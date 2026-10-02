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How to Watch: Motocross of Nations and Mason-Dixon GNCC Broadcast/Streaming Information

How to Watch: Motocross of Nations and Mason-Dixon GNCC Broadcast/Streaming Information

October 2, 2026, 6:00am
Mount Morris, PA Mason-DixonProgressive GNCC Racing

The 2027 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations will take place this weekend in Ernée, France.

The 79th edition of MXoN will kick off with today's pre-race activities, followed by Saturday's qualifying races and then Sunday's motos.

You can tune into www.mxgp-tv.com all weekend long to watch the action live.

And on Sunday, CBS Sports will also air a delayed broadcast of all three motos, starting at 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific. 

The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing season will be back in action this weekend at the Mason-Dixon GNCC in Mount Morris, Pennsylvania. You can watch the racing live on FloRacing: Saturday's pro ATV race starts at 2 p.m. Eastern/11 a.m. Pacific and Sunday's pro bike race starts at 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific.

Below is everything you need for the weekend for MXoN.

TV | Online Schedule

Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations (MXoN)

Get your MXGP-TV pass today

  • MXoN

    Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations (MXoN)

     Live Now
    • Opening Press Conference 
      Live
      October 2 - 4:30 AM
      MXGP TV
    • Ballot 
      Live
      October 2 - 5:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • Teams Press Conference 
      Live
      October 2 - 6:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • Teams Presentation 
      Live
      October 2 - 10:30 AM
      MXGP TV
    • BLU CRU 65cc 
      Live
      October 3 - 7:40 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Qualifying Heat 
      Live
      October 3 - 8:20 AM
      MXGP TV
    • Inside Paddock Part 1 
      Live
      October 3 - 9:05 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Qualifying Heat 
      Live
      October 3 - 9:20 AM
      MXGP TV
    • Inside Paddock Part 2 
      Live
      October 3 - 10:05 AM
      MXGP TV
    • OPEN Qualifying Heat 
      Live
      October 3 - 10:20 AM
      MXGP TV
    • BLU CRU 85cc 
      Live
      October 3 - 11:15 AM
      MXGP TV
    • Final C 
      Live
      October 3 - 3:20 PM
      MXGP TV
    • BLU CRU 125cc 
      Live
      October 4 - 3:15 AM
      MXGP TV
    • Final B 
      Live
      October 4 - 4:50 AM
      MXGP TV
    • Race 1 (MXGP & MX2) 
      Live
      October 4 - 7:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • Inside Paddock Part 3 
      Live
      October 4 - 8:05 AM
      MXGP TV
    • Race 2 (MX2 & OPEN) 
      Live
      October 4 - 8:30 AM
      MXGP TV
    • Inside Paddock Part 4 
      Live
      October 4 - 9:35 AM
      MXGP TV
    • Race 3 (OPEN & MXGP) 
      Live
      October 4 - 9:55 AM
      MXGP TV
    • Race 1 (MXGP & MX2)
      October 4 - 1:00 PM
      CBS Sports Network
    • Race 2 (MX2 & OPEN)
      October 4 - 2:00 PM
      CBS Sports Network
    • Race 3 (OPEN & MXGP)
      October 4 - 3:00 PM
      CBS Sports Network
Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations October TV & Streaming Schedule

Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series (GNCC Racing)

  • GNCC

    Mason-Dixon

     Saturday, October 3
    • Youth ATV 
      Live
      October 3 - 9:30 AM
      Flo Racing
    • Pro ATVs 
      Live
      October 3 - 2:00 PM
      Flo Racing
    • Youth Bike 
      Live
      October 4 - 8:00 AM
      Flo Racing
    • Pro Bikes 
      Live
      October 4 - 1:00 PM
      Flo Racing
Mason-Dixon GNCC TV & Streaming Schedule

Weekend Schedule

Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations (MXoN)

Note: All times in this screenshot are local to Ernée, France—Central European Summer Time (CEST).

Friday Schedule

MXGP

Saturday Schedule

MXGP

Sunday Schedule

MXGP

Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series (GNCC Racing)

Note: All times local to Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania (Eastern time zone).

Friday, October 2, 2026

  • 9:00am Gates Open
  • 1:00pm – 6:00pm Pre-Registration Check-In: All ATV, eMTB & Bike pre-registered riders
  • 2:00pm – 6:00pm All Registration: All ATV, eMTB & Bike riders
  • 4:00pm Progressive Turbo eMTB Racing (doubleheader)

Saturday, October 3, 2026

  • 6:00am Gates Open
  • 7:00am – 7:45am Youth ATV & Micro Registration
  • 8:00am 50cc Micro ATV Racing (30 min event)
  • 8:45am 50cc Micro Bike Racing (30 min event)
  • 9:30am – 10:30am Youth ATV Race (1 hr event)
  • 8:05am Amateur ATV Registration
  • 11:00am Amateur ATV Race (2 hr event)
  • 10:05am Pro ATV Registration
  • 1:30pm – 4:30pm eMTB Registration
  • 2:00pm – 4:00pm Pro ATV Race (2 hr event)
  • 2:00pm Bike Registration - all classes
  • 5:00pm Progressive Turbo eMTB Racing (doubleheader)
  • 6:00pm ePeeWee (STACYC) Racing
  • 7:00pm MXers for Jesus Chapel Service
  • 7:30pm Mowgli Memorial Dog Show
  • 12:00am Gates Close

Sunday, October 4, 2026

  • 6:00amGates Open
  • 7:00am – 7:45am Youth Bike Registration
  • 8:00am – 9:30am Youth Bike Race (90 min. event)
  • 8:05am – 9:45am Amateur Bike Registration
  • 10:00am – 12:00pm Amateur Bike Race (2 hr event)
  • 10:05am – 12:45pm Pro Bike Registration
  • 1:00pm – 4:00pm Pro Bike Race (3 hr event)

Other Links

Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations (MXoN)

General

MXGP Live Timing

MXoN Racer X Race Center

Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series (GNCC Racing)

General

GNCC Live Timing

Mason-Dixon GNCC

Mason-Dixon GNCC Race Center

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Track Map

Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations (MXoN)

Ernée, France layout.
Ernée, France layout. MXGP

Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series (GNCC Racing)

Mason-Dixon GNCC
Mason-Dixon GNCC GNCC Racing

2025 MXoN Results

MXoN

Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations - Combined

October 6, 2024
Matterley Basin
Winchester, United Kingdom United Kingdom
Rider Points Race Class Bike
1
Australia
Australia 		26
Jett Lawrence 1 Race 2 (MX2 + Open) Open Honda
Jett Lawrence 2 Race 3 (MXGP + Open) Open Honda
Hunter Lawrence 4 Race 3 (MXGP + Open) MXGP Honda
Hunter Lawrence 8 Race 1 (MXGP + MX2) MXGP Honda
Kyle Webster 11 Race 1 (MXGP + MX2) MX2 Honda
Kyle Webster 19 Race 2 (MX2 + Open) MX2 Honda
2
United States
United States 		29
Eli Tomac 2 Race 1 (MXGP + MX2) MXGP Yamaha
Eli Tomac 3 Race 3 (MXGP + Open) MXGP Yamaha
Aaron Plessinger 7 Race 2 (MX2 + Open) Open KTM
Aaron Plessinger 8 Race 3 (MXGP + Open) Open KTM
Cooper Webb 9 Race 2 (MX2 + Open) MX2 Yamaha
Cooper Webb 17 Race 1 (MXGP + MX2) MX2 Yamaha
3
The Netherlands
The Netherlands 		36
Jeffrey Herlings 5 Race 1 (MXGP + MX2) MXGP KTM
Kay de Wolf 5 Race 2 (MX2 + Open) MX2 Husqvarna
Jeffrey Herlings 5 Race 3 (MXGP + Open) MXGP KTM
Kay de Wolf 6 Race 1 (MXGP + MX2) MX2 Husqvarna
Glenn Coldenhoff 15 Race 3 (MXGP + Open) Open Fantic
Glenn Coldenhoff 18 Race 2 (MX2 + Open) Open Fantic
Full Results

2026 GNCC Racing Standings

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jordan Ashburn Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States 187
2Steward Baylor Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States 179
3Liam Draper Liam Draper Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand 166
4Ben Kelley Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States 157
5Craig Delong Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States 143
Full Standings
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Angus Riordan Angus Riordan Australia Australia 235
2Jhak Walker Jhak Walker Morrisonville, IL United States 221
3Jason T Tino Jason T Tino Phillipsburg, NJ United States 212
4Brody Johnson Brody Johnson Landrum, SC United States 191
5Jason C Lipscomb Jason C Lipscomb Parkersburg, WV United States 144
Full Standings
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Korie Steede Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States 249
2Brandy Richards Brandy Richards Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 249
3Danielle McDonald Danielle McDonald Parkes, NSW Australia 240
4Lilley G Sheets Lilley G Sheets Fishersville, VA United States 150
5Carly Lee Carly Lee Millville, NJ United States 144
Full Standings


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