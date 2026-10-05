The following text is from the SuperMotocross YouTube page:

As Eli Tomac closed the doors on his career at the SMX Final, we took the time to sit down with some of the individuals who were a part of his epic journey.

From winning on debut at Hangtown, to his final ride in Ridgedale - Eli will go down as one of the best to ever do it.

From all of us at SMX, thank you Eli.

Read more on Eli Tomac's retirement: