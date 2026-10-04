Results Archive
GNCC
The John Penton
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Angus Riordan
  2. Jhak Walker
  3. Gavin Simon
Full Results
MXGP of
Australia
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Camden McLellan
  2. Liam Everts
  3. Janis Martins Reisulis
Full Results
SuperMotocross
SMX World Championship Final
News
250SMX Results
  1. Cole Davies
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Landen Gordon
Full Results
450SMX Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
WMX Results
  1. Lachlan Turner
  2. Charli Cannon
  3. Hannah Hodges
Full Results
Live Now
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
News
Live Now
Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
News
Nations Results
  1. Spain
  2. Belgium
  3. The Netherlands
Full Results
Full Schedule
Motocross of Nations Sunday Race Updates and Written Report

Motocross of Nations Sunday Race Updates and Written Report

October 4, 2026, 8:15am
Ernée, France Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations (MXoN)Motocross of Nations

It’s the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations, and here’s your coverage for race day. Yesterday the home (French) team and Spain looked very strong in the qualifying races, but anything can happen when the “Olympics of motocross” is all decided on one race day, today on Sunday. Check out How to Watch if you want to tune in for the action (which will air in the U.S. on CBS Sports Network this afternoon) or read below to know what happened in the motos.

  • MXoN

    Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations (MXoN)

     Live Now
    • Opening Press Conference 
      Live
      October 2 - 4:30 AM
      MXGP TV
    • Ballot 
      Live
      October 2 - 5:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • Teams Press Conference 
      Live
      October 2 - 6:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • Teams Presentation 
      Live
      October 2 - 10:30 AM
      MXGP TV
    • BLU CRU 65cc 
      Live
      October 3 - 7:40 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Qualifying Heat 
      Live
      October 3 - 8:20 AM
      MXGP TV
    • Inside Paddock Part 1 
      Live
      October 3 - 9:05 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Qualifying Heat 
      Live
      October 3 - 9:20 AM
      MXGP TV
    • Inside Paddock Part 2 
      Live
      October 3 - 10:05 AM
      MXGP TV
    • OPEN Qualifying Heat 
      Live
      October 3 - 10:20 AM
      MXGP TV
    • BLU CRU 85cc 
      Live
      October 3 - 11:15 AM
      MXGP TV
    • Final C 
      Live
      October 3 - 3:20 PM
      MXGP TV
    • BLU CRU 125cc 
      Live
      October 4 - 3:15 AM
      MXGP TV
    • Final B 
      Live
      October 4 - 4:50 AM
      MXGP TV
    • Race 1 (MXGP & MX2) 
      Live
      October 4 - 7:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • Inside Paddock Part 3 
      Live
      October 4 - 8:05 AM
      MXGP TV
    • Race 2 (MX2 & OPEN) 
      Live
      October 4 - 8:30 AM
      MXGP TV
    • Inside Paddock Part 4 
      Live
      October 4 - 9:35 AM
      MXGP TV
    • Race 3 (OPEN & MXGP) 
      Live
      October 4 - 9:55 AM
      MXGP TV
    • Race 1 (MXGP & MX2)
      October 4 - 1:00 PM
      CBS Sports Network
    • Race 2 (MX2 & OPEN)
      October 4 - 2:00 PM
      CBS Sports Network
    • Race 3 (OPEN & MXGP)
      October 4 - 3:00 PM
      CBS Sports Network
Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations October TV & Streaming Schedule
Here we go!
Here we go! Ray Archer

Race 1 (MXGP and MX2)

The first moto of the race featured MXGP (450s) and MX2 (250s) which leads to a strategy game on gate picks. Each time picks a gate based on yesterday’s qualifying results, and after each team has picked, each team then gets a second gate. So, is it best to out the slower 250 bike on the better gate, or just sacrifice the 250 rider and put the 450 on the best gate?

Off the start it was no surprise to see Jorge Prado out front, as Spain put the strong starter on the 450 on the good gate, and away he went. France’s Romain Febvre was right there also on a 450, but the home (French) team’s hopes were immediately dashed when 250 rider Mathis Valin landed on a haybale on a downhill and crashed hard. He was out of the race, and that meant France already would have to use its one drop score, although Team Manager Gautier Paulin said Valin would be able to return and race his second moto later in the day.

Meanwhile, Team USA put 250 rider Levi Kitchen on the better inside gate, and it paid off as he got a good start, near the top five. He settled in around eighth, with his 450 teammate Julien Beaumer around 14th. Beaumer would work his way to tenth. Spain’s MX2 World Champion Guillem Farres was on fire on his 250, raging to the front despite the bad gate pick. Soon Farres was up to fourth and top 250 on the track, and with Prado winning the moto, Spain was in prime position.

Then Prado crashed while leading, and Febvre took advantage to grab the lead and, eventually, the victory. With Valin’s DNF, though, the French will need a comeback to get back into contention. Prado took second and Farres fourth, a strong showing for Spain to open up a huge early lead. Belgium also had a decent showing, with Lucas Coenen, back from a long layoff with injury, a solid third. Sacha Coenen, no doubt struggling with the bad gate pick, worked his way to 12th.

Late in the race Kitchen was eighth and in a huge battle with South African 250 rider Camden McLellan. As they battled Italian 450 rider Alberto Forato caught them, and then Forato knocked Kitchen down as they battled. The Kitchen crash was a disaster for Team USA, as Kitchen got up with bent handlebars, basically ending his moto (he stopped in the mechanics’ area to try to straighten his bike). With that, Team USA will probably have to drop Kitchen’s score, and Beaumer’s 10th will have to stand.

Right now it’s Spain looking very good, Belgium in the hunt and France hoping Valin will be good to go for his second moto after crashing out of moto one. 

As for Kitchen, Cooper Webb commented:

"That sucked. Looked like Forato got into the side of Levi and took him out. We thought he crashed on his own but that wasn't the case. We know we're the Americans and we have a target on us. Now it's nothing to lose. Now it's time to perform for all of us. Yeah, no injuries [for Kitchen]. He's just mad, as he should be. His fitness felt good. He was riding great, as was Julien." 

Webb added on Kitchen: "Yeah, no injuries. He's just mad, as he should be. His fitness felt good. He was riding great, as was Julien."

MXoN

Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations (MXoN) - Combined Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)

Live Now
Ernée
Ernée, France France
RiderClass Time Interval Best Lap Bike
1 Romain Febvre Romain Febvre 35:15.189 0.000 Kawasaki
2 Jorge Prado Jorge Prado 35:25.019 9.830 KTM
3 Lucas Coenen Lucas Coenen 35:31.578 16.389 KTM
4 Guillem Farres Guillem Farres 35:42.547 27.358 Triumph
5 Jan Pancar Jan Pancar 35:48.527 33.338 KTM
6 Alberto Forato Alberto Forato 35:50.401 35.212 Fantic
7 Camden McLellan Camden McLellan 35:57.456 42.267 Triumph
8 Jorgen Talviku Jorgen Talviku 36:00.852 45.663 Fantic
9 Roan Van De Moosdijk Roan Van De Moosdijk 36:24.733 1:09.544 KTM
10 Julien Beaumer Julien Beaumer 36:28.499 1:13.310 KTM
Full Results
  • Romain Febvre won the first race with the MXGP and MX2 classes. The home crowd loved it!
    Romain Febvre won the first race with the MXGP and MX2 classes. The home crowd loved it! Ray Archer
  • Jorge Prado was leading but tipped over, giving Febvre the lead. He finished second.
    Jorge Prado was leading but tipped over, giving Febvre the lead. He finished second. Ray Archer
  • Lucas Coenen brought home third.
    Lucas Coenen brought home third. Ray Archer
  • MX2 World Champion Guillem Farres was the top MX2 rider, finishing fourth in race one.
    MX2 World Champion Guillem Farres was the top MX2 rider, finishing fourth in race one. Ray Archer
  • Jan Pancar charged to a fifth place finish.
    Jan Pancar charged to a fifth place finish. Ray Archer
  • Mathis Valin suffered a DNF after an opening lap crash.
    Mathis Valin suffered a DNF after an opening lap crash. Ray Archer
  • Levi Kitchen was down and had to pit before finishing 25th.
    Levi Kitchen was down and had to pit before finishing 25th. Ray Archer

Overall Scoring 

Spain's 2-4 finishes for six points are the top scores after one race, with still a ton of racing to go. Belgium sits second with 3-12 scores (15 points), then the Netherlands (9-14 for 23 points) then Australia with 32 points then Latvia with 33 points. Team USA sits with 35 points in sixth after one race.

Again, there is a lot of racing left. Expect more chaos.

MXoN

Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations (MXoN) - Combined

Live Now
Ernée
Ernée, France France
Rider Points Race Class Bike
1
Spain
Spain 		6
Jorge Prado 2 Race 1 (MXGP + MX2) MXGP KTM
Guillem Farres 4 Race 1 (MXGP + MX2) MX2 Triumph
2
Belgium
Belgium 		15
Lucas Coenen 3 Race 1 (MXGP + MX2) MXGP KTM
Sacha Coenen 12 Race 1 (MXGP + MX2) MX2 KTM
3
The Netherlands
The Netherlands 		23
Roan Van De Moosdijk 9 Race 1 (MXGP + MX2) MXGP KTM
Glenn Coldenhoff 14 Race 1 (MXGP + MX2) MX2 Yamaha
4
Australia
Australia 		32
Jed Beaton 11 Race 1 (MXGP + MX2) MXGP Yamaha
Alex Larwood 21 Race 1 (MXGP + MX2) MX2 Honda
5
Latvia
Latvia 		33
Karlis Alberts Reisulis 13 Race 1 (MXGP + MX2) MXGP Yamaha
Janis Martins Reisulis 20 Race 1 (MXGP + MX2) MX2 Yamaha
6
United States
United States 		35
Julien Beaumer 10 Race 1 (MXGP + MX2) MXGP KTM
Levi Kitchen 25 Race 1 (MXGP + MX2) MX2 Kawasaki
7
Denmark
Denmark 		35
Mads Fredsoe 17 Race 1 (MXGP + MX2) MXGP KTM
Nicolai Skovbjerg 18 Race 1 (MXGP + MX2) MX2 Husqvarna
8
Switzerland
Switzerland 		37
Jeremy Seewer 15 Race 1 (MXGP + MX2) MX2 KTM
Valentin Guillod 22 Race 1 (MXGP + MX2) MXGP Yamaha
9
Italy
Italy 		38
Alberto Forato 6 Race 1 (MXGP + MX2) MXGP Fantic
Ferruccio Zanchi 32 Race 1 (MXGP + MX2) MX2 Ducati
10
United Kingdom
United Kingdom 		39
Taylor Hammal 16 Race 1 (MXGP + MX2) MXGP Kawasaki
Ben Mustoe 23 Race 1 (MXGP + MX2) MX2 GasGas
11
France
France 		41
Romain Febvre 1 Race 1 (MXGP + MX2) MXGP Kawasaki
Mathis Valin 40 Race 1 (MXGP + MX2) MX2 Kawasaki
Full Results


Read Now
November 2026 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The November 2026 Digital Issue Availalbe Now
New stories have been posted