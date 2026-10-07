The 2027 Monster Energy AMA Supercross schedule has been released, so we dug into it. Note: pre-sale ticket registration opened yesterday (October 6) at 10 a.m. Eastern for all 28 regular-season SMX rounds (NOT the three TBA playoff rounds).
Season Basics
17 rounds (no change from 2026 schedule)
Two weekends off:
March 27 (Easter weekend)
May 1 (a second weekend off, new for '27)
Season starts: January 9, 2027
Season ends: May 15, 2027
The SX schedule is 126 days total from the first race to the final race.
The '26 schedule was one week shorter—119 days total.
The schedule will visit:
16 different venues (SX will visit Angel Stadium twice)
13 different states (California has three rounds, Florida and Texas each have two rounds)
18,351 miles total from stadium to stadium
New Venues
There are two new venues on the ’27 SX schedule:
Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas (domed stadium)
M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland (open air)
And based on an article on the Baltimore Ravens' website, it looks like this Baltimore SX race will be a day race with a 3 p.m. Eastern/12 p.m. Pacific start time. Similar to 2026, we expect the races to normally start at 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific, but this round looks like it will be a day race.
Dome vs Non-Dome Venues
5 venues in enclosed, indoor venues:
Round 4: Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas
Round 6: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona
Round 7: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan
Round 8: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas
Round 10: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana
The other 11 venues are all open-air stadiums (again, SX will visit Angel Stadium twice)
16 Track Map Images
Check out the track maps for 16 rounds (minus the Daytona SX, which will be released in the near future).
Left-hand first turns: 14
Right-hand turns: 2 (Detroit, Foxborough)
Daytona: TBA
Round 1 - Anaheim 1 SX SMX League Round 2 - San Diego SX SMX League Round 3 - Anaheim 2 SX SMX League Round 4 - San Antonio SX SMX League Round 5 - Tampa SX SMX League Round 6 - Glendale SX SMX League Round 7 - Detroit SX SMX League Round 8 - Arlington SX SMX League Round 10 - Indianapolis SX SMX League Round 11 - Seattle SX SMX League Round 12 - Foxborough SX SMX League Round 13 - Baltimore SX SMX League Round 14 - East Rutherford SX SMX League Round 15 - Pittsburgh SX SMX League Round 16 - Denver SX SMX League Round 17 - Salt Lake City SX SMX League
Full 2027 Supercross Schedule
Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Schedule
2027 Supercross Schedule
- SupercrossAnaheim 1 (A1) Saturday, January 97:00 PM
- SupercrossSan Diego Saturday, January 167:00 PM
- SupercrossAnaheim 2 (A2) Saturday, January 237:00 PM
- SupercrossSan Antonio Saturday, January 307:00 PM
- SupercrossTampa Saturday, February 67:00 PM
- SupercrossGlendale Saturday, February 137:00 PM
- SupercrossDetroit Saturday, February 207:00 PM
- SupercrossArlington Saturday, February 277:00 PM
- SupercrossDaytona Saturday, March 67:00 PM
- SupercrossIndianapolis Saturday, March 137:00 PM
- SupercrossSeattle Saturday, March 207:00 PM
- SupercrossFoxborough Saturday, April 37:00 PM
- SupercrossBaltimore Saturday, April 107:00 PM
- SupercrossEast Rutherford Saturday, April 177:00 PM
- SupercrossPittsburgh Saturday, April 247:00 PM
- SupercrossDenver Saturday, May 87:00 PM
- SupercrossSalt Lake City Saturday, May 157:00 PM