Watch: Michael Mosiman Explains He Is Leaving Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing

Michael Mosiman had a solid year going in Monster Energy AMA Supercross, landing two podiums in 250SX (four total top-five finishes), before an injury ended his season early. He finished eighth in the 250SX West Division standings. He came back for the AMA Pro Motocross Championship opener and put in some strong rides and results, landing four top-ten overall finishes and ninth in the 250 Class championship.

Then, Mosiman's 2026 SMX season ended prematurely when he suffered a broken collarbone during free practice at the first round of the SMX Playoffs in Ohio.

Now, Mosiman has posted a YouTube video announcing he is leaving Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing. In his three years with Yamaha, Mosiman landed four podiums (three in 250SX, one in 250 Pro Motocross) and 22 total top-ten finishes in SX and MX.

While Mosiman does not mention the bike or team he will be racing for in '27, he did confirm he is not done in the sport and will be continuing to race.

Mosiman earned national number #29 for 2027, which is the second time he will run the number. The California native earned national number #29 in 2022, the year he earned his maiden 250SX win.

The following text is from Michael Mosiman's YouTube:

You heard it here first! Well... maybe not, but I'm moving on from Star Racing Yamaha for the rest of 26-2027!

This was not an easy decision, the guys at Star have been awesome to work with and I made a lot of lifelong friends being on the team these past few years.

In this video, I wanted to share the story of how I got on the team in the first place.

I was in a low point of my career and I had 3 dreams that lead me to reach out to the team, the rest was history.

Through all of the highs and lows, thank you Star Racing Yamaha for the support and to everyone on the team who believed in me from day 1.

I will continue to cherish our time together for a lifetime, but it's on to new beginnings in 2027.

Stay tuned to find out where I'll be headed!

Thanks for watching!