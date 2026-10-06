2027 Monster Energy SMX World Championship Tickets Now Available During Exclusive Presale
The following press release is from the SuperMotocross League:
2027 Monster Energy SMX World Championship Tickets Now Available During Exclusive Presale
Preferred Access Registration Still Open for Supercross, General Admission Tickets Available for Pro Motocross
ELLENTON, Fla. / MORGANTOWN, W. Va. – Just days after revealing the 2027 Monster Energy SMX World Championship schedule, the exclusive presale is now open for early bird purchasers. This week-long purchasing window is the first opportunity to secure access to any of the regular season rounds, which consists of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing.
For Monster Energy Supercross, sign up for preferred access to the presale is still open at SupercrossLIVE.com. For the Pro Motocross Championship, general admission tickets are now available for each National at ProMotocross.com, no sign up necessary. Fans can also sign up for SMX Texts to receive the latest information and updates coming from the SMX League.
Sign Up for Preferred Access for Monster Energy Supercross
Pro Motocross Championship General Admission
The 2027 Monster Energy Supercross season will begin on Saturday, January 9, in the sport's epicenter of Southern California and the hallowed grounds of Angel Stadium in Anaheim. The stadium championship will then travel to 13 different states during its indoor stretch to crown a 450SMX Class Champion and a pair of 250SMX Class Divisional Champions.
Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Schedule
2027 Supercross Schedule
- SupercrossAnaheim 1 (A1) Saturday, January 97:00 PM
- SupercrossSan Diego Saturday, January 167:00 PM
- SupercrossAnaheim 2 (A2) Saturday, January 237:00 PM
- SupercrossSan Antonio Saturday, January 307:00 PM
- SupercrossTampa Saturday, February 67:00 PM
- SupercrossGlendale Saturday, February 137:00 PM
- SupercrossDetroit Saturday, February 207:00 PM
- SupercrossArlington Saturday, February 277:00 PM
- SupercrossDaytona Saturday, March 67:00 PM
- SupercrossIndianapolis Saturday, March 137:00 PM
- SupercrossSeattle Saturday, March 207:00 PM
- SupercrossFoxborough Saturday, April 37:00 PM
- SupercrossBaltimore Saturday, April 107:00 PM
- SupercrossEast Rutherford Saturday, April 177:00 PM
- SupercrossPittsburgh Saturday, April 247:00 PM
- SupercrossDenver Saturday, May 87:00 PM
- SupercrossSalt Lake City Saturday, May 157:00 PM
The outdoor season will also get underway in Southern California, kicking off over Memorial Day weekend on Saturday, May 29, with the Fox Raceway National from Fox Raceway at Pala. The summer outdoor campaign will visit 10 different states and 11 of the sport's most iconic tracks on its journey to see which athletes prevail with the Edison Dye Cup (450SMX), the Gary Jones Cup (250SMX), and the Women's Motocross Championship Powered by Synchrony (WMX).
AMA Pro Motocross Championship Schedule
2027 Motocross Schedule
- MotocrossFox Raceway (Pala) Saturday, May 294:00 PM
- MotocrossHangtown Saturday, June 54:00 PM
- MotocrossThunder Valley Saturday, June 123:00 PM
- MotocrossHigh Point Saturday, June 191:00 PM
- MotocrossRedBud Saturday, July 31:00 PM
- MotocrossSouthwick Saturday, July 101:00 PM
- MotocrossSpring Creek Saturday, July 172:00 PM
- MotocrossWashougal Saturday, July 174:00 PM
- MotocrossUnadilla Saturday, August 141:00 PM
- MotocrossBudds Creek Saturday, August 211:00 PM
- MotocrossIronman Saturday, August 281:00 PM
Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship Schedule
2027 SuperMotocross Schedule
- SuperMotocrossSMX Playoff 1 Saturday, September 113:00 PM
- SuperMotocrossSMX Playoff 2 Saturday, September 183:00 PM
- SuperMotocrossSMX World Championship Final WMX Showcase
Saturday, September 257:00 PM
Ticketing information for Daytona International Speedway (Round 9) in Daytona Beach, Florida can be found at the following link: DAYTONA Supercross - Daytona International Speedway.