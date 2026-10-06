Results Archive
SuperMotocross
SMX World Championship Final
News
250SMX Results
  1. Cole Davies
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Landen Gordon
Full Results
450SMX Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
WMX Results
  1. Lachlan Turner
  2. Charli Cannon
  3. Hannah Hodges
Full Results
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Jhak Walker
  3. Michael Witkowski
Full Results
Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
News
Nations Results
  1. Belgium
  2. Spain
  3. The Netherlands
Full Results
Full Schedule

2027 Monster Energy SMX World Championship Tickets Now Available During Exclusive Presale

October 6, 2026, 10:30am
2027 Monster Energy SMX World Championship Tickets Now Available During Exclusive Presale
TBA SMX World Championship FinalMonster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship

The following press release is from the SuperMotocross League:

2027 Monster Energy SMX World Championship Tickets Now Available During Exclusive Presale
Preferred Access Registration Still Open for Supercross, General Admission Tickets Available for Pro Motocross

ELLENTON, Fla. / MORGANTOWN, W. Va. – Just days after revealing the 2027 Monster Energy SMX World Championship schedule, the exclusive presale is now open for early bird purchasers. This week-long purchasing window is the first opportunity to secure access to any of the regular season rounds, which consists of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing.

For Monster Energy Supercross, sign up for preferred access to the presale is still open at SupercrossLIVE.com. For the Pro Motocross Championship, general admission tickets are now available for each National at ProMotocross.com, no sign up necessary. Fans can also sign up for SMX Texts to receive the latest information and updates coming from the SMX League.

Sign Up for Preferred Access for Monster Energy Supercross

Pro Motocross Championship General Admission

The 2027 Monster Energy Supercross season will begin on Saturday, January 9, in the sport's epicenter of Southern California and the hallowed grounds of Angel Stadium in Anaheim. The stadium championship will then travel to 13 different states during its indoor stretch to crown a 450SMX Class Champion and a pair of 250SMX Class Divisional Champions.

* all times

Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Schedule

2027 Supercross Schedule

Supercross Schedule
  • Align Media
  • Align Media

The outdoor season will also get underway in Southern California, kicking off over Memorial Day weekend on Saturday, May 29, with the Fox Raceway National from Fox Raceway at Pala. The summer outdoor campaign will visit 10 different states and 11 of the sport's most iconic tracks on its journey to see which athletes prevail with the Edison Dye Cup (450SMX), the Gary Jones Cup (250SMX), and the Women's Motocross Championship Powered by Synchrony (WMX).

* all times

AMA Pro Motocross Championship Schedule

2027 Motocross Schedule

Motocross Schedule
  • Align Media
  • Align Media
* all times

Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship Schedule

2027 SuperMotocross Schedule

SuperMotocross Schedule

Ticketing information for Daytona International Speedway (Round 9) in Daytona Beach, Florida can be found at the following link: DAYTONA Supercross - Daytona International Speedway.

Read Now
November 2026 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The November 2026 Digital Issue Availalbe Now
New stories have been posted