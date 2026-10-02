Let's start with a salute to Cooper Webb, Levi Kitchen, and Julien Beaumer, the lineup of the American entry this time around. After some unfortunate injuries, one big retirement, and several high-profile changes in riders for 2027, as well as business, they are the ones who ultimately accepted this mission. Webb, who is actually in the middle of going from Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing to Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Monster Energy Team Tedder Husqvarna, will be on a brand he's never raced on before, one week after his last ride aboard a Yamaha. The multi-time SX/MX Champion has never been on a winning MXoN Team USA before and badly wants to mark that off his career checklist.

Levi Kitchen, who just earned himself an extra half-million dollars with his 250SMX Word Championship title, will be our MX2 man in this event, hoping to help his Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki team be part of a winning version of Team USA for the first time since—and this is an incredible stat—2011, a race which was also held here in France, though over at St. Jean D'Angely. Levi lost the 250 Pro Motocross title on the last day of the season to Cole Davies, who is not here because Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing announced they are were not supporting any riders in the 2026 MXoN, whether they race for the U.S., New Zealand (which is Davies' country), Australia (Kayden Minear), etc.

Beaumer wasn't really on anyone's list for Team USA possibilities as recently as last Friday morning. But when Honda HRC Progressive's Chance Hymas injured his wrist in practice at the SMX World Championship Final at Thunder Ridge Nature Arena, Beaumer suddenly became an option. Hymas, who has already missed racing at MXoN for Team USA in the past due to a late-season injury, was set to move up from a 250 to a 450 to race as our Open class rider, was super-bummed. So was Team USA manager Mike Pelletier of the AMA, who was rapidly running out of options following the unavailability of Eli Tomac (retirement), Chase Sexton, Justin Barcia and Malcolm Stewart (injuries and team changes), RJ Hampshire and Aaron Plessinger (changing teams), Garrett Marchbanks (no passport), Haiden Deegan and Justin Cooper (Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing), and more. There was a chance thatTriumph's Jordon Smith might be called upon, as he was going to be here in France anyway, but Beaumer and KTM said yes, so he will do exactly what Hymas was going to do: move up to a 450 and race it for the first time professionally in a Motocross of Nations (That was something that Jo Shimoda did last year for Japan, and he put in an excellent ride for Japan).