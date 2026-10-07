FIM World Supercross Championship Announces 2026 Season Is Over, Effective Immediately

Amid ongoing talk about another potential sale of the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX), SX Global (promoters) announced the 2026 season is over, effective immediately.

The first round of the announced six-round championship took place in August and will be the only WSX event for this year as the future of the series beyond that is not known.

The following press release is from SX Global (promoters of the FIM World Supercross Championship):

FIM WORLD SUPERCROSS CHAMPIONSHIP CONCLUDES 2026 SEASON WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT

World Supercross has today announced, with regret, that the 2026 FIM World Supercross Championship season will conclude with immediate effect.

World Supercross remains in advanced discussions with potential investors regarding the future of the series. While those discussions continue, the decision has been taken to conclude the current season.

The decision has not been taken lightly. We continue to believe strongly in the series, its global potential and the opportunity to build on the foundations established to date. We remain optimistic that the ongoing discussions will reach a positive conclusion and provide a strong platform for the future of the championship.

World Supercross would like to thank its riders, teams, partners, venues, staff, fans and everyone who has supported the series throughout the 2026 season. Further information regarding the future of World Supercross will be provided in due course.