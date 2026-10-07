The 2027 Monster Energy AMA Supercross schedule has been released, so we dug into it. Note: pre-sale ticket registration opened yesterday (October 6) at 10 a.m. Eastern for all 28 regular-season SMX rounds (NOT the three TBA playoff rounds).

Season Basics

17 rounds (no change from 2026 schedule)

Two weekends off:

March 27 (Easter weekend)

May 1 (a second weekend off, new for '27)

Season starts: January 9, 2027

Season ends: May 15, 2027

The SX schedule is 126 days total from the first race to the final race.

The '26 schedule was one week shorter—119 days total.

The schedule will visit:

16 different venues (SX will visit Angel Stadium twice)

13 different states (California has three rounds, Florida and Texas each have two rounds)

18,351 miles total from stadium to stadium

New Venues

There are two new venues on the ’27 SX schedule:

Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas (domed stadium)

M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland (open air)

And based on an article on the Baltimore Ravens' website, it looks like this Baltimore SX race will be a day race with a 3 p.m. Eastern/12 p.m. Pacific start time. Similar to 2026, we expect the races to normally start at 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific, but this round looks like it will be a day race.