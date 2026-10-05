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Watch: The Legacy of Beast Mode - A Nod to Eli Tomac's Career From SMX

October 5, 2026, 11:50am
Ridgedale, MO SMX World Championship FinalMonster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship

The following text is from the SuperMotocross YouTube page:

As Eli Tomac closed the doors on his career at the SMX Final, we took the time to sit down with some of the individuals who were a part of his epic journey. 

From winning on debut at Hangtown, to his final ride in Ridgedale - Eli will go down as one of the best to ever do it. 

From all of us at SMX, thank you Eli.

Read more on Eli Tomac's retirement:

Recommended Reading

The Post Show! Inside the Madness Post-Race at Thunder Ridge Sun Sep 27 The Post Show! Inside the Madness Post-Race at Thunder Ridge Weege Show: The Exclusive Eli Tomac Exit Interview, Plus Beaumer, Minear, Davies Sat Sep 26 Weege Show: The Exclusive Eli Tomac Exit Interview, Plus Beaumer, Minear, Davies Eli Tomac Changed The Game Thu Sep 3 Eli Tomac Changed The Game Eli Tomac's Retirement Announcement Reaction: Didn’t He Have a Supercross-Only Deal for 2027? Wed Sep 2 Eli Tomac's Retirement Announcement Reaction: Didn’t He Have a Supercross-Only Deal for 2027? Fast Longevity: The Eli Tomac Career Arc and Legacy Mon Aug 31 Fast Longevity: The Eli Tomac Career Arc and Legacy KTM: Eli Tomac Retiring After 2026 SMX Playoffs: Mon Aug 31 KTM: Eli Tomac Retiring After 2026 SMX Playoffs: "I know in my heart that the time is now and that the time is right"
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