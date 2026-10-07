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How Many MX2 Races Did Guillem Farres Win? How Many Races Did He Do in the USA?

How Many MX2 Races Did Guillem Farres Win? How Many Races Did He Do in the USA?

October 7, 2026, 4:00pm
Darwin, NT MXGP of AustraliaFIM Motocross World Championship

After a wild and exciting MX2 season in the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) overseas, Trump’s Guillem Farres was named 2026 MX2 World Champion. Like Davey Coombs mentioned in Racerhead #38 recently, the title was down to both Triumph riders: Farres and Camden McLellan. Despite his incredible season, Sacha Coenen—who ran into some tough luck late with his collarbone injury at the Southwick National in his second race in the USA—was mathematically eliminated from the title before the final round in Australia and the title was down to the two Triumph riders. 

McLellan won the qualifying race on Saturday and the first MX2 moto Sunday, but Farres, who finished second in that moto, had a gap that would eliminate McLellan no matter what happened in the second moto. The celebration was on for the Spanish rider! Liam Everts would take the MX2 moto two race win, McLellan the overall, and Farres the MX2 title. Farres and McLellan’s P1 and P2 in the championship standings is hugely impressive, especially their own personal careers, plus the fact that this was only the third year of the Triumph TF 250-X racing MX2 full-time. 

When you look at Farres’ career specifically, to say this was possible a handful of years ago would have been a pretty wild take back then. Farres was a tenth-place guy in EMX250 back in 2021 and was working in a grocery store during the week to make ends meet. Then, a call from Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing changed everything. Farres flew over to the United States of America and competed in the final two rounds of 2022 AMA Pro Motocross Championship as a fill-in rider after one of the team’s youngsters got hurt (Nick Romano). The long-haired, unknown Spanish rider turned heads immediately, with many fans and industry personnel saying, “Who is #109 on the Star Yamaha?!” He had two strong rides: ninth overall at Budds Creek National and 11th overall at the Ironman National. He even got to use his Star Yamaha YZ250F at the ‘22 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations in Michigan—where he landed fourth in the MX2 qualifying race in a great ride. The riders that beat him? Justin Cooper, Hunter Lawrence, and Marvin Musquin!

Farres' Overseas Results from 2021 through 2022 Pro Motocross and MXoN

Guillem Farres

Guillem Farres

Barcelona, Spain Spain
PositionRaceClassDateBike
13
MXoN 
Motocross of Nations 		MX2September 24, 2022 Yamaha
6
MXoN 
Motocross of Nations 		CombinedSeptember 24, 2022 Yamaha
6
MXoN 
Motocross of Nations 		CombinedSeptember 24, 2022 Yamaha
11
Motocross 
Ironman 		250August 27, 2022 Yamaha YZ250F
9
Motocross 
Budds Creek 		250August 20, 2022 Yamaha YZ250F
7
MXGP 
MXGP of Flanders 		EMX250July 24, 2022 KTM
12
MXGP 
MXGP of Germany 		MX2June 12, 2022 KTM
19
MXGP 
Monster Energy MXGP of France 		MX2June 5, 2022 KTM
14
MXGP 
MXGP of Spain 		MX2May 29, 2022 KTM
7
MXGP 
MXGP of Portugal 		EMX250April 3, 2022 GasGas
10
MXGP 
MXGP of Città di Mantova 		EMX250November 10, 2021 GasGas
10
MXGP 
MXGP of Lombardia 		EMX250November 7, 2021 GasGas
18
MXGP 
MXGP of Pietramurata 		EMX250October 27, 2021 GasGas
8
MXGP 
MXGP of Trentino 		EMX250October 24, 2021 GasGas
19
MXGP 
MXGP of Spain 		MX2October 17, 2021 GasGas
10
MXGP 
MXGP of Germany 		EMX250October 3, 2021 GasGas
17
MXGP 
MXGP of Flanders 		EMX250August 1, 2021 GasGas
24
MXGP 
MXGP of The Netherlands 		EMX250July 18, 2021 GasGas
Full Results
2022 MXoN MX2 qualifying race results.
2022 MXoN MX2 qualifying race results.
  • Guillem Farres got the Monster Energy White Wall™️ photo ahead of his Pro Motocross debut in the USA in 2022.
    Guillem Farres got the Monster Energy White Wall™️ photo ahead of his Pro Motocross debut in the USA in 2022. Yamaha
  • Farres ahead of his first Pro Motocross in 2022.
    Farres ahead of his first Pro Motocross in 2022. Align Media
  • Farres at the 2022 Budds Creek National.
    Farres at the 2022 Budds Creek National. Align Media

Farres stayed in the States—and with Star Racing Yamaha—and skipped all of Monster Energy AMA Supercross in 2023 to ramp up for a full season of Pro Motocross. He finished eighth and seventh overall, respectively, to start the 2023 Pro Motocross season before he suffered a broken arm in a first turn crash at the Thunder Valley National.

In October 2023, Farres signed with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna. The factory Husqvarna team saw Farres’ results and took a chance on having him race the entire year, starting with SX. The Spanish rider would make two 250SX starts in his debut SX season, finishing eighth and ninth, respectively in Michigan and Texas, before a practice crash resulting in a broken femur would sideline him for the remainder of the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) season. His time with Husqvarna—and in the USA—had come to an end. 

In total, Farres had:
5 Pro Motocross Starts (all Yamaha)
2 250SX starts (Both Husqvarna)

Farres' USA Results from 2023 through 2024

Guillem Farres

Guillem Farres

Barcelona, Spain Spain
PositionRaceClassDateBike
9
Supercross 
Arlington 		250SX EastFebruary 24, 2024 Husqvarna FC 250 RE
8
Supercross 
Detroit 		250SX EastFebruary 3, 2024 Husqvarna FC 250
42
Motocross 
Thunder Valley 		250June 10, 2023 Yamaha YZ250F
7
Motocross 
Hangtown Motocross Classic 		250June 3, 2023 Yamaha YZ250F
8
Motocross 
Fox Raceway 		250May 27, 2023 Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results
  • Farres racing Pro Motocross in 2023.
    Farres racing Pro Motocross in 2023. Mitch Kendra
  • Guillem Farres in his Rockstar Energy Husqvarna fit for 2024.
    Guillem Farres in his Rockstar Energy Husqvarna fit for 2024. Husqvarna
  • Farres racing 250SX in 2024 at Detroit.
    Farres racing 250SX in 2024 at Detroit. Align Media

Then, Farres landed a deal with the Monster Energy Triumph Racing Team to return to MX2 for 2025, joining returning rider Camden McLellan

The Triumph duo put in solid results in 2025, landing fifth (McLellan) and eighth (Farres) in the MX2 championship. But this year they both ramped it up. McLellan earned his first MX2 overall win at the second round MXGP of Andalucia in March and had the points lead. He and Farres both tallied 13 overall podiums (in 19 rounds), with McLellan landing five overall wins and Farres six, battling the KTM duo of Sacha Coenen and 2025 MX2 Champion Längenfelder.

In August, Farres signed a new deal with Triumph for 2027, but in the premier class. Currently 23 and to be 24 in March, he was going to age out of the MX2 class at the end of this calendar year. Now, it worked out perfectly since he has the MX2 title to show for it before he joins the likes of Jeffrey Herlings, Kay de Wolf, Romain Febvre, Tim Gajser, Maxime Renaux, and more in the 450cc MXGP division come February ‘27.

McLellan will remain with the team to compete in MX2 in 2027. Could the South African be the ‘27 MX2 Champion and give Triumph back-to-back titles?

Farres' MX2 stats, now that his season is over, he has the MX2 title, and he has to move to the MXGP class for 2027:

  • 6 overall wins (all in 2026)
  • 14 total podiums (13 in 2026)
  • 19 top fives (16 in 2026)
  • 35 top tens (20 in 2026)
  • 42 total MX2 starts
  • 1 MXoN class overall (2026 MX2 Class)
  • Was part of Team Spain's first overall podium at MXoN in 2026

Farres' MX2 Results with Triumph (2025 - Present)

Guillem Farres

Guillem Farres

Barcelona, Spain Spain
PositionRaceClassDateBike
1
MXoN 
Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations 		MX2October 4, 2026 Triumph
2
MXoN 
Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations 		CombinedOctober 4, 2026 Triumph
2
MXoN 
Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations 		CombinedOctober 4, 2026 Triumph
4
MXGP 
MXGP of Australia 		MX2September 20, 2026 Triumph
2
MXGP 
MXGP of China 		MX2September 13, 2026 Triumph
1
MXGP 
MXGP of Turkiye 		MX2September 6, 2026 Triumph
3
MXGP 
MXGP of Netherlands 		MX2August 23, 2026 Triumph
4
MXGP 
MXGP of Sweden 		MX2August 16, 2026 Triumph
2
MXGP 
MXGP of Flanders 		MX2August 2, 2026 Triumph
1
MXGP 
MXGP of Czech Republic 		MX2July 26, 2026 Triumph
1
MXGP 
MXGP of Great Britain 		MX2July 19, 2026 Triumph
1
MXGP 
MXGP of South Africa 		MX2July 5, 2026 Triumph
1
MXGP 
MXGP of Portugal 		MX2June 28, 2026 Triumph
2
MXGP 
MXGP of Italy 		MX2June 21, 2026 Triumph
4
MXGP 
MXGP of Latvia 		MX2June 7, 2026 Triumph
6
MXGP 
MXGP of Germany 		MX2May 31, 2026 Triumph
1
MXGP 
MXGP of France 		MX2May 24, 2026 Triumph
2
MXGP 
MXGP of Trentino 		MX2April 19, 2026 Triumph
9
MXGP 
MXGP of Sardegna 		MX2April 12, 2026 Triumph
2
MXGP 
MXGP of Switzerland 		MX2March 29, 2026 Triumph
9
MXGP 
MXGP of Andalucia 		MX2March 22, 2026 Triumph
2
MXGP 
MXGP of Argentina 		MX2March 8, 2026 Triumph
8
MXoN 
Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations 		MX2October 5, 2025 Triumph
10
MXoN 
Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations 		CombinedOctober 5, 2025 Triumph
10
MXoN 
Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations 		CombinedOctober 5, 2025 Triumph
6
MXGP 
MXGP of Australia 		MX2September 21, 2025 Triumph
7
MXGP 
MXGP of China 		MX2September 14, 2025 Triumph
4
MXGP 
MXGP of Turkiye 		MX2September 7, 2025 Triumph
8
MXGP 
MXGP of Netherlands 		MX2August 24, 2025 Triumph
9
MXGP 
MXGP of Sweden 		MX2August 17, 2025 Triumph
9
MXGP 
MXGP of Flanders 		MX2August 3, 2025 Triumph
6
MXGP 
MXGP of Czech Republic 		MX2July 27, 2025 Triumph
10
MXGP 
MXGP of Finland 		MX2July 13, 2025 Triumph
4
MXGP 
MXGP of Great Britain 		MX2June 22, 2025 Triumph
8
MXGP 
MXGP of Latvia 		MX2June 8, 2025 Triumph
2
MXGP 
MXGP of Germany 		MX2June 1, 2025 Triumph
9
MXGP 
MXGP of France 		MX2May 25, 2025 Triumph
12
MXGP 
MXGP of Spain 		MX2May 11, 2025 Triumph
10
MXGP 
MXGP of Portugal 		MX2May 4, 2025 Triumph
6
MXGP 
MXGP of Switzerland 		MX2April 21, 2025 Triumph
19
MXGP 
MXGP of Sardegna 		MX2April 6, 2025 Triumph
31
MXGP 
MXGP of Europe 		MX2March 23, 2025 Triumph
10
MXGP 
MXGP of Castilla la Mancha 		MX2March 16, 2025 Triumph
7
MXGP 
MXGP of Argentina 		MX2March 2, 2025 Triumph
Full Results
  • Triumph
  • Triumph
  • Triumph
  • Triumph
  • Triumph
  • Triumph
MXoN

Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations (MXoN) - MX2

October 4, 2026
Ernée
Ernée, France France
Rider Motos Bike
1 Guillem Farres Guillem Farres 4 - 5 Triumph
Full Results
  • Ray Archer
  • Ray Archer
  • Ray Archer
  • Ray Archer
  • Ray Archer
  • Ray Archer
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