Team USA used to carry a win-or-bust mantra during its glory days of Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations win streaks, but today’s effort is often more complicated, often with top riders missing the event due to injury, or indifference from athletes or teams. That leads to Levi Kitchen and Julien Beaumer making their first appearances at the event this year, but for the whole team, the pressure and expectation of having to win really isn't there.
“No regrets at all and to be able to get the championship last weekend for SMX it took a lot of weight off my shoulders, and I feel like I could come here and just enjoy it,” explained Kitchen to GateDrop.com. “Obviously, I wanted to do the best for the team, but I just went out there and did the best I could and it made it pretty easy. So yeah, no regrets being here, I am grateful to be here, grateful to represent the USA. More than anything though just stoked to meet new people and race in front of some new faces and hopefully they enjoyed having me.”
Kitchen was probably the only “first pick” for Team USA this year, as he was the highest-ranked American in 250 Pro Motocross points when the squad was selected. He also marked Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki's return to the event after a long time gone. Meanwhile Cooper Webb raised his hand to ride a 450 even though he was just jumping on a Husqvarna and has not won an outdoor race in years. The other 450 slot would be filled by a 250 rider, first Chance Hymas and later Julien Beaumer. Kitchen could be expected to run at the front of the MX2 field, and he actually did early in the weekend. He finished third in the MX2 qualifying race on Saturday, and then was the third-ranked 250 rider early in Sunday’s race one. He was in a battle with South Africa’s Camden McLellan to be the second 250 on the track when he got knocked down by Italy’s Alberto Forato. Kitchen, in interviews, made it sound like he got hit hard, but Forato feels like he barely touched him. Either way, that sunk Kitchen’s weekend and Team USA’s hopes for a podium. Kitchen dropped from eighth to 25th in that crash. He returned for 14th in his second race.
“It was insane,” he said. “In America, you can kind of feel when someone is coming back to you [you’re catching them] and maybe they’re done a bit. Where here you catch somebody, but everybody’s so strong, they fight so hard. I went at it, it felt like, with the same guy for 30 minutes. It was just so tough. I think it's very important to get a good start, especially in these Nations races on a 250. At least in the first one I was able to put myself in a very good position, the second one not so much. I learned a lot.”
Learning might be the greatest advantage for Kitchen and Beaumer, who not only could be better if they race for the squad again, but can take these high-pressure, high-emotion lessons into future appearances just about anywhere.
“What a crazy week, or couple of weeks, actually,” said Kitchen. “It’s just a lot to take in for sure. From winning [the SMX title] last weekend and then jumping straight on a plane to Paris and trying to be prepared for this. Haven’t rode outdoors in quite a while but I made the best of it, the whole team did great.”
Great is a moving target. Team USA isn’t expected to win right now. The riders can enjoy the experience instead of feeling the sting of losing a race they were expected to win. Maybe someday, that winning feeling will return.
“Coming into this all Ken [Roczen] told me was, ‘Take it in,'" he said. "'Just go out there, be proud of yourself for being there and have fun.’ And actually, he texted me before the first race he said, ‘Look up at the crowd and take it in.’ And that’s what I did and it was amazing.”