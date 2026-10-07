How Many MX2 Races Did Guillem Farres Win? How Many Races Did He Do in the USA?

After a wild and exciting MX2 season in the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) overseas, Trump’s Guillem Farres was named 2026 MX2 World Champion. Like Davey Coombs mentioned in Racerhead #38 recently, the title was down to both Triumph riders: Farres and Camden McLellan. Despite his incredible season, Sacha Coenen—who ran into some tough luck late with his collarbone injury at the Southwick National in his second race in the USA—was mathematically eliminated from the title before the final round in Australia and the title was down to the two Triumph riders.

McLellan won the qualifying race on Saturday and the first MX2 moto Sunday, but Farres, who finished second in that moto, had a gap that would eliminate McLellan no matter what happened in the second moto. The celebration was on for the Spanish rider! Liam Everts would take the MX2 moto two race win, McLellan the overall, and Farres the MX2 title. Farres and McLellan’s P1 and P2 in the championship standings is hugely impressive, especially their own personal careers, plus the fact that this was only the third year of the Triumph TF 250-X racing MX2 full-time.

When you look at Farres’ career specifically, to say this was possible a handful of years ago would have been a pretty wild take back then. Farres was a tenth-place guy in EMX250 back in 2021 and was working in a grocery store during the week to make ends meet. Then, a call from Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing changed everything. Farres flew over to the United States of America and competed in the final two rounds of 2022 AMA Pro Motocross Championship as a fill-in rider after one of the team’s youngsters got hurt (Nick Romano). The long-haired, unknown Spanish rider turned heads immediately, with many fans and industry personnel saying, “Who is #109 on the Star Yamaha?!” He had two strong rides: ninth overall at Budds Creek National and 11th overall at the Ironman National. He even got to use his Star Yamaha YZ250F at the ‘22 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations in Michigan—where he landed fourth in the MX2 qualifying race in a great ride. The riders that beat him? Justin Cooper, Hunter Lawrence, and Marvin Musquin!

Farres' Overseas Results from 2021 through 2022 Pro Motocross and MXoN