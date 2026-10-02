Watch: Friday at MXoN First Thoughts Interviews with Team USA, Prado, Beaton, Coenens, and More
October 2, 2026, 12:55pm
Tom Journet is our boots on the ground guy this weekend at the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations in Ernée, France, for the 79th edition of the event. We had our gate pick ballot today and other pre-race press conferences and team presentations. Saturday will be qualifying races and then Sunday the motos will take place.
Check out some raw interview clips, featuring: Jorge Prado, Cooper Webb, Tom Vialle, Lucas and Sacha Conen, Jed Beaton, Julien Beaumer, Levi Kitchen, and Team USA team manager Mike Pelletier.
- MXoN
- Opening Press ConferenceLiveOctober 2 - 4:30 AM
- BallotLiveOctober 2 - 5:00 AM
- Teams Press ConferenceLiveOctober 2 - 6:00 AM
- Teams PresentationLiveOctober 2 - 10:30 AM
- BLU CRU 65ccLiveOctober 3 - 7:40 AM
- MXGP Qualifying HeatLiveOctober 3 - 8:20 AM
- Inside Paddock Part 1LiveOctober 3 - 9:05 AM
- MX2 Qualifying HeatLiveOctober 3 - 9:20 AM
- Inside Paddock Part 2LiveOctober 3 - 10:05 AM
- OPEN Qualifying HeatLiveOctober 3 - 10:20 AM
- BLU CRU 85ccLiveOctober 3 - 11:15 AM
- Final CLiveOctober 3 - 3:20 PM
- BLU CRU 125ccLiveOctober 4 - 3:15 AM
- Final BLiveOctober 4 - 4:50 AM
- Race 1 (MXGP & MX2)LiveOctober 4 - 7:00 AM
- Inside Paddock Part 3LiveOctober 4 - 8:05 AM
- Race 2 (MX2 & OPEN)LiveOctober 4 - 8:30 AM
- Inside Paddock Part 4LiveOctober 4 - 9:35 AM
- Race 3 (OPEN & MXGP)LiveOctober 4 - 9:55 AM
- Race 1 (MXGP & MX2)October 4 - 1:00 PM
- Race 2 (MX2 & OPEN)October 4 - 2:00 PM
- Race 3 (OPEN & MXGP)October 4 - 3:00 PM
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