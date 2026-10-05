Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations (MXoN) - Ernée, France
79th edition of MXoN
Individual Race Results
MXoN
|Rider
|Class
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Bike
|1
|Romain Febvre
|35:15.189
|0.000
|Kawasaki
|2
|Jorge Prado
|35:25.019
|9.830
|KTM
|3
|Lucas Coenen
|35:31.578
|16.389
|KTM
|4
|Guillem Farres
|35:42.547
|27.358
|Triumph
|5
|Jan Pancar
|35:48.527
|33.338
|KTM
|6
|Alberto Forato
|35:50.401
|35.212
|Fantic
|7
|Camden McLellan
|35:57.456
|42.267
|Triumph
|8
|Jorgen Talviku
|36:00.852
|45.663
|Fantic
|9
|Roan Van De Moosdijk
|36:24.733
|1:09.544
|KTM
|10
|Julien Beaumer
|36:28.499
|1:13.310
|KTM
MXoN
|Rider
|Class
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Bike
|1
|Jeffrey Herlings
|35:23.925
|0.000
|Honda
|2
|Andrea Adamo
|35:59.807
|35.882
|KTM
|3
|Pauls Jonass
|36:01.005
|37.080
|Kawasaki
|4
|Liam Everts
|36:01.381
|37.456
|Husqvarna
|5
|Guillem Farres
|36:15.814
|51.889
|Triumph
|6
|Cooper Webb
|36:16.965
|53.040
|Husqvarna
|7
|Sacha Coenen
|36:25.344
|1:01.419
|KTM
|8
|Camden McLellan
|36:32.763
|1:08.838
|Triumph
|9
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|36:39.879
|1:15.954
|Yamaha
|10
|Ben Watson
|36:41.555
|1:17.630
|Triumph
MXoN
|Rider
|Class
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Bike
|1
|Jeffrey Herlings
|35:15.127
|0.000
|Honda
|2
|Jorge Prado
|35:27.162
|12.035
|KTM
|3
|Romain Febvre
|35:33.684
|18.557
|Kawasaki
|4
|Liam Everts
|35:39.464
|24.337
|Husqvarna
|5
|Lucas Coenen
|35:46.383
|31.256
|KTM
|6
|Cooper Webb
|35:50.555
|35.428
|Husqvarna
|7
|Jan Pancar
|36:02.207
|47.080
|KTM
|8
|Pauls Jonass
|36:09.927
|54.800
|Kawasaki
|9
|Ben Watson
|36:20.963
|1:05.836
|Triumph
|10
|Jed Beaton
|36:26.192
|1:11.065
|Yamaha
Overall Team Results
MXoN
|Rider
|Points
|Race
|Class
|Bike
|1
|
Belgium
|23
|Lucas Coenen
|3
|Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)
|MXGP
|KTM
|Liam Everts
|4
|Race 2 (MX2 + Open)
|Open
|Husqvarna
|Liam Everts
|4
|Race 3 (MXGP + Open)
|Open
|Husqvarna
|Lucas Coenen
|5
|Race 3 (MXGP + Open)
|MXGP
|KTM
|Sacha Coenen
|7
|Race 2 (MX2 + Open)
|MX2
|KTM
|Sacha Coenen
|12
|Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)
|MX2
|KTM
|2
|
Spain
|26
|Jorge Prado
|2
|Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)
|MXGP
|KTM
|Jorge Prado
|2
|Race 3 (MXGP + Open)
|MXGP
|KTM
|Guillem Farres
|4
|Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)
|MX2
|Triumph
|Guillem Farres
|5
|Race 2 (MX2 + Open)
|MX2
|Triumph
|Francisco Garcia
|13
|Race 3 (MXGP + Open)
|Open
|Kawasaki
|Francisco Garcia
|36
|Race 2 (MX2 + Open)
|Open
|Kawasaki
|3
|
The Netherlands
|34
|Jeffrey Herlings
|1
|Race 2 (MX2 + Open)
|Open
|Honda
|Jeffrey Herlings
|1
|Race 3 (MXGP + Open)
|Open
|Honda
|Roan Van De Moosdijk
|9
|Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)
|MXGP
|KTM
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|9
|Race 2 (MX2 + Open)
|MX2
|Yamaha
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|14
|Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)
|MX2
|Yamaha
|Roan Van De Moosdijk
|18
|Race 3 (MXGP + Open)
|MXGP
|KTM
Individual Class Results
MXoN
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jorge Prado
|2 - 2
|KTM
|2
|Romain Febvre
|1 - 3
|Kawasaki
|3
|Lucas Coenen
|3 - 5
|KTM
|4
|Jan Pancar
|5 - 7
|KTM
|5
|Alberto Forato
|6 - 12
|Fantic
|6
|Jed Beaton
|11 - 10
|Yamaha
|7
|Julien Beaumer
|10 - 17
|KTM
|8
|Roan Van De Moosdijk
|9 - 18
|KTM
|9
|Karlis Alberts Reisulis
|13 - 16
|Yamaha
|10
|Jorgen Talviku
|8 - 23
|Fantic
MXoN
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Guillem Farres
|4 - 5
|Triumph
|2
|Camden McLellan
|7 - 8
|Triumph
|3
|Sacha Coenen
|12 - 7
|KTM
|4
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|14 - 9
|Yamaha
|5
|Jeremy Seewer
|15 - 13
|KTM
|6
|Janis Martins Reisulis
|20 - 12
|Yamaha
|7
|Levi Kitchen
|25 - 14
|Kawasaki
|8
|Alex Larwood
|21 - 21
|Honda
|9
|Alve Callemo
|24 - 20
|Husqvarna
|10
|Ben Mustoe
|23 - 24
|GasGas
MXoN
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jeffrey Herlings
|1 - 1
|Honda
|2
|Liam Everts
|4 - 4
|Husqvarna
|3
|Pauls Jonass
|3 - 8
|Kawasaki
|4
|Cooper Webb
|6 - 6
|Husqvarna
|5
|Ben Watson
|10 - 9
|Triumph
|6
|Dylan Wright
|16 - 15
|Honda
|7
|Kevin Brumann
|15 - 19
|Husqvarna
|8
|Andrea Adamo
|2 - 36
|KTM
|9
|Alvin Östlund
|19 - 21
|Triumph
|10
|Francisco Garcia
|36 - 13
|Kawasaki
Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing)
Round 10 (of 13) - Mason-Dixon GNCC - Mathews Farm in Mount Morris, Pennsylvania
Note: This round was a non-points round for the Bike classes (XC1, XC2, and WXC).
GNCC
Mason-Dixon - Overall RaceOctober 3, 2026
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Craig Delong
|02:44:40.099
|Morgantown, PA
|Husqvarna
|2
|Jhak Walker
|02:44:55.533
|Morrisonville, IL
|Beta
|3
|Michael Witkowski
|02:46:19.879
|North Liberty, IN
|Honda
|4
|Josh Strang
|02:46:24.100
|Inverell, Australia
|Beta
|5
|Grant Baylor
|02:46:31.398
|Belton, SC
|Kawasaki
|6
|Brody Johnson
|02:47:32.351
|Landrum, SC
|Husqvarna
|7
|Jordan Ashburn
|02:48:39.477
|Cookeville, TN
|Honda
|8
|Gavin Simon
|02:48:41.158
|Donalds, SC
|Husqvarna
|9
|Ryder Lafferty
|02:49:44.456
|Millville, NJ
|Honda
|10
|Kailub Russell
|02:49:51.658
|Boonville, NC
|Yamaha
GNCC
Mason-Dixon - WXC RaceOctober 3, 2026
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Tayla Jones
|01:57:52.877
|Yass, Australia
|Honda
|2
|Becca N Sheets
|02:03:11.979
|Circleville, OH
|Yamaha
|3
|Ellie L Winland
|02:03:30.797
|Zanesville, OH
|Yamaha
|4
|Addison Harris
|02:04:40.780
|Smithfield, RI
|KTM
|5
|Kayla A Oneill
|02:05:41.970
|Greenwood Lake, NY
|Yamaha
|6
|Carly Lee
|02:06:30.174
|Millville, NJ
|KTM
|7
|Megan M Janyssek
|02:08:02.510
|Granite Falls, NC
|Yamaha
|8
|Emma Smith
|02:12:43.754
|Donalds, SC
|GasGas
|9
|Sheryl B Pratt
|02:20:37.819
|East Hampton, CT
|Husqvarna
|10
|Cate Nash
|02:25:01.292
|Princeton Junction, NJ
|Yamaha
Championship Standings
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|187
|2
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|179
|3
|Liam Draper
|Auckland, New Zealand
|166
|4
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|157
|5
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|143
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|235
|2
|Jhak Walker
|Morrisonville, IL
|221
|3
|Jason T Tino
|Phillipsburg, NJ
|212
|4
|Brody Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|191
|5
|Jason C Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV
|144
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Brandy Richards
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|249
|2
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|249
|3
|Danielle McDonald
|Parkes, NSW
|245
|4
|Lilley G Sheets
|Fishersville, VA
|150
|5
|Carly Lee
|Millville, NJ
|142
AMA EnduroCross
Round 1 (of 6) - Orleans Arena - Las Vegas, Nevada
Overall Results
Championship Standings
2026 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|Ken Roczen (Suzuki)
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|450SX
|Haiden Deegan (Yamaha)
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX West Division
|Cole Davies (Yamaha)
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX East Division
|Deacon Denno (Triumph)
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|SMX Next - Supercross
|Hunter Lawrence (Honda)
|AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|450 Class
|Cole Davies (Yamaha)
|AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|250 Class
|Lachlan Turner (Yamaha)
|Women’s Motocross (WMX) Championship
|WMX Class
|Levi Kitchen (Kawasaki)
|SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
|250SMX
|Jorge Prado (KTM)
|SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
|450SMX
|Kade Johnson (Kawasaki)
|SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
|SMX Next World All-Stars
|Jeffrey Herlings (Honda)
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|Guillem Farres (Triumph)
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|Francisco Garcia (Kawasaki)
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|Daniela Guillén (GasGas)
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|Team Belgium (Lucas Coenen, Sacha Coenen, and Liam Everts)
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Team
|Jorge Prado (KTM, Spain)
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|Guillem Farres (Triumph, Spain)
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|Jeffrey Herlings (Honda, Netherlands)
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Open
|View Results
|Ricky Carmichael Amateur Supercross (RCSX) Result
|NA
|View Results
|Daytona Vintage Supercross Results
|NA
|Landon Gibson (Husqvarna)
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|Full Results
|Loretta Lynn's Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's SX Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's MX Results
|NA
|TBD
|GNCC
|Grand National Champion
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC1
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC2
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC3
|TBD
|GNCC
|WXC
|TBD
|FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)
|WSX
|TBD
|FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)
|SX2
|TBD
|Australian Supercross Championship
|SX1
|TBD
|Australian Supercross Championship
|SX2
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX1
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX2
|Ryan Breece (Honda)
|AMA Arenacross Championship
|Pro National Champion
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|World Trophy Team
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|World Trophy Individual
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|Women's World Trophy Team
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|Women's
|Dylan Wright (Honda)
|Canadian Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|Dylan Rempel (Honda)
|CanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|Jamie Astudillo (GasGas)
|CanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)
|WMX
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|King of Paris (SX1)
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|Prince of Paris (SX2)
|Luciano Benavides (KTM)
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|TBD
|EnduroCross
|Pro
|TBD
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro
|TBD
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro 2
|Trystan Hart (KTM)
|AMA National Hard Enduro Championship
|Pro1
|Billy Bolt (Husqvarna)
|FIM SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|FIM Hard Enduro World Championship
|Prestige Class