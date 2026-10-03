With the trademark incredible atmosphere of Ernée on Nations weekend, tomorrow is sure to be an explosive day of action as the different classes get mixed up altogether! It’s a massive event that has truly only just begun.

MXGP

After narrowly edging out Romain Febvre for the top time in the morning’s Free Practice session, Jorge Prado was confident of a good start despite Spain’s last-but-one gate position from the ballot. Jan Pancar also showed great pace in third, ahead of Lucas Coenen and the Kosak KTM Team rider Roan Van De Moosdijk from Team Netherlands.

The crowd roar, no doubt heard all around the planet, told the world that Febvre got the Holeshot into the first corner, with Pancar fending off the initial attack from Prado to hold second up the first section of waves and jumps! Fantic Factory Racing MXGP rider Jorgen-Mathias Talviku, complete with dyed Team Estonia coloured hairstyle, started well in fourth ahead of the JK Racing Yamaha of Team Sweden’s Isak Gifting! However, a pile-up in the first corner involved the Dixon Racing Team Kawasaki of Team Great Britain’s Taylor Hammal, with Lucas Coenen picking his bike up from the bottom in last place!

Prado did get past Pancar quickly, but made a mistake by running wide in an uphill corner, allowing the Slovenian back past and leaving Febvre free to build a gap! Prado did get back up to second by the end of the first full lap, and set after the home crowd’s talisman! By that time, Australian Jed Beaton had got his #1 CDR Yamaha past Talviku into fourth, with Latvian Karlis Reisulis putting his Monster Energy Yamaha into sixth. Behind him were the Fantic Factory Racing MXGP machine of Team Italy’s Alberto Forato, Gifting back in eighth, Julien Beaumer of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing in ninth for Team USA, and Sarholz Racing KTM’s Tom Koch rounding out the top ten for Team Germany.

Gifting crashed out of the top ten on lap three, recovering to an eventual 13th and promoting a charging Hammal up to tenth! By this time, the blazing Coenen was just behind the Brit, and able to pass both him and Koch on lap four! Meanwhile, Prado closed in on Febvre, who made a mistake over a jump at the top of the circuit, allowing the Spaniard to draw level and into the lead with an inside line into the next corner!

Forato was showing good speed, and he got past fellow Fantic man Talviku for fifth on lap four, then advanced on Beaton, launching thrillingly past the Aussie on the big uphill triple jump in front of the main bank of fans, bringing a big response from the many Italians present! The charging Coenen also continued to advance, with an inside move on Reisulis putting him into seventh on lap six, then Talviku fell prey to the Belgian soon after! A final move on Beaton with three laps to go gave Lucas a fine fifth to show for his efforts, behind Forato but in front of the Aussie and the Estonian.

American Beaumer slipped back to 14th in his first race on a 450, leaving Karlis Reisulis in eighth, and Hammal a brilliant ninth after scrapping it out with Dutchman Van de Moosdijk, who came home in tenth.

Despite a few errors allowing Febvre to draw near with three laps to go, Prado held on for a solid win ahead of the Frenchman, while Pancar more than made up for the absence of famous countryman Tim Gajser with a great third place. The scene had been set, and Team Spain had thrown down the gauntlet!

Jorge Prado – Team Spain: "It was a crazy one. The 15-second board went up and I wasn't even on my bike, I was still getting to my gate, so I had to start straight away. I still got a pretty good start, made a mistake on the first lap and dropped back to third, then worked my way up to first. The track is super tight and there's a lot of water in places, so it's slippery and I was being careful not to go over the bars. The lappers were hard to manage too, because when someone is 20 seconds slower you don't know if they'll go left or right. I think tomorrow will be better once everybody has qualified. I'm happy with P1 today, we're in a good flow right now and we'll do even better tomorrow."