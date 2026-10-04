It’s the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations, and here’s your coverage for race day. Yesterday the home (French) team and Spain looked very strong in the qualifying races, but anything can happen when the “Olympics of motocross” is all decided on one race day, today on Sunday. Check out How to Watch if you want to tune in for the action (which will air in the U.S. on CBS Sports Network this afternoon) or read below to know what happened in the motos.
- MXoN
- Opening Press ConferenceLiveOctober 2 - 4:30 AM
- BallotLiveOctober 2 - 5:00 AM
- Teams Press ConferenceLiveOctober 2 - 6:00 AM
- Teams PresentationLiveOctober 2 - 10:30 AM
- BLU CRU 65ccLiveOctober 3 - 7:40 AM
- MXGP Qualifying HeatLiveOctober 3 - 8:20 AM
- Inside Paddock Part 1LiveOctober 3 - 9:05 AM
- MX2 Qualifying HeatLiveOctober 3 - 9:20 AM
- Inside Paddock Part 2LiveOctober 3 - 10:05 AM
- OPEN Qualifying HeatLiveOctober 3 - 10:20 AM
- BLU CRU 85ccLiveOctober 3 - 11:15 AM
- Final CLiveOctober 3 - 3:20 PM
- BLU CRU 125ccLiveOctober 4 - 3:15 AM
- Final BLiveOctober 4 - 4:50 AM
- Race 1 (MXGP & MX2)LiveOctober 4 - 7:00 AM
- Inside Paddock Part 3LiveOctober 4 - 8:05 AM
- Race 2 (MX2 & OPEN)LiveOctober 4 - 8:30 AM
- Inside Paddock Part 4LiveOctober 4 - 9:35 AM
- Race 3 (OPEN & MXGP)LiveOctober 4 - 9:55 AM
- Race 1 (MXGP & MX2)October 4 - 1:00 PM
- Race 2 (MX2 & OPEN)October 4 - 2:00 PM
- Race 3 (OPEN & MXGP)October 4 - 3:00 PM
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Race 1 (MXGP and MX2)
The first moto of the race featured MXGP (450s) and MX2 (250s) which leads to a strategy game on gate picks. Each time picks a gate based on yesterday’s qualifying results, and after each team has picked, each team then gets a second gate. So, is it best to out the slower 250 bike on the better gate, or just sacrifice the 250 rider and put the 450 on the best gate?
Off the start it was no surprise to see Jorge Prado out front, as Spain put the strong starter on the 450 on the good gate, and away he went. France’s Romain Febvre was right there also on a 450, but the home (French) team’s hopes were immediately dashed when 250 rider Mathis Valin landed on a haybale on a downhill and crashed hard. He was out of the race, and that meant France already would have to use its one drop score, although Team Manager Gautier Paulin said Valin would be able to return and race his second moto later in the day.
Meanwhile, Team USA put 250 rider Levi Kitchen on the better inside gate, and it paid off as he got a good start, near the top five. He settled in around eighth, with his 450 teammate Julien Beaumer around 14th. Beaumer would work his way to tenth. Spain’s MX2 World Champion Guillem Farres was on fire on his 250, raging to the front despite the bad gate pick. Soon Farres was up to fourth and top 250 on the track, and with Prado winning the moto, Spain was in prime position.
Then Prado crashed while leading, and Febvre took advantage to grab the lead and, eventually, the victory. With Valin’s DNF, though, the French will need a comeback to get back into contention. Prado took second and Farres fourth, a strong showing for Spain to open up a huge early lead. Belgium also had a decent showing, with Lucas Coenen, back from a long layoff with injury, a solid third. Sacha Coenen, no doubt struggling with the bad gate pick, worked his way to 12th.
Late in the race Kitchen was eighth and in a huge battle with South African 250 rider Camden McLellan. As they battled Italian 450 rider Alberto Forato caught them, and then Forato knocked Kitchen down as they battled. The Kitchen crash was a disaster for Team USA, as Kitchen got up with bent handlebars, basically ending his moto (he stopped in the mechanics’ area to try to straighten his bike). With that, Team USA will probably have to drop Kitchen’s score, and Beaumer’s 10th will have to stand.
Right now it’s Spain looking very good, Belgium in the hunt and France hoping Valin will be good to go for his second moto after crashing out of moto one.
As for Kitchen, Cooper Webb commented:
"That sucked. Looked like Forato got into the side of Levi and took him out. We thought he crashed on his own but that wasn't the case. We know we're the Americans and we have a target on us. Now it's nothing to lose. Now it's time to perform for all of us. Yeah, no injuries [for Kitchen]. He's just mad, as he should be. His fitness felt good. He was riding great, as was Julien."
Webb added on Kitchen: "Yeah, no injuries. He's just mad, as he should be. His fitness felt good. He was riding great, as was Julien."
|Rider
|Class
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Bike
|1
|Romain Febvre
|35:15.189
|0.000
|Kawasaki
|2
|Jorge Prado
|35:25.019
|9.830
|KTM
|3
|Lucas Coenen
|35:31.578
|16.389
|KTM
|4
|Guillem Farres
|35:42.547
|27.358
|Triumph
|5
|Jan Pancar
|35:48.527
|33.338
|KTM
|6
|Alberto Forato
|35:50.401
|35.212
|Fantic
|7
|Camden McLellan
|35:57.456
|42.267
|Triumph
|8
|Jorgen Talviku
|36:00.852
|45.663
|Fantic
|9
|Roan Van De Moosdijk
|36:24.733
|1:09.544
|KTM
|10
|Julien Beaumer
|36:28.499
|1:13.310
|KTM
Romain Febvre won the first race with the MXGP and MX2 classes. The home crowd loved it! Ray Archer Jorge Prado was leading but tipped over, giving Febvre the lead. He finished second. Ray Archer Lucas Coenen brought home third. Ray Archer MX2 World Champion Guillem Farres was the top MX2 rider, finishing fourth in race one. Ray Archer Jan Pancar charged to a fifth place finish. Ray Archer Mathis Valin suffered a DNF after an opening lap crash. Ray Archer Levi Kitchen was down and had to pit before finishing 25th. Ray Archer
Overall Scoring
Spain's 2-4 finishes for six points are the top scores after one race, with still a ton of racing to go. Belgium sits second with 3-12 scores (15 points), then the Netherlands (9-14 for 23 points) then Australia with 32 points then Latvia with 33 points. Team USA sits with 35 points in sixth after one race.
Again, there is a lot of racing left. Expect more chaos.
|Rider
|Points
|Race
|Class
|Bike
|1
|
Spain
|6
|Jorge Prado
|2
|Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)
|MXGP
|KTM
|Guillem Farres
|4
|Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)
|MX2
|Triumph
|2
|
Belgium
|15
|Lucas Coenen
|3
|Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)
|MXGP
|KTM
|Sacha Coenen
|12
|Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)
|MX2
|KTM
|3
|
The Netherlands
|23
|Roan Van De Moosdijk
|9
|Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)
|MXGP
|KTM
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|14
|Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)
|MX2
|Yamaha
|4
|
Australia
|32
|Jed Beaton
|11
|Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)
|MXGP
|Yamaha
|Alex Larwood
|21
|Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)
|MX2
|Honda
|5
|
Latvia
|33
|Karlis Alberts Reisulis
|13
|Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)
|MXGP
|Yamaha
|Janis Martins Reisulis
|20
|Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)
|MX2
|Yamaha
|6
|
United States
|35
|Julien Beaumer
|10
|Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)
|MXGP
|KTM
|Levi Kitchen
|25
|Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)
|MX2
|Kawasaki
|7
|
Denmark
|35
|Mads Fredsoe
|17
|Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)
|MXGP
|KTM
|Nicolai Skovbjerg
|18
|Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)
|MX2
|Husqvarna
|8
|
Switzerland
|37
|Jeremy Seewer
|15
|Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)
|MX2
|KTM
|Valentin Guillod
|22
|Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)
|MXGP
|Yamaha
|9
|
Italy
|38
|Alberto Forato
|6
|Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)
|MXGP
|Fantic
|Ferruccio Zanchi
|32
|Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)
|MX2
|Ducati
|10
|
United Kingdom
|39
|Taylor Hammal
|16
|Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)
|MXGP
|Kawasaki
|Ben Mustoe
|23
|Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)
|MX2
|GasGas
|11
|
France
|41
|Romain Febvre
|1
|Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)
|MXGP
|Kawasaki
|Mathis Valin
|40
|Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)
|MX2
|Kawasaki