Race 1 (MXGP and MX2)

The first moto of the race featured MXGP (450s) and MX2 (250s) which leads to a strategy game on gate picks. Each time picks a gate based on yesterday’s qualifying results, and after each team has picked, each team then gets a second gate. So, is it best to out the slower 250 bike on the better gate, or just sacrifice the 250 rider and put the 450 on the best gate?

Off the start it was no surprise to see Jorge Prado out front, as Spain put the strong starter on the 450 on the good gate, and away he went. France’s Romain Febvre was right there also on a 450, but the home (French) team’s hopes were immediately dashed when 250 rider Mathis Valin landed on a haybale on a downhill and crashed hard. He was out of the race, and that meant France already would have to use its one drop score, although Team Manager Gautier Paulin said Valin would be able to return and race his second moto later in the day.

Meanwhile, Team USA put 250 rider Levi Kitchen on the better inside gate, and it paid off as he got a good start, near the top five. He settled in around eighth, with his 450 teammate Julien Beaumer around 14th. Beaumer would work his way to tenth. Spain’s MX2 World Champion Guillem Farres was on fire on his 250, raging to the front despite the bad gate pick. Soon Farres was up to fourth and top 250 on the track, and with Prado winning the moto, Spain was in prime position.

Then Prado crashed while leading, and Febvre took advantage to grab the lead and, eventually, the victory. With Valin’s DNF, though, the French will need a comeback to get back into contention. Prado took second and Farres fourth, a strong showing for Spain to open up a huge early lead. Belgium also had a decent showing, with Lucas Coenen, back from a long layoff with injury, a solid third. Sacha Coenen, no doubt struggling with the bad gate pick, worked his way to 12th.

Late in the race Kitchen was eighth and in a huge battle with South African 250 rider Camden McLellan. As they battled Italian 450 rider Alberto Forato caught them, and then Forato knocked Kitchen down as they battled. The Kitchen crash was a disaster for Team USA, as Kitchen got up with bent handlebars, basically ending his moto (he stopped in the mechanics’ area to try to straighten his bike). With that, Team USA will probably have to drop Kitchen’s score, and Beaumer’s 10th will have to stand.

Right now it’s Spain looking very good, Belgium in the hunt and France hoping Valin will be good to go for his second moto after crashing out of moto one.

As for Kitchen, Cooper Webb commented:

"That sucked. Looked like Forato got into the side of Levi and took him out. We thought he crashed on his own but that wasn't the case. We know we're the Americans and we have a target on us. Now it's nothing to lose. Now it's time to perform for all of us. Yeah, no injuries [for Kitchen]. He's just mad, as he should be. His fitness felt good. He was riding great, as was Julien."

Webb added on Kitchen: "Yeah, no injuries. He's just mad, as he should be. His fitness felt good. He was riding great, as was Julien."