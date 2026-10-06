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Podcast: Travis Pastrana Talks Truck Racing, Budds Creek National, Upcoming Baltimore SX, and More

Podcast: Travis Pastrana Talks Truck Racing, Budds Creek National, Upcoming Baltimore SX, and More

October 6, 2026, 3:00pm
Baltimore, MD BaltimoreMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

FLY Racing is proud to introduce our Grassroots Giveback program. Helping those organizations that need it most, FLY Racing has donated tens of thousands of dollars worth of products to keep people riding year-round. Involved in every discipline of off-road racing worldwide, it is FLY Racing’s initiative and duty to lead by example. We are proud to be involved with charitable organizations around the country and look forward to expanding the program in the years to come. Visit FLYracing.com and follow @flyracing.global for more info.

TP199 talks about driving the BRUNT Pro-4 truck out at Glen Helen Raceway, how moto helps him with that, designing the Baltimore SX track, coming back from his broken leg, his visit to Budds Creek Motocross Park, whether he wants his HRP chest pro back, and more.

Save at FXRRacing.com with Pulpmx30 code and also thanks to Firepower Parts and Maxxis Tires.

Find it on the PulpMX App or your local podcast player.

Listen to the full Pastrana Podcast

Travis Pastrana
Travis Pastrana

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