MXGP 26: The Official Game Is Out Now
The following press release is from Infront Moto Racing:
MXGP 26: THE OFFICIAL GAME, IS OUT NOW AND MADE ITS LIVE DEBUT AT THE MONSTER ENERGY FIM MXoN
MONACO (Principality of Monaco) – MXGP 26, the official video game of the FIM Motocross World Championship, is now available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam. It is developed by Lyon-based Artefacts Studio and published by Nacon.
This year's edition is a clean-sheet rebuild. The series has moved to Unreal Engine 5, targeting 60 FPS, and the riding physics have been rebuilt from scratch around weight and traction. Real-time track deformation means persistent ruts reshape the racing line lap after lap. A new free-roam area, The Compound, joins the Grand Prix, Championship, Time Attack and Online Multiplayer modes.
The game features 19 official tracks from the 2026 MXGP and MX2 calendar and 16 official bikes. Several new features were shaped directly by player feedback:
- reworked bike behaviour through ruts
- sand that behaves as its own surface type
- adjustable field of view for each camera
- a dynamic paddock filled with real team liveries
- custom-made champion liveries
- unlockable Scrub Designz and MADE sticker kits
Fans got their first chance to play MXGP 26 at the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations in Ernée, France, last weekend. Nacon was on site all weekend with a public gaming area where fans could get their hands on the game, and the response from the crowd was overwhelmingly positive.
Inside the Media Centre, a dedicated activation booth let journalists, riders and members of the paddock try the game between sessions. It gave the people who live the sport every weekend a first-hand look at how close the virtual experience now comes to the real thing.