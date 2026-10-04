Assen (The Netherlands) to Host 2027 Motocross of Nations, Tickets on Sale Today

David Luongo President & CEO, Infront Moto Racing: "It is a great honour to be back in Assen for the Motocross of Nations. The Netherlands has been a country of motocross for many, many years, and they will have a very strong team. As you can see here in Ernée, the Nations grows bigger every year, and it is very hard to find a venue that can host it. There is no better place than Assen, known worldwide as the Cathedral of Speed and the heart of motorsport in northern Europe. I have no doubt we will see a typical Dutch track, with deep sand, very physical and very technical. Lee and his team have been organising events professionally for decades, and with the support of the KNMV, Assen is the perfect place to celebrate our sport at the end of the season."

Jorge Viegas, FIM President: "The Motocross of Nations is one of the most prestigious and hard-fought events on our calendar, with close to 40 nations taking part every year. It is a unique occasion where riders from every part of the world can line up alongside each other, and it is always an incredible celebration of our sport. I have every confidence in the organizer who I know from experience to be an excellent organiser, and the KNMV and the city of Assen have great experience in hosting events of this scale. Together with Infront Moto Racing, I am sure the Motocross of Nations in Assen will be a tremendous success. I hope we can welcome a crowd as passionate as the one here in Ernée, where fans have come from all over the world to make this weekend so special."

Lee van Dam, Assen Organizer: "We can't wait to welcome the teams, riders and, of course, all the fans back to Assen for the 2027 Motocross of Nations. After a successful edition in 2019, we're working with Infront on a new track layout to make 2027 even more exciting. Seeing the passion in Ernée this weekend only makes us more eager to bring the whole motocross family to the TT Circuit Assen in the Netherlands.”

Marco Out, Mayor of Assen: "I am very honoured to be here today. This organisation is doing a great job with this event, and the beautiful atmosphere you see here in Ernée is simply fantastic. It takes me back to 2019, when the Nations came to Assen for the first time. It was a great event for our city, and it was even attended by the King, which made it very special. Having the Motocross of Nations back strengthens our position as the motorsport capital of the Netherlands, home of the Cathedral of Speed. We would like to welcome all the athletes, all the teams, all the media and all the visitors back to Assen, and I am sure we will have a wonderful time again."

Wim Mulder, KNMV President: "It is a fantastic opportunity to show our country. We have a fantastic venue, it is perfect for the public, the infrastructure is great, and we keep investing in it. Of course, we will do our best to have the best possible team. We are always fighting with France for a podium, this weekend too, and I hope to be on the podium this weekend and next year as well. The preparations are on schedule. We have been working on this for almost two years, and I trust this is only the beginning of a fantastic event."

Stay tuned, as the official ticketing link will be shared on MXGP.com and across all our social media channels as soon as sales open on Sunday 4 October at 17:00 CEST.