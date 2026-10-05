The following press release is from GNCC:
MOUNT MORRIS, Pa. – The Parts Unlimited Mason-Dixon GNCC brought another action-packed weekend of racing to Mount Morris, Pennsylvania, as competitors took on the challenging terrain along the Pennsylvania–West Virginia border. While Round 11 of the Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Series, an AMA National Championship, served as a non-points-paying event for select classes, with no championship points on the line, racers still lined up ready to battle for the victories. With championship pressure temporarily set aside, the weekend provided plenty of exciting racing as competitors pushed for bragging rights and a spot atop the Mason-Dixon podium.
Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Craig Delong put together a determined ride in front of his home-state crowd, battling throughout the afternoon to keep himself at the front of the pack in Pennsylvania. DeLong faced pressure as the race unfolded but continued to push the pace and hold his ground through the challenging Mason-Dixon terrain. When the checkered flag flew, DeLong emerged with the overall victory, earning his first win of the season and making the moment even sweeter by accomplishing it in his home state of Pennsylvania.
"It was a good day,” reflected Delong in the Husqvarna post-race release. “I was able to get a good start and ride my own race, and started to get away from the rest of the group there for a little bit. Jhak [Walker] then ran me down, and we battled for most of the race – he was riding well. We were fortunate with his pit strategy, but it feels good to get another win. It’s been too long, so hopefully we keep it rolling and can mix it up in the next one.”
Liqui Moly Factory Beta Racing’s Jhak Walker turned in an impressive performance at Round 11, battling near the front of the pack throughout the afternoon and ultimately crossing the finish line second overall. Walker’s strong ride also earned him the 250 Pro class victory, as he set the pace among the class contenders and continued to push against the XC1 competition. His runner-up overall finish and 250 Pro win capped off a standout day at the Mason-Dixon GNCC in Pennsylvania.
Phoenix Racing Honda’s Mike Witkowski put together a strong ride at the Mason-Dixon GNCC, battling throughout the afternoon before crossing the finish line third overall and second in the Open Pro class. Just behind him, Liqui Moly Factory Beta Racing’s Josh Strang used his veteran experience to navigate the Pennsylvania terrain and secure fourth overall on the day, while also earning third in the Open Pro class. Witkowski and Strang’s performances placed both riders inside the top five overall and on the Open Pro podium at the conclusion of the afternoon race.
Rocky Mountain Red Bear Kawasaki Team Green’s Grant Baylor battled his way through the Mason-Dixon terrain to earn a fifth-place overall finish at the end of the afternoon race. Close behind, Race Craft Off-Road/Husqvarna’s Brody Johnson put together an impressive performance against both the Open Pro and 250 Pro competitors, crossing the line sixth overall while earning second in the 250 Pro class. Johnson’s strong run placed him just behind class winner Jhak Walker, while Baylor’s consistent effort secured him another solid finish among the front-runners.
Phoenix Racing Honda’s Jordan Ashburn continued to push through the afternoon race at the Mason-Dixon GNCC, battling among the front-runners before crossing the finish line seventh overall. Precision Off-Road Racing/MX Tech Suspension’s Gavin Simon also delivered a strong performance in the 250 Pro ranks, fighting for position throughout the race to secure third in the class and round out the 250 Pro podium at Round 11.
Morning Duck Motor Company/JDP Suspension’s Ryder Lafferty and AmPro Yamaha’s Kailub Russell rounded out the top 10 overall finishers at the Mason-Dixon GNCC after a hard-fought afternoon of racing in Pennsylvania. Lafferty continued to push through the demanding terrain to secure ninth overall, while Russell followed close behind in 10th. Both riders battled through the pack to earn their spots inside the top 10 as the checkered flag flew on Round 11.
Mason-Dixon - Overall RaceOctober 3, 2026
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Craig Delong
|02:44:40.099
|Morgantown, PA
|Husqvarna
|2
|Jhak Walker
|02:44:55.533
|Morrisonville, IL
|Beta
|3
|Michael Witkowski
|02:46:19.879
|North Liberty, IN
|Honda
|4
|Josh Strang
|02:46:24.100
|Inverell, Australia
|Beta
|5
|Grant Baylor
|02:46:31.398
|Belton, SC
|Kawasaki
The Mason-Dixon Top Amateur honors went to Lane Whitmer as he battled through to finish 11th overall and first in the 250 A class at round 11 as he battles for the class National Championship. After clinching the Open A Championship early, Cole Whitmer would come through to 12 overall to secure second on the Top Amateur podium and in the 250 A class in Pennsylvania. Hunter Smith would battle back to finish third atop the Top Amateur podium with a 13th overall finishing position and third in 250 A.
The AM Bike race saw the youth riders rise to the top of the overall standings at the Mason-Dixon GNCC, with 150 B Schoolboy (12-17) competitors Gavin Abboud and Lucas Skelton claiming the top two positions. Abboud put together a strong performance to capture the AM Bike overall victory, while Skelton battled through the Pennsylvania terrain to secure second overall. Seven Henderson rounded out the AM Bike overall podium in third, while also taking home the 4-Stroke C Lites class victory to cap off an impressive morning of racing.
With the Mason-Dixon GNCC serving as a non-points-paying round for the WXC class, the championship standings were not impacted, but the competition remained strong as the riders battled for podium honors in Pennsylvania. Phoenix Racing Honda’s Tayla Jones made her way to the front of the field and captured the WXC class win, while three-time GNCC WXC Champion Becca Sheets made a strong return to GNCC competition and raced her way to second. Shriver’s Pharmacy/Formation Cementing/Bi Con’s Ellie Winland also put together a solid performance throughout the race, navigating the challenging Mason-Dixon terrain to round out the WXC podium in third.
Mason-Dixon - WXC RaceOctober 3, 2026
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Tayla Jones
|01:57:52.877
|Yass, Australia
|Honda
|2
|Becca N Sheets
|02:03:11.979
|Circleville, OH
|Yamaha
|3
|Ellie L Winland
|02:03:30.797
|Zanesville, OH
|Yamaha
|4
|Addison Harris
|02:04:40.780
|Smithfield, RI
|KTM
|5
|Kayla A Oneill
|02:05:41.970
|Greenwood Lake, NY
|Yamaha
Coming through in the Youth Bike race was Phillip Arnold, who grabbed the early lead and continued to push forward. Arnold would hold the lead from start to finish and earn his seventh Youth Bike Overall win, as well as his eighth YXC1 Super Mini Sr. (14-15) class win of the season.
Both Evan Porter and Bentley Saxon would battle back-and-forth throughout the day as they continued to swap the second and third place positions for the duration of the race. Porter would come through to hold second overall and in YXC1, as Saxon crossed the line third overall and in class to round out the Youth Bike Overall podium and the YXC1 class podium.
In the YXC2 Super Mini Jr. (12-13) class it was Hunter Jones coming through to take the win, while Jase Jackson and Maverick Boyer rounded out the top three finishers in the class. Tucker Aldrich earned the 85 Big Wheel (14-15) class win, Colton Propst took the 85 Big Wheel (11-13) class win and Bracin Arsenault earned the 85 (12-13) class win at round 11. Todd Toland took the 85 (11) class win, and Kane Morrison came through with the 85 (7-10) class win. In the 65 (10-11) class it was Davey Fairfield battling through to earn the win, while Kash Brummage took home the 65 (9) class win and Carson Zink took the 65 (7-8) class win. In the Girls Super Mini (12-16) class it was Aubrey Tsakanikas taking the win and Maura Tsakanikas taking the Girls 85 (7-13) class win. In the Girls 65 (7-11) class it was Matilda Revoyr earning her sixth win of the season. Aydsn Appollonia would earn the Trail Rider (7-15) class win.
On Saturday, the Bike Micro race saw Kash Brummage battle his way through to take the overall and MXC1 (8-9) class win followed by Jacobi Duvall in second overall and first in the MXC2 (6-8) class and Peyton Austin third overall and second in the MXC1 class. Ryder Baricska rounded out the top three MXC1 class finishers on the day, while Baron Evkovich and Micah Oaks rounded out the top three in MXC2.
Coy Hill took home the 50 Sr. 1 (7) class win, Weston Rose took the 50 Sr. 2 (6) class win, Sadie Berghof would come through first in the 50 Jr. 1 (6-7) class and Weston Gaughenbaugh earned the 50 Jr. 2 (4-5) class win. In the Girls (6-9) class it was Codie Mae Lloyd earning the win, while Nash Harper earned the Micro-E (7-8) class win. Colby Hoffman earned the Micro-E (4-6) class win and Tucker Strang took the Micro-E (4-6) Limited class win in Pennsylvania. Colson Faust came through to take the Micro (4-6) Shaft Drive limited class win and Cameron Baily earned the Trail Rider (6-9) win.
The AMSOIL Moto Hero went to Justin Shelott from Uniontown, Pennsylvania. Justin serves in the United States Navy, as an E-6 rank of Petty Officer First Class. Justin has served four deployments to South America and the Middle East against counter piracy and Narco Terrorism. Justin is currently a mechanic for the Race Craft Off-Road Husqvarna team. Justin received a $250 AMSOIL Shopping spree, a commemorative Moto Hero Challenge coin and an American Flag courtesy of Columbia Flag & Sign Co. along with a gift. Certificate to their online store.
GNCC Racing will continue its 2026 season with the Ironman GNCC, October 23-25, at the legendary Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Indiana. As the championship battles continue to intensify late in the season, racers will arrive at Ironman ready to fight for valuable points and another opportunity to stand atop the podium. Known for its challenging terrain, steep hills and passionate race fans, Ironman Raceway is set to provide another exciting weekend of GNCC Racing as the championship chase continues.
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|187
|2
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|179
|3
|Liam Draper
|Auckland, New Zealand
|166
|4
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|157
|5
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|143
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|235
|2
|Jhak Walker
|Morrisonville, IL
|221
|3
|Jason T Tino
|Phillipsburg, NJ
|212
|4
|Brody Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|191
|5
|Jason C Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV
|144
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Brandy Richards
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|249
|2
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|249
|3
|Danielle McDonald
|Parkes, NSW
|245
|4
|Lilley G Sheets
|Fishersville, VA
|150
|5
|Carly Lee
|Millville, NJ
|142