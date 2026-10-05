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Wake-Up Call

October 5, 2026, 5:00am
Mount Morris, PA Mason-DixonProgressive GNCC Racing

Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations (MXoN) - Ernée, France

79th edition of MXoN

Individual Race Results

MXoN

Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations (MXoN) - Combined Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)

October 4, 2026
Ernée
Ernée, France France
RiderClass Time Interval Best Lap Bike
1 Romain Febvre Romain Febvre 35:15.189 0.000 Kawasaki
2 Jorge Prado Jorge Prado 35:25.019 9.830 KTM
3 Lucas Coenen Lucas Coenen 35:31.578 16.389 KTM
4 Guillem Farres Guillem Farres 35:42.547 27.358 Triumph
5 Jan Pancar Jan Pancar 35:48.527 33.338 KTM
6 Alberto Forato Alberto Forato 35:50.401 35.212 Fantic
7 Camden McLellan Camden McLellan 35:57.456 42.267 Triumph
8 Jorgen Talviku Jorgen Talviku 36:00.852 45.663 Fantic
9 Roan Van De Moosdijk Roan Van De Moosdijk 36:24.733 1:09.544 KTM
10 Julien Beaumer Julien Beaumer 36:28.499 1:13.310 KTM
Full Results
Romain Febvre (Kawasaki, Team France)
Romain Febvre (Kawasaki, Team France) Ray Archer
MXoN

Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations (MXoN) - Combined Race 2 (MX2 + Open)

October 4, 2026
Ernée
Ernée, France France
RiderClass Time Interval Best Lap Bike
1 Jeffrey Herlings Jeffrey Herlings 35:23.925 0.000 Honda
2 Andrea Adamo Andrea Adamo 35:59.807 35.882 KTM
3 Pauls Jonass Pauls Jonass 36:01.005 37.080 Kawasaki
4 Liam Everts Liam Everts 36:01.381 37.456 Husqvarna
5 Guillem Farres Guillem Farres 36:15.814 51.889 Triumph
6 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb 36:16.965 53.040 Husqvarna
7 Sacha Coenen Sacha Coenen 36:25.344 1:01.419 KTM
8 Camden McLellan Camden McLellan 36:32.763 1:08.838 Triumph
9 Glenn Coldenhoff Glenn Coldenhoff 36:39.879 1:15.954 Yamaha
10 Ben Watson Ben Watson 36:41.555 1:17.630 Triumph
Full Results
Jeffrey Herlings (Honda, Team Netherlands).
Jeffrey Herlings (Honda, Team Netherlands). Ray Archer
MXoN

Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations (MXoN) - Combined Race 3 (MXGP + Open)

October 4, 2026
Ernée
Ernée, France France
RiderClass Time Interval Best Lap Bike
1 Jeffrey Herlings Jeffrey Herlings 35:15.127 0.000 Honda
2 Jorge Prado Jorge Prado 35:27.162 12.035 KTM
3 Romain Febvre Romain Febvre 35:33.684 18.557 Kawasaki
4 Liam Everts Liam Everts 35:39.464 24.337 Husqvarna
5 Lucas Coenen Lucas Coenen 35:46.383 31.256 KTM
6 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb 35:50.555 35.428 Husqvarna
7 Jan Pancar Jan Pancar 36:02.207 47.080 KTM
8 Pauls Jonass Pauls Jonass 36:09.927 54.800 Kawasaki
9 Ben Watson Ben Watson 36:20.963 1:05.836 Triumph
10 Jed Beaton Jed Beaton 36:26.192 1:11.065 Yamaha
Full Results

Overall Team Results

MXoN

Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations (MXoN) - Combined

October 4, 2026
Ernée
Ernée, France France
Rider Points Race Class Bike
1
Belgium
Belgium 		23
Lucas Coenen 3 Race 1 (MXGP + MX2) MXGP KTM
Liam Everts 4 Race 2 (MX2 + Open) Open Husqvarna
Liam Everts 4 Race 3 (MXGP + Open) Open Husqvarna
Lucas Coenen 5 Race 3 (MXGP + Open) MXGP KTM
Sacha Coenen 7 Race 2 (MX2 + Open) MX2 KTM
Sacha Coenen 12 Race 1 (MXGP + MX2) MX2 KTM
2
Spain
Spain 		26
Jorge Prado 2 Race 1 (MXGP + MX2) MXGP KTM
Jorge Prado 2 Race 3 (MXGP + Open) MXGP KTM
Guillem Farres 4 Race 1 (MXGP + MX2) MX2 Triumph
Guillem Farres 5 Race 2 (MX2 + Open) MX2 Triumph
Francisco Garcia 13 Race 3 (MXGP + Open) Open Kawasaki
Francisco Garcia 36 Race 2 (MX2 + Open) Open Kawasaki
3
The Netherlands
The Netherlands 		34
Jeffrey Herlings 1 Race 2 (MX2 + Open) Open Honda
Jeffrey Herlings 1 Race 3 (MXGP + Open) Open Honda
Roan Van De Moosdijk 9 Race 1 (MXGP + MX2) MXGP KTM
Glenn Coldenhoff 9 Race 2 (MX2 + Open) MX2 Yamaha
Glenn Coldenhoff 14 Race 1 (MXGP + MX2) MX2 Yamaha
Roan Van De Moosdijk 18 Race 3 (MXGP + Open) MXGP KTM
Full Results
  • Lucas Coenen (KTM)
    Lucas Coenen (KTM) Ray Archer
  • Sacha Coenen (KTM)
    Sacha Coenen (KTM) Ray Archer
  • Liam Everts (Husqvarna)
    Liam Everts (Husqvarna) Ray Archer
  • Team Belgium
    Team Belgium Ray Archer

Individual Class Results

MXoN

Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations (MXoN) - MXGP

October 4, 2026
Ernée
Ernée, France France
Rider Motos Bike
1 Jorge Prado Jorge Prado 2 - 2 KTM
2 Romain Febvre Romain Febvre 1 - 3 Kawasaki
3 Lucas Coenen Lucas Coenen 3 - 5 KTM
4 Jan Pancar Jan Pancar 5 - 7 KTM
5 Alberto Forato Alberto Forato 6 - 12 Fantic
6 Jed Beaton Jed Beaton 11 - 10 Yamaha
7 Julien Beaumer Julien Beaumer 10 - 17 KTM
8 Roan Van De Moosdijk Roan Van De Moosdijk 9 - 18 KTM
9 Karlis Alberts Reisulis Karlis Alberts Reisulis 13 - 16 Yamaha
10 Jorgen Talviku Jorgen Talviku 8 - 23 Fantic
Full Results
MXoN

Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations (MXoN) - MX2

October 4, 2026
Ernée
Ernée, France France
Rider Motos Bike
1 Guillem Farres Guillem Farres 4 - 5 Triumph
2 Camden McLellan Camden McLellan 7 - 8 Triumph
3 Sacha Coenen Sacha Coenen 12 - 7 KTM
4 Glenn Coldenhoff Glenn Coldenhoff 14 - 9 Yamaha
5 Jeremy Seewer Jeremy Seewer 15 - 13 KTM
6 Janis Martins Reisulis Janis Martins Reisulis 20 - 12 Yamaha
7 Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen 25 - 14 Kawasaki
8 Alex Larwood Alex Larwood 21 - 21 Honda
9 Alve Callemo Alve Callemo 24 - 20 Husqvarna
10 Ben Mustoe Ben Mustoe 23 - 24 GasGas
Full Results
MXoN

Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations (MXoN) - Open

October 4, 2026
Ernée
Ernée, France France
Rider Motos Bike
1 Jeffrey Herlings Jeffrey Herlings 1 - 1 Honda
2 Liam Everts Liam Everts 4 - 4 Husqvarna
3 Pauls Jonass Pauls Jonass 3 - 8 Kawasaki
4 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb 6 - 6 Husqvarna
5 Ben Watson Ben Watson 10 - 9 Triumph
6 Dylan Wright Dylan Wright 16 - 15 Honda
7 Kevin Brumann Kevin Brumann 15 - 19 Husqvarna
8 Andrea Adamo Andrea Adamo 2 - 36 KTM
9 Alvin Östlund Alvin Östlund 19 - 21 Triumph
10 Francisco Garcia Francisco Garcia 36 - 13 Kawasaki
Full Results
  • Jorge Prado (KTM, Spain)
    Jorge Prado (KTM, Spain) Ray Archer
  • Guillem Farres (Triumph, Spain)
    Guillem Farres (Triumph, Spain) Ray Archer
  • Jeffrey Herlings (Honda, Netherlands)
    Jeffrey Herlings (Honda, Netherlands) Ray Archer

Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing)

Round 10 (of 13) - Mason-Dixon GNCC - Mathews Farm in Mount Morris, Pennsylvania

Note: This round was a non-points round for the Bike classes (XC1, XC2, and WXC).

GNCC

Mason-Dixon - Overall Race

October 3, 2026
Mathews Farm
Mount Morris, PA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Craig Delong Craig Delong 02:44:40.099 Morgantown, PA United States Husqvarna
2 Jhak Walker Jhak Walker 02:44:55.533 Morrisonville, IL United States Beta
3 Michael Witkowski Michael Witkowski 02:46:19.879 North Liberty, IN United States Honda
4 Josh Strang Josh Strang 02:46:24.100 Inverell, Australia Australia Beta
5 Grant Baylor Grant Baylor 02:46:31.398 Belton, SC United States Kawasaki
6 Brody Johnson Brody Johnson 02:47:32.351 Landrum, SC United States Husqvarna
7 Jordan Ashburn Jordan Ashburn 02:48:39.477 Cookeville, TN United States Honda
8 Gavin Simon Gavin Simon 02:48:41.158 Donalds, SC United States Husqvarna
9 Ryder Lafferty Ryder Lafferty 02:49:44.456 Millville, NJ United States Honda
10 Kailub Russell Kailub Russell 02:49:51.658 Boonville, NC United States Yamaha
Full Results
GNCC

Mason-Dixon - WXC Race

October 3, 2026
Mathews Farm
Mount Morris, PA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Tayla Jones Tayla Jones 01:57:52.877 Yass, Australia Australia Honda
2 Becca N Sheets Becca N Sheets 02:03:11.979 Circleville, OH United States Yamaha
3 Ellie L Winland Ellie L Winland 02:03:30.797 Zanesville, OH United States Yamaha
4 Addison Harris Addison Harris 02:04:40.780 Smithfield, RI United States KTM
5 Kayla A Oneill Kayla A Oneill 02:05:41.970 Greenwood Lake, NY United States Yamaha
6 Carly Lee Carly Lee 02:06:30.174 Millville, NJ United States KTM
7 Megan M Janyssek Megan M Janyssek 02:08:02.510 Granite Falls, NC United States Yamaha
8 Emma Smith Emma Smith 02:12:43.754 Donalds, SC United States GasGas
9 Sheryl B Pratt Sheryl B Pratt 02:20:37.819 East Hampton, CT United States Husqvarna
10 Cate Nash Cate Nash 02:25:01.292 Princeton Junction, NJ United States Yamaha
Full Results

Championship Standings

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jordan Ashburn Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States 187
2Steward Baylor Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States 179
3Liam Draper Liam Draper Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand 166
4Ben Kelley Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States 157
5Craig Delong Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States 143
Full Standings
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Angus Riordan Angus Riordan Australia Australia 235
2Jhak Walker Jhak Walker Morrisonville, IL United States 221
3Jason T Tino Jason T Tino Phillipsburg, NJ United States 212
4Brody Johnson Brody Johnson Landrum, SC United States 191
5Jason C Lipscomb Jason C Lipscomb Parkersburg, WV United States 144
Full Standings
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Brandy Richards Brandy Richards Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 249
2Korie Steede Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States 249
3Danielle McDonald Danielle McDonald Parkes, NSW Australia 245
4Lilley G Sheets Lilley G Sheets Fishersville, VA United States 150
5Carly Lee Carly Lee Millville, NJ United States 142
Full Standings

AMA EnduroCross

Round 1 (of 6) - Orleans Arena - Las Vegas, Nevada

Overall Results

Championship Standings

2026 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
Ken Roczen (Suzuki)Monster Energy AMA Supercross450SX
Haiden Deegan (Yamaha)Monster Energy AMA Supercross250SX West Division
Cole Davies (Yamaha)Monster Energy AMA Supercross250SX East Division
Deacon Denno (Triumph)Monster Energy AMA SupercrossSMX Next - Supercross
Hunter Lawrence (Honda)AMA Pro Motocross Championship450 Class
Cole Davies (Yamaha)AMA Pro Motocross Championship250 Class
Lachlan Turner (Yamaha)Women’s Motocross (WMX) ChampionshipWMX Class
Levi Kitchen (Kawasaki)SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)250SMX
Jorge Prado (KTM)SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)450SMX
Kade Johnson (Kawasaki)SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)SMX Next World All-Stars
Jeffrey Herlings (Honda)FIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
Guillem Farres (Triumph)FIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
Francisco Garcia (Kawasaki)FIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
Daniela Guillén (GasGas)FIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
Team Belgium (Lucas Coenen, Sacha Coenen, and Liam Everts)Monster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsTeam
Jorge Prado (KTM, Spain)Monster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMXGP
Guillem Farres (Triumph, Spain)Monster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMX2
Jeffrey Herlings (Honda, Netherlands)Monster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsOpen
View ResultsRicky Carmichael Amateur Supercross (RCSX) ResultNA
View ResultsDaytona Vintage Supercross ResultsNA
Landon Gibson (Husqvarna)Loretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
Full ResultsLoretta Lynn's ResultsNA
TBDMini O's SX ResultsNA
TBDMini O's MX ResultsNA
TBDGNCCGrand National Champion
TBDGNCCXC1
TBDGNCCXC2
TBDGNCCXC3
TBDGNCCWXC
TBDFIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)WSX
TBDFIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)SX2
TBDAustralian Supercross ChampionshipSX1
TBDAustralian Supercross ChampionshipSX2
TBDAUS-X OpenSX1
TBDAUS-X OpenSX2
Ryan Breece (Honda)AMA Arenacross ChampionshipPro National Champion
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)World Trophy Team
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)World Trophy Individual
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)Women's World Trophy Team
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)Women's
Dylan Wright (Honda)Canadian Triple Crown (Motocross)450
Dylan Rempel (Honda)CanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)250
Jamie Astudillo (GasGas)CanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)WMX
TBDParis SupercrossKing of Paris (SX1)
TBDParis SupercrossPrince of Paris (SX2)
Luciano Benavides (KTM)Dakar RallyBike
TBDEnduroCrossPro
TBDU.S. Sprint EnduroPro
TBDU.S. Sprint EnduroPro 2
Trystan Hart (KTM)AMA National Hard Enduro ChampionshipPro1
Billy Bolt (Husqvarna)FIM SuperEnduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDFIM Hard Enduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class

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