How Many MX2 Races Did Guillem Farres Win? How Many Races Did He Do in the USA?

After a wild and exciting MX2 season in the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) overseas, Trump’s Guillem Farres was named 2026 MX2 World Champion. Like Davey Coombs mentioned in Racerhead #38 recently, the title was down to both Triumph riders: Farres and Camden McLellan. Despite his incredible season, Sacha Coenen—who ran into some tough luck late with his collarbone injury at the Southwick National in his second race in the USA—was mathematically eliminated from the title before the final round in Australia and the title was down to the two Triumph riders.
McLellan won the qualifying race on Saturday and the first MX2 moto Sunday, but Farres, who finished second in that moto, had a gap that would eliminate McLellan no matter what happened in the second moto. The celebration was on for the Spanish rider! Liam Everts would take the MX2 moto two race win, McLellan the overall, and Farres the MX2 title. Farres and McLellan’s P1 and P2 in the championship standings is hugely impressive, especially their own personal careers, plus the fact that this was only the third year of the Triumph TF 250-X racing MX2 full-time.
When you look at Farres’ career specifically, to say this was possible a handful of years ago would have been a pretty wild take back then. Farres was a tenth-place guy in EMX250 back in 2021 and was working in a grocery store during the week to make ends meet. Then, a call from Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing changed everything. Farres flew over to the United States of America and competed in the final two rounds of 2022 AMA Pro Motocross Championship as a fill-in rider after one of the team’s youngsters got hurt (Nick Romano). The long-haired, unknown Spanish rider turned heads immediately, with many fans and industry personnel saying, “Who is #109 on the Star Yamaha?!” He had two strong rides: ninth overall at Budds Creek National and 11th overall at the Ironman National. He even got to use his Star Yamaha YZ250F at the ‘22 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations in Michigan—where he landed fourth in the MX2 qualifying race in a great ride. The riders that beat him? Justin Cooper, Hunter Lawrence, and Marvin Musquin!
Farres' Overseas Results from 2021 through 2022 Pro Motocross and MXoN
|Position
|Race
|Class
|Date
|Bike
|13
MXoNMotocross of Nations
|MX2
|September 24, 2022
|Yamaha
|6
MXoNMotocross of Nations
|Combined
|September 24, 2022
|Yamaha
|6
MXoNMotocross of Nations
|Combined
|September 24, 2022
|Yamaha
|11
MotocrossIronman
|250
|August 27, 2022
|Yamaha YZ250F
|9
MotocrossBudds Creek
|250
|August 20, 2022
|Yamaha YZ250F
|7
MXGPMXGP of Flanders
|EMX250
|July 24, 2022
|KTM
|12
MXGPMXGP of Germany
|MX2
|June 12, 2022
|KTM
|19
MXGPMonster Energy MXGP of France
|MX2
|June 5, 2022
|KTM
|14
MXGPMXGP of Spain
|MX2
|May 29, 2022
|KTM
|7
MXGPMXGP of Portugal
|EMX250
|April 3, 2022
|GasGas
|10
MXGPMXGP of Città di Mantova
|EMX250
|November 10, 2021
|GasGas
|10
MXGPMXGP of Lombardia
|EMX250
|November 7, 2021
|GasGas
|18
MXGPMXGP of Pietramurata
|EMX250
|October 27, 2021
|GasGas
|8
MXGPMXGP of Trentino
|EMX250
|October 24, 2021
|GasGas
|19
MXGPMXGP of Spain
|MX2
|October 17, 2021
|GasGas
|10
MXGPMXGP of Germany
|EMX250
|October 3, 2021
|GasGas
|17
MXGPMXGP of Flanders
|EMX250
|August 1, 2021
|GasGas
|24
MXGPMXGP of The Netherlands
|EMX250
|July 18, 2021
|GasGas
Farres stayed in the States—and with Star Racing Yamaha—and skipped all of Monster Energy AMA Supercross in 2023 to ramp up for a full season of Pro Motocross. He finished eighth and seventh overall, respectively, to start the 2023 Pro Motocross season before he suffered a broken arm in a first turn crash at the Thunder Valley National.
In October 2023, Farres signed with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna. The factory Husqvarna team saw Farres’ results and took a chance on having him race the entire year, starting with SX. The Spanish rider would make two 250SX starts in his debut SX season, finishing eighth and ninth, respectively in Michigan and Texas, before a practice crash resulting in a broken femur would sideline him for the remainder of the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) season. His time with Husqvarna—and in the USA—had come to an end.
In total, Farres had:
5 Pro Motocross Starts (all Yamaha)
2 250SX starts (Both Husqvarna)
Farres' USA Results from 2023 through 2024
|Position
|Race
|Class
|Date
|Bike
|9
SupercrossArlington
|250SX East
|February 24, 2024
|Husqvarna FC 250 RE
|8
SupercrossDetroit
|250SX East
|February 3, 2024
|Husqvarna FC 250
|42
MotocrossThunder Valley
|250
|June 10, 2023
|Yamaha YZ250F
|7
MotocrossHangtown Motocross Classic
|250
|June 3, 2023
|Yamaha YZ250F
|8
MotocrossFox Raceway
|250
|May 27, 2023
|Yamaha YZ250F
Then, Farres landed a deal with the Monster Energy Triumph Racing Team to return to MX2 for 2025, joining returning rider Camden McLellan.
The Triumph duo put in solid results in 2025, landing fifth (McLellan) and eighth (Farres) in the MX2 championship. But this year they both ramped it up. McLellan earned his first MX2 overall win at the second round MXGP of Andalucia in March and had the points lead. He and Farres both tallied 13 overall podiums (in 19 rounds), with McLellan landing five overall wins and Farres six, battling the KTM duo of Sacha Coenen and 2025 MX2 Champion Längenfelder.
In August, Farres signed a new deal with Triumph for 2027, but in the premier class. Currently 23 and to be 24 in March, he was going to age out of the MX2 class at the end of this calendar year. Now, it worked out perfectly since he has the MX2 title to show for it before he joins the likes of Jeffrey Herlings, Kay de Wolf, Romain Febvre, Tim Gajser, Maxime Renaux, and more in the 450cc MXGP division come February ‘27.
McLellan will remain with the team to compete in MX2 in 2027. Could the South African be the ‘27 MX2 Champion and give Triumph back-to-back titles?
Farres' MX2 stats, now that his season is over, he has the MX2 title, and he has to move to the MXGP class for 2027:
- 6 overall wins (all in 2026)
- 14 total podiums (13 in 2026)
- 19 top fives (16 in 2026)
- 35 top tens (20 in 2026)
- 42 total MX2 starts
- 1 MXoN class overall (2026 MX2 Class)
- Was part of Team Spain's first overall podium at MXoN in 2026
Farres' MX2 Results with Triumph (2025 - Present)
|Position
|Race
|Class
|Date
|Bike
|1
MXoNMonster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|October 4, 2026
|Triumph
|2
MXoNMonster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Combined
|October 4, 2026
|Triumph
|2
MXoNMonster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Combined
|October 4, 2026
|Triumph
|4
MXGPMXGP of Australia
|MX2
|September 20, 2026
|Triumph
|2
MXGPMXGP of China
|MX2
|September 13, 2026
|Triumph
|1
MXGPMXGP of Turkiye
|MX2
|September 6, 2026
|Triumph
|3
MXGPMXGP of Netherlands
|MX2
|August 23, 2026
|Triumph
|4
MXGPMXGP of Sweden
|MX2
|August 16, 2026
|Triumph
|2
MXGPMXGP of Flanders
|MX2
|August 2, 2026
|Triumph
|1
MXGPMXGP of Czech Republic
|MX2
|July 26, 2026
|Triumph
|1
MXGPMXGP of Great Britain
|MX2
|July 19, 2026
|Triumph
|1
MXGPMXGP of South Africa
|MX2
|July 5, 2026
|Triumph
|1
MXGPMXGP of Portugal
|MX2
|June 28, 2026
|Triumph
|2
MXGPMXGP of Italy
|MX2
|June 21, 2026
|Triumph
|4
MXGPMXGP of Latvia
|MX2
|June 7, 2026
|Triumph
|6
MXGPMXGP of Germany
|MX2
|May 31, 2026
|Triumph
|1
MXGPMXGP of France
|MX2
|May 24, 2026
|Triumph
|2
MXGPMXGP of Trentino
|MX2
|April 19, 2026
|Triumph
|9
MXGPMXGP of Sardegna
|MX2
|April 12, 2026
|Triumph
|2
MXGPMXGP of Switzerland
|MX2
|March 29, 2026
|Triumph
|9
MXGPMXGP of Andalucia
|MX2
|March 22, 2026
|Triumph
|2
MXGPMXGP of Argentina
|MX2
|March 8, 2026
|Triumph
|8
MXoNMonster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|October 5, 2025
|Triumph
|10
MXoNMonster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Combined
|October 5, 2025
|Triumph
|10
MXoNMonster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Combined
|October 5, 2025
|Triumph
|6
MXGPMXGP of Australia
|MX2
|September 21, 2025
|Triumph
|7
MXGPMXGP of China
|MX2
|September 14, 2025
|Triumph
|4
MXGPMXGP of Turkiye
|MX2
|September 7, 2025
|Triumph
|8
MXGPMXGP of Netherlands
|MX2
|August 24, 2025
|Triumph
|9
MXGPMXGP of Sweden
|MX2
|August 17, 2025
|Triumph
|9
MXGPMXGP of Flanders
|MX2
|August 3, 2025
|Triumph
|6
MXGPMXGP of Czech Republic
|MX2
|July 27, 2025
|Triumph
|10
MXGPMXGP of Finland
|MX2
|July 13, 2025
|Triumph
|4
MXGPMXGP of Great Britain
|MX2
|June 22, 2025
|Triumph
|8
MXGPMXGP of Latvia
|MX2
|June 8, 2025
|Triumph
|2
MXGPMXGP of Germany
|MX2
|June 1, 2025
|Triumph
|9
MXGPMXGP of France
|MX2
|May 25, 2025
|Triumph
|12
MXGPMXGP of Spain
|MX2
|May 11, 2025
|Triumph
|10
MXGPMXGP of Portugal
|MX2
|May 4, 2025
|Triumph
|6
MXGPMXGP of Switzerland
|MX2
|April 21, 2025
|Triumph
|19
MXGPMXGP of Sardegna
|MX2
|April 6, 2025
|Triumph
|31
MXGPMXGP of Europe
|MX2
|March 23, 2025
|Triumph
|10
MXGPMXGP of Castilla la Mancha
|MX2
|March 16, 2025
|Triumph
|7
MXGPMXGP of Argentina
|MX2
|March 2, 2025
|Triumph
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Guillem Farres
|4 - 5
|Triumph