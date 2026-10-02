Landon Gibson Signs with Triumph for 2027 SMX Next Season

With the shutdown of the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna factory racing team in the Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship, riders and team members alike started searching for new gigs.

Back in May, Husqvarna announced the shutdown of the factory SMX team following the conclusion of this season, and, well, we are officially past the season now.

Landon Gibson, who has been with the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team for over two years now officially, was someone looking for a job for next year. Gibson told us just a few weeks after the announcement (late May), "I will be searching for a new ride.”

He hinted towards a few options in late May but still had a lot of racing left in 2026. He raced two rounds of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship and then went on to finish second overall in both Open Pro Sport (8-1-1) and 250 Pro Sport (3-3-1) to recap a strong week at the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch, earning the coveted Nicky Hayden AMA Motocross Horizon Award in the process.

Gibson follows in the footsteps of Deacon Denno, who had a great run in the B class last year at Loretta Lynn's on his KTM 250 SX-F before joining the Triumph program. It looks like Gibson will be following Denno and his training buddy Aaron Plessinger to Triumph.

The release states Gibson will race the SMX Next program in 2027, but we could see him race SMX Next - Supercross and then the full Pro Motocross season (again, following what Denno did this year). When Gibson does race pro in '27, he will would be #88—the national number he earned.

Note, the Triumph faclity is located in Georgia and Gibson is from Peachtree City, Georgia. Works out perfectly!

The following press release is from Triumph:

Amateur Motocross Star Landon Gibson Joins Triumph Racing America

Triumph Racing America announces the signing of rising prospect, Landon Gibson through the 2027 season. The Georgia native enjoyed a very successful week of racing at this year’s AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch. During the prestigious event, Gibson placed 2nd overall in the 250 Pro Sport class and was then announced the 2026 AMA Motocross Horizon Award Winner.

Gibson will first compete on the championship winning Triumph TF 250-X at this weekend’s MotoPlayground Race at Ponca City. Then for 2027, Landon will race at each of the SMX Next races and all major amateur National races.