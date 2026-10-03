Justin Barcia Joins Suzuki and Pipes Motorsports Group for 2027

Suzuki Motor USA and Pipes Motorsports Group are excited to announce that Justin Barcia will race the 2027 SuperMotocross season aboard the Suzuki RM-Z450. Known for his aggressive racing style and championship-caliber speed, Barcia brings veteran experience to the reigning 2026 Supercross Championship-winning team.

A fan favorite throughout his professional career, Barcia brings years of premier-class experience, multiple race victories and a proven track record of competing at the highest level of SuperMotocross competition, further strengthening Suzuki and Pipes Motorsports Group's championship aspirations for 2027.

“I’m thrilled to be joining a championship winning team like Pipes Motorsports Group and a proven bike like the Suzuki RM-Z450 for the upcoming season,” said Barcia. “This is a fresh start for me, and I couldn't be more excited for what's ahead. Dustin, the team, and everyone involved have built a top tier program, and I’m ready to put in the work this offseason, give it my all and deliver results. Can't wait to see what we can accomplish together.”

“We are really excited to have Justin join the team for the 2027 season,” added Dustin Pipes, Team Principal at Pipes Motorsports Group. “I've always been a fan of the effort he puts into every moto and the competitor he is on the racetrack. He will fit in well with the team and I look forward to working with him.”

Barcia joins Suzuki and Pipes Motorsports Group as the organization looks to build on the momentum of its championship-winning 2026 campaign. His experience, race-winning pedigree and competitive drive make him a natural fit for the RM-Z450 program heading into the 2027 SuperMotocross season.

"We all know Justin Barcia is a fast and tough competitor in the SuperMotocross Championship," said Chris Wheeler, Motorsports Manager of Suzuki Motor USA. "His experience, racecraft and determination make him an excellent fit for our RM-Z450 platform. We believe Justin has the talent to showcase the strengths of the RM-Z450 at the highest level, and we're excited to welcome him to the Suzuki family as we begin this next chapter together."

The agreement is for the 2027 season and includes a mutual option for both parties to extend the relationship through the 2028 season.

Barcia will make his Suzuki race debut aboard the RM-Z450 at the opening round of the 2027 SuperMotocross World Championship on January 9 at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California. Fans can follow the action throughout the season via live broadcast and streaming coverage, with race schedules, championship standings and event updates available at SuperMotocross.com.