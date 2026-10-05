Team Belgium Wins Motocross of Nations for First Time Since 2013

Race 3 (MXGP and Open)

Even though the home win was now impossible, “Le Capitaine” Febvre was still fired-up to win again individually, and the crowd were fully behind him as he grabbed the Fox Holeshot Award for the final race of the day! Prado was right with him again, however, and powered past through the first wave section, with Everts a fine third ahead of Pancar and Herlings!

The Dutchman was quickly past the Slovenian, and Febvre seemed to be struggling on the opening lap as both Everts and Herlings took advantage of mistakes from the Frenchman. On the first full lap, eager to stop Prado from streaking away out front, Herlings made a rash move to pass Everts and tipped over the edge of a deep rut, dropping himself to eighth place and with over an 11-second gap between himself and Prado. The win was surely gone from him, right?

Everts held firm in second ahead of Febvre, Pancar, and a workmanlike Webb, with Vialle ahead of Lucas Coenen and Herlings by the end of that first full lap. Jonass and Adamo rounded out the top ten, but Forato had to recover from stalling on the gate, sinking Italian hopes of a podium!

Herlings was instantly back on the attack, firing past both Coenen and Webb on the second lap, then Vialle was also dispatched quickly, before the Frenchman dropped out of the race entirely on lap six, pulling into Pit Lane, still in discomfort from his second race crash. By lap five, Herlings had passed Pancar for fourth, and set about a six-second gap to Everts.

Ultimately, Coenen and Webb both relegated the Slovenian to an eventual seventh, still good enough for fourth in class ahead of Forato, who eventually recovered to 12th in race three, good enough to put the Italians in sixth behind Team USA. Jonass fought forward to take eighth ahead of Watson, who passed Beaton with five laps to go. Tenth was the best individual result for the reigning Champions, who ended the day in ninth ahead of France.

Webb ended the day fourth in the Open class, ahead of Watson, but just a point behind Jonass, who helped Latvia to their best ever Nations result in fourth overall! Ben’s result put Team GB seventh on the day ahead of the Swiss. Febvre got past Everts for second on lap five, but then ran wide up the big hill next time around and slammed into a trackside post, crashing down to fifth!

Herlings marched up to the rear wheel of Everts, who was powerless to resist the Honda man along the waves in front of the fans, and “The Bullet” now had just four seconds to catch up to Prado! With Garcia unable to advance from 12th, Spain were just unable to catch Belgium in the standings, while Herlings’ advances were easily enough to put The Netherlands on the podium!

On lap eleven, the Dutchman caught Prado, and put in a whole lap of incisive moves to hassle the Spaniard, until he finally passed him down the finish line hill, forcing Prado to throw in the towel! He finished a mighty twelve seconds clear to make it an emphatic display of pace from the MXGP World Champion. Everts, with the pressure off due to Spain losing that further point, put up little resistance to Febvre as the Frenchman salvaged third in the race and second in his class, while Coenen’s fifth place put him third in MXGP for the day.

Everts was informed that Belgium had won after crossing the finish line, and launched into the arms of his team, joined swiftly by both Coenen brothers as they celebrated their country’s first podium for seven years, and their first victory since 2013! Sacha Coenen even took the Ricky Carmichael Award for best young rider with third in the MX2 category overall, and there were tears from both the Coenen and Everts family members across the board! It was the eighth time that an Everts had been part of a winning Belgian Nations squad, from their sixteen victories!

With such a young squad, you have to say that the future looks bright for Team Belgium, and the sand of Assen next year is sure to be favourable for them, but the Dutch will be strong on home ground, and who knows what surprises the next twelve months have in store!

The season is now over, and we enter the long winter months before it all gets going again for 2027. All of this year’s races and many more are available to view on our platform at any time, if you wish to relive the many great memories of another fantastic season. In the meantime, we say “Merci” to the thousands of fans from across the world who came to Ernée this weekend, or joined us across the year!