means it was a good race. This event is always huge but Ernee reallu works, as the track truly createsa gladiator-type stadium feel, which is great for viewing. It looked like, to me on TV anyways, that it was a bit ruttier than usual and not as hard packed.

We’ll get to the race soon but first, allow me some time on my soapbox, please and thank you. I don’t know if there’s a USA based media member that has been to as many of these MXDN’s in the last twenty years as much as me and I was actually ON Team USA as a mechanic back when dinosaurs roamed the earth so I come from, I feel, a place of knowing what this race means and what it doesn’t.

I have many conflicted feelings about this race. First of all, I’ll never get on a racer who choses not to do it. It’s a long ass season in the USA and sometimes, you’re just tired or don’t want to go. I get it. Bob Hannah, Damon Bradshaw, Jeff Stanton, Jeremy McGrath, James Stewart and many others have told the team they didn’t want to go. There have been entire years where a team wouldn't go at all (like 2004, when Stewart, Ricky Carmichael and more were switching bikes and teams and didn't want to do it). Heck, Kawasaki seems to be stonewalling going for a long time now (although they were going to go this year with Marchbanks if it had all worked out). If any rider wants to step up and say “Hey, sorry, not this year” I don’t think any of us outside of the BS internet trolls can say anything about that.

Haiden Deegan wanting to be paid his usual 100K to go is a bit wack, if you ask me. The riders do end up paying out of pocket to take everyone they want to and that’s not quite right, but 100K is ridiculous to me. Surely there can be something there in between giving them a small travel pittance and 100K?

The question of WHY it’s such a ball up to go to this race for Team USA seemingly every year is a bit mind boggling. The AMA has stepped up and given each team 25K to help which is awesome. MX Sports and Feld give money and we have an auction which creates that funding. But why is this so hard? Star Yamaha decided this year, despite stepping up in the past, to charge Team USA its customary 25K a bike rental it charges the riders that go overseas. Like, why now? And why can’t this be figured out much earlier? Every year it’s like a fire drill for Team USA to get its best guys or any guys to go and that’s weird man. And a bit embarrassing for Team USA as well.