Watch: Motocross of Nations Qualifying Race Highlights and Results
October 3, 2026, 10:05pm
The 2026 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations features Saturday qualifying races for gate picks in Saturday's motos. Check out each of the three qualifying races from Saturday in France.
Qualifying Race Results
MXoN
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Bike
|1
|Jorge Prado
|24:32.499
|0.000
|KTM
|2
|Romain Febvre
|24:34.422
|1.923
|Kawasaki
|3
|Jan Pancar
|25:10.087
|37.588
|KTM
|4
|Alberto Forato
|25:12.858
|40.359
|Fantic
|5
|Lucas Coenen
|25:17.747
|45.248
|KTM
MXoN
|Rider
|Bike
|1
|Guillem Farres
|Triumph
|2
|Camden McLellan
|Triumph
|3
|Sacha Coenen
|KTM
|4
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|Yamaha
|5
|Jeremy Seewer
|KTM
MXoN
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Bike
|1
|Jeffrey Herlings
|24:16.770
|0.000
|Honda
|2
|Liam Everts
|24:36.395
|19.625
|Husqvarna
|3
|Tom Vialle
|25:00.007
|43.237
|Honda
|4
|Andrea Adamo
|25:05.842
|49.072
|KTM
|5
|Pauls Jonass
|25:09.152
|52.382
|Kawasaki