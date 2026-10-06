Mud Can’t Stick to these Lenses: Ultra Hydro, Exclusive to 100%
100Percent®, the global leader in motocross goggles, has released two new lenses engineered to conquer the worst conditions in motocross—both powered by Ultra Hydro® Technologies, now exclusive to 100%. Available in Ultra Hydro® and Ultra Hydro+®, riders can choose the level of protection and performance best suited to their conditions.
The Ultimate Durability: Ultra Hydro is a dual-action hydrophobic treatment applied to a 100Percent® HD lens that delivers a 2H surface hardness rating. Built to repel moisture, resist scratches, and preserve lens quality through demanding conditions.
The Ultimate Performance: Ultra Hydro+ is a factory-integrated Nano-Shield laminate creates a microscopic 3D surface architecture for a “Liquid-Glide” effect, helping water and mud slide off the lens. Ready to use straight out of the box.
Both lenses fit Armega® and Armatic® goggles, giving you the choice to tune your vision for the conditions.
For more information, visit 100percent.com.