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2027 Supercross Schedules Notes and Track Maps

2027 Supercross Schedules Notes and Track Maps

October 7, 2026, 6:00am
Salt Lake City, UT Salt Lake CityMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

The 2027 Monster Energy AMA Supercross schedule has been released, so we dug into it. Note: pre-sale ticket registration opened  yesterday (October 6) at 10 a.m. Eastern for all 28 regular-season SMX rounds (NOT the three TBA playoff rounds).

Season Basics

17 rounds (no change from 2026 schedule)

Two weekends off:
March 27 (Easter weekend)
May 1 (a second weekend off, new for '27)

Season starts: January 9, 2027
Season ends: May 15, 2027
The SX schedule is 126 days total from the first race to the final race.
The '26 schedule was one week shorter—119 days total.

The schedule will visit:
16 different venues (SX will visit Angel Stadium twice)
13 different states (California has three rounds, Florida and Texas each have two rounds)

18,351 miles total from stadium to stadium

New Venues

There are two new venues on the ’27 SX schedule:
Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas (domed stadium)
M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland (open air)

And based on an article on the Baltimore Ravens' website, it looks like this Baltimore SX race will be a day race with a 3 p.m. Eastern/12 p.m. Pacific start time. Similar to 2026, we expect the races to normally start at 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific, but this round looks like it will be a day race.

Baltimore Ravens' website

Dome vs Non-Dome Venues

5 venues in enclosed, indoor venues:
Round 4: Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas
Round 6: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona
Round 7: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan
Round 8: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas
Round 10: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana

The other 11 venues are all open-air stadiums (again, SX will visit Angel Stadium twice)

16 Track Map Images

Check out the track maps for 16 rounds (minus the Daytona SX, which will be released in the near future).

Left-hand first turns: 14
Right-hand turns: 2 (Detroit, Foxborough)
Daytona: TBA

  • Round 1 - Anaheim 1 SX
    Round 1 - Anaheim 1 SX SMX League
  • Round 2 - San Diego SX
    Round 2 - San Diego SX SMX League
  • Round 3 - Anaheim 2 SX
    Round 3 - Anaheim 2 SX SMX League
  • Round 4 - San Antonio SX
    Round 4 - San Antonio SX SMX League
  • Round 5 - Tampa SX
    Round 5 - Tampa SX SMX League
  • Round 6 - Glendale SX
    Round 6 - Glendale SX SMX League
  • Round 7 - Detroit SX
    Round 7 - Detroit SX SMX League
  • Round 8 - Arlington SX
    Round 8 - Arlington SX SMX League
  • Round 10 - Indianapolis SX
    Round 10 - Indianapolis SX SMX League
  • Round 11 - Seattle SX
    Round 11 - Seattle SX SMX League
  • Round 12 - Foxborough SX
    Round 12 - Foxborough SX SMX League
  • Round 13 - Baltimore SX
    Round 13 - Baltimore SX SMX League
  • Round 14 - East Rutherford SX
    Round 14 - East Rutherford SX SMX League
  • Round 15 - Pittsburgh SX
    Round 15 - Pittsburgh SX SMX League
  • Round 16 - Denver SX
    Round 16 - Denver SX SMX League
  • Round 17 - Salt Lake City SX
    Round 17 - Salt Lake City SX SMX League

Full 2027 Supercross Schedule

* all times

Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Schedule

2027 Supercross Schedule

Supercross Schedule

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