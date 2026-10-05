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Photo Sequence: Tom Vialle's Wild Opening Lap Crash in MXoN Race 2

October 5, 2026, 11:00am
Photo Sequence: Tom Vialle's Wild Opening Lap Crash in MXoN Race 2
Ernée, France Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations (MXoN)Motocross of Nations

We had legendary MXGP photographer Ray Archer covering the photography side of us this weekend at the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations, and after Tom Vialle had his wild crash at the start of the second race (MX2 and Open), Archer uploaded a great sequence of the crash.

Luckily, Vialle's crash was not as bad as it could have been. He had a rather smooth landing, all things considered, and his Honda HRC PETRONAS teammate Jeffrey Herlings (and the rest of the field) avoided hitting him and/or his downed bike. Vialle did line up for the third race, but had to pull off early, feeling the effects of the crash. 

  • Ray Archer
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  • Ray Archer
  • Ray Archer
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  • Ray Archer
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  • Ray Archer

Watch the crash below.

Check out the full highlights from all three races.

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