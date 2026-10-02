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Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
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Full Schedule

Watch: Friday at MXoN First Thoughts Interviews with Team USA, Prado, Beaton, Coenens, and More

October 2, 2026, 12:55pm
Ernée, France Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations (MXoN)Motocross of Nations

Tom Journet is our boots on the ground guy this weekend at the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations in Ernée, France, for the 79th edition of the event. We had our gate pick ballot today and other pre-race press conferences and team presentations. Saturday will be qualifying races and then Sunday the motos will take place.

Check out some raw interview clips, featuring: Jorge Prado, Cooper Webb, Tom Vialle, Lucas and Sacha Conen, Jed Beaton, Julien Beaumer, Levi Kitchen, and Team USA team manager Mike Pelletier.

Get your MXGP-TV pass today

  • MXoN

    Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations (MXoN)

     Live Now
    • Opening Press Conference 
      Live
      October 2 - 4:30 AM
      MXGP TV
    • Ballot 
      Live
      October 2 - 5:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • Teams Press Conference 
      Live
      October 2 - 6:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • Teams Presentation 
      Live
      October 2 - 10:30 AM
      MXGP TV
    • BLU CRU 65cc 
      Live
      October 3 - 7:40 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Qualifying Heat 
      Live
      October 3 - 8:20 AM
      MXGP TV
    • Inside Paddock Part 1 
      Live
      October 3 - 9:05 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Qualifying Heat 
      Live
      October 3 - 9:20 AM
      MXGP TV
    • Inside Paddock Part 2 
      Live
      October 3 - 10:05 AM
      MXGP TV
    • OPEN Qualifying Heat 
      Live
      October 3 - 10:20 AM
      MXGP TV
    • BLU CRU 85cc 
      Live
      October 3 - 11:15 AM
      MXGP TV
    • Final C 
      Live
      October 3 - 3:20 PM
      MXGP TV
    • BLU CRU 125cc 
      Live
      October 4 - 3:15 AM
      MXGP TV
    • Final B 
      Live
      October 4 - 4:50 AM
      MXGP TV
    • Race 1 (MXGP & MX2) 
      Live
      October 4 - 7:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • Inside Paddock Part 3 
      Live
      October 4 - 8:05 AM
      MXGP TV
    • Race 2 (MX2 & OPEN) 
      Live
      October 4 - 8:30 AM
      MXGP TV
    • Inside Paddock Part 4 
      Live
      October 4 - 9:35 AM
      MXGP TV
    • Race 3 (OPEN & MXGP) 
      Live
      October 4 - 9:55 AM
      MXGP TV
    • Race 1 (MXGP & MX2)
      October 4 - 1:00 PM
      CBS Sports Network
    • Race 2 (MX2 & OPEN)
      October 4 - 2:00 PM
      CBS Sports Network
    • Race 3 (OPEN & MXGP)
      October 4 - 3:00 PM
      CBS Sports Network
Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations October TV & Streaming Schedule

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