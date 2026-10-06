The following press release is from Infront Moto Racing:

MXGP 26: THE OFFICIAL GAME, IS OUT NOW AND MADE ITS LIVE DEBUT AT THE MONSTER ENERGY FIM MXoN

MONACO (Principality of Monaco) – MXGP 26, the official video game of the FIM Motocross World Championship, is now available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam. It is developed by Lyon-based Artefacts Studio and published by Nacon.

This year's edition is a clean-sheet rebuild. The series has moved to Unreal Engine 5, targeting 60 FPS, and the riding physics have been rebuilt from scratch around weight and traction. Real-time track deformation means persistent ruts reshape the racing line lap after lap. A new free-roam area, The Compound, joins the Grand Prix, Championship, Time Attack and Online Multiplayer modes.

The game features 19 official tracks from the 2026 MXGP and MX2 calendar and 16 official bikes. Several new features were shaped directly by player feedback: