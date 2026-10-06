The morning of the Monster Energy SMX World Championship final, Julien Beaumer was expecting to focus on winning the 250 race, a championship, and a half-million dollars. He didn’t expect to be deep in discussions to race for Team USA at the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations, and on a 450, but the situation developed quickly for him. Chance Hymas, the team’s original MXGP-class (450) entry was out with injury, and JuJu accepted an offer to replace him. Then the Red Bull KTM team went to work on a scramble to get a 450 ready to test in California, and another one to race in France.

“He did the best he could, but it’s a tough ask to get called up a week ago,” said Ian Harrison, his team manager, to Gatedrop.com.

“On Monday, he came out and tested for a few hours, and then he did a little more riding on Tuesday, and moto and some sprint laps, but then we had to get everything back to the shop so we could pack it up and take it with us!” said Harrison. “It was a nail biter. I was coming anyway because Jorge [Prado] was riding, but we had to add more crew. Then we’re working with the Austrian side changing engine settings, the graphics guys, the gear guys. These guys, they printed the gear on Monday, and on Tuesday they delivered it to the track so we could bring it with us! The ink was still wet! All of these people that did all of this stuff. It was literally a miracle.”