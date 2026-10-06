The following press release is from the SuperMotocross League:

2027 Monster Energy SMX World Championship Tickets Now Available During Exclusive Presale

Preferred Access Registration Still Open for Supercross, General Admission Tickets Available for Pro Motocross

ELLENTON, Fla. / MORGANTOWN, W. Va. – Just days after revealing the 2027 Monster Energy SMX World Championship schedule, the exclusive presale is now open for early bird purchasers. This week-long purchasing window is the first opportunity to secure access to any of the regular season rounds, which consists of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing.

For Monster Energy Supercross, sign up for preferred access to the presale is still open at SupercrossLIVE.com. For the Pro Motocross Championship, general admission tickets are now available for each National at ProMotocross.com, no sign up necessary. Fans can also sign up for SMX Texts to receive the latest information and updates coming from the SMX League.

Sign Up for Preferred Access for Monster Energy Supercross

Pro Motocross Championship General Admission

The 2027 Monster Energy Supercross season will begin on Saturday, January 9, in the sport's epicenter of Southern California and the hallowed grounds of Angel Stadium in Anaheim. The stadium championship will then travel to 13 different states during its indoor stretch to crown a 450SMX Class Champion and a pair of 250SMX Class Divisional Champions.