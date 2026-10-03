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Watch: Motocross of Nations Qualifying Race Highlights and Results

October 3, 2026, 10:05pm
Ernée, France Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations (MXoN)Motocross of Nations

The 2026 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations features Saturday qualifying races for gate picks in Saturday's motos. Check out each of the three qualifying races from Saturday in France. 

Qualifying Race Results

MXoN

Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations (MXoN) - MXGP Qualifying Heat

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Ernée
Ernée, France France
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Bike
1 Jorge Prado Jorge Prado 24:32.499 0.000 KTM
2 Romain Febvre Romain Febvre 24:34.422 1.923 Kawasaki
3 Jan Pancar Jan Pancar 25:10.087 37.588 KTM
4 Alberto Forato Alberto Forato 25:12.858 40.359 Fantic
5 Lucas Coenen Lucas Coenen 25:17.747 45.248 KTM
Full Results
MXoN

Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations (MXoN) - MX2

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Ernée
Ernée, France France
Rider Bike
1 Guillem Farres Guillem Farres Triumph
2 Camden McLellan Camden McLellan Triumph
3 Sacha Coenen Sacha Coenen KTM
4 Glenn Coldenhoff Glenn Coldenhoff Yamaha
5 Jeremy Seewer Jeremy Seewer KTM
Full Results
MXoN

Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations (MXoN) - Open Qualifying Heat

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Ernée
Ernée, France France
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Bike
1 Jeffrey Herlings Jeffrey Herlings 24:16.770 0.000 Honda
2 Liam Everts Liam Everts 24:36.395 19.625 Husqvarna
3 Tom Vialle Tom Vialle 25:00.007 43.237 Honda
4 Andrea Adamo Andrea Adamo 25:05.842 49.072 KTM
5 Pauls Jonass Pauls Jonass 25:09.152 52.382 Kawasaki
Full Results
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