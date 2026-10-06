Mud Can’t Stick to these Lenses: Ultra Hydro, Exclusive to 100%

The Ultimate Performance: Ultra Hydro+ is a factory-integrated Nano-Shield laminate creates a microscopic 3D surface architecture for a “Liquid-Glide” effect, helping water and mud slide off the lens. Ready to use straight out of the box.

Both lenses fit Armega® and Armatic® goggles, giving you the choice to tune your vision for the conditions.

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