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Watch: Jeremy Seewer's On-Board POV of Sacha Coenen's Unbelievable Save at MXoN

October 6, 2026, 1:10pm
Ernée, France Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations (MXoN)Motocross of Nations

We have seen Sacha Coenen have both unbelievable speed and unbelievable crashes...and sometimes both at the same time! Well, over the weekend, he had both once again!

Watch Jeremy Seewer's on-board POV of Coenen's unbelievable save at the 2026 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations.

Luckily, Sacha Coenen kept it on two wheels and was able to team up with his brother Lucas and third-generation racer Liam Everts to put Team Belgium back on the center step of the MXoN podium for the first time since 2013—13 years ago!

And somehow, Seewer stayed up as well, and avoided running into anyone in the water truck lane himself.

Video by GoPro Motorsports

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