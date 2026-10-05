Coming through in the Youth Bike race was Phillip Arnold, who grabbed the early lead and continued to push forward. Arnold would hold the lead from start to finish and earn his seventh Youth Bike Overall win, as well as his eighth YXC1 Super Mini Sr. (14-15) class win of the season.

Both Evan Porter and Bentley Saxon would battle back-and-forth throughout the day as they continued to swap the second and third place positions for the duration of the race. Porter would come through to hold second overall and in YXC1, as Saxon crossed the line third overall and in class to round out the Youth Bike Overall podium and the YXC1 class podium.

In the YXC2 Super Mini Jr. (12-13) class it was Hunter Jones coming through to take the win, while Jase Jackson and Maverick Boyer rounded out the top three finishers in the class. Tucker Aldrich earned the 85 Big Wheel (14-15) class win, Colton Propst took the 85 Big Wheel (11-13) class win and Bracin Arsenault earned the 85 (12-13) class win at round 11. Todd Toland took the 85 (11) class win, and Kane Morrison came through with the 85 (7-10) class win. In the 65 (10-11) class it was Davey Fairfield battling through to earn the win, while Kash Brummage took home the 65 (9) class win and Carson Zink took the 65 (7-8) class win. In the Girls Super Mini (12-16) class it was Aubrey Tsakanikas taking the win and Maura Tsakanikas taking the Girls 85 (7-13) class win. In the Girls 65 (7-11) class it was Matilda Revoyr earning her sixth win of the season. Aydsn Appollonia would earn the Trail Rider (7-15) class win.

On Saturday, the Bike Micro race saw Kash Brummage battle his way through to take the overall and MXC1 (8-9) class win followed by Jacobi Duvall in second overall and first in the MXC2 (6-8) class and Peyton Austin third overall and second in the MXC1 class. Ryder Baricska rounded out the top three MXC1 class finishers on the day, while Baron Evkovich and Micah Oaks rounded out the top three in MXC2.

Coy Hill took home the 50 Sr. 1 (7) class win, Weston Rose took the 50 Sr. 2 (6) class win, Sadie Berghof would come through first in the 50 Jr. 1 (6-7) class and Weston Gaughenbaugh earned the 50 Jr. 2 (4-5) class win. In the Girls (6-9) class it was Codie Mae Lloyd earning the win, while Nash Harper earned the Micro-E (7-8) class win. Colby Hoffman earned the Micro-E (4-6) class win and Tucker Strang took the Micro-E (4-6) Limited class win in Pennsylvania. Colson Faust came through to take the Micro (4-6) Shaft Drive limited class win and Cameron Baily earned the Trail Rider (6-9) win.

The AMSOIL Moto Hero went to Justin Shelott from Uniontown, Pennsylvania. Justin serves in the United States Navy, as an E-6 rank of Petty Officer First Class. Justin has served four deployments to South America and the Middle East against counter piracy and Narco Terrorism. Justin is currently a mechanic for the Race Craft Off-Road Husqvarna team. Justin received a $250 AMSOIL Shopping spree, a commemorative Moto Hero Challenge coin and an American Flag courtesy of Columbia Flag & Sign Co. along with a gift. Certificate to their online store.

GNCC Racing will continue its 2026 season with the Ironman GNCC, October 23-25, at the legendary Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Indiana. As the championship battles continue to intensify late in the season, racers will arrive at Ironman ready to fight for valuable points and another opportunity to stand atop the podium. Known for its challenging terrain, steep hills and passionate race fans, Ironman Raceway is set to provide another exciting weekend of GNCC Racing as the championship chase continues.