Winners of the Motocross of Nations in 2023, Vialle understandably has a host of fond memories from the global battle on French soil.

“For sure. Like you said, I have a lot of good memories from 2023. I won the 250 class and we won as a team. All weekend was so good. I have a lot of good memories from it. So yeah, it’ll be a busy weekend again. It will be my first time on the 450 doing the Motocross of Nations. This will be quite different, but I’m ready for it. I had a good end of the MXGP season and was fighting for the wins and was on the podium quite a bit. It’s been good, so I’m pretty fit at the moment. I feel good on the bike, so I’m ready to have a good weekend.”

Vialle is keen to join teammates Romain Febvre and Mathis Valin in battle at Ernee come Sunday this afternoon shortly after “La Marseillaise” plays to the 50,000 spellbound fans on hand.

“Romain Febvre is also on top of his racing,” explained Vialle of his MXoN comrade. “His speed is really good. We’ve been battling each other the last couple of races and we both feel really good on the bike, so I think for the races for the team, this is the best that we can wish for. I think we can be good in the 450 class and in the 250 class, Valin is riding really good. He had a pretty big injury and he’s coming back from it. I saw him ride today and he was actually looking really good, so I’m excited for the race.”