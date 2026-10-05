Watch: The Legacy of Beast Mode - A Nod to Eli Tomac's Career From SMX
October 5, 2026, 11:50am
The following text is from the SuperMotocross YouTube page:
As Eli Tomac closed the doors on his career at the SMX Final, we took the time to sit down with some of the individuals who were a part of his epic journey.
From winning on debut at Hangtown, to his final ride in Ridgedale - Eli will go down as one of the best to ever do it.
From all of us at SMX, thank you Eli.
Read more on Eli Tomac's retirement:
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