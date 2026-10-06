Kitchen was probably the only “first pick” for Team USA this year, as he was the highest-ranked American in 250 Pro Motocross points when the squad was selected. He also marked Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki's return to the event after a long time gone. Meanwhile Cooper Webb raised his hand to ride a 450 even though he was just jumping on a Husqvarna and has not won an outdoor race in years. The other 450 slot would be filled by a 250 rider, first Chance Hymas and later Julien Beaumer. Kitchen could be expected to run at the front of the MX2 field, and he actually did early in the weekend. He finished third in the MX2 qualifying race on Saturday, and then was the third-ranked 250 rider early in Sunday’s race one. He was in a battle with South Africa’s Camden McLellan to be the second 250 on the track when he got knocked down by Italy’s Alberto Forato. Kitchen, in interviews, made it sound like he got hit hard, but Forato feels like he barely touched him. Either way, that sunk Kitchen’s weekend and Team USA’s hopes for a podium. Kitchen dropped from eighth to 25th in that crash. He returned for 14th in his second race.

“It was insane,” he said. “In America, you can kind of feel when someone is coming back to you [you’re catching them] and maybe they’re done a bit. Where here you catch somebody, but everybody’s so strong, they fight so hard. I went at it, it felt like, with the same guy for 30 minutes. It was just so tough. I think it's very important to get a good start, especially in these Nations races on a 250. At least in the first one I was able to put myself in a very good position, the second one not so much. I learned a lot.”