The 2027 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations will take place this weekend in Ernée, France.
The 79th edition of MXoN will kick off with today's pre-race activities, followed by Saturday's qualifying races and then Sunday's motos.
You can tune into www.mxgp-tv.com all weekend long to watch the action live.
And on Sunday, CBS Sports will also air a delayed broadcast of all three motos, starting at 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific.
The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing season will be back in action this weekend at the Mason-Dixon GNCC in Mount Morris, Pennsylvania. You can watch the racing live on FloRacing: Saturday's pro ATV race starts at 2 p.m. Eastern/11 a.m. Pacific and Sunday's pro bike race starts at 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific.
Below is everything you need for the weekend for MXoN.
TV | Online Schedule
Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations (MXoN)
- MXoN
- Opening Press ConferenceLiveOctober 2 - 4:30 AM
- BallotLiveOctober 2 - 5:00 AM
- Teams Press ConferenceLiveOctober 2 - 6:00 AM
- Teams PresentationLiveOctober 2 - 10:30 AM
- BLU CRU 65ccLiveOctober 3 - 7:40 AM
- MXGP Qualifying HeatLiveOctober 3 - 8:20 AM
- Inside Paddock Part 1LiveOctober 3 - 9:05 AM
- MX2 Qualifying HeatLiveOctober 3 - 9:20 AM
- Inside Paddock Part 2LiveOctober 3 - 10:05 AM
- OPEN Qualifying HeatLiveOctober 3 - 10:20 AM
- BLU CRU 85ccLiveOctober 3 - 11:15 AM
- Final CLiveOctober 3 - 3:20 PM
- BLU CRU 125ccLiveOctober 4 - 3:15 AM
- Final BLiveOctober 4 - 4:50 AM
- Race 1 (MXGP & MX2)LiveOctober 4 - 7:00 AM
- Inside Paddock Part 3LiveOctober 4 - 8:05 AM
- Race 2 (MX2 & OPEN)LiveOctober 4 - 8:30 AM
- Inside Paddock Part 4LiveOctober 4 - 9:35 AM
- Race 3 (OPEN & MXGP)LiveOctober 4 - 9:55 AM
- Race 1 (MXGP & MX2)October 4 - 1:00 PM
- Race 2 (MX2 & OPEN)October 4 - 2:00 PM
- Race 3 (OPEN & MXGP)October 4 - 3:00 PM
-
Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series (GNCC Racing)
- GNCC
Mason-DixonSaturday, October 3
Weekend Schedule
Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations (MXoN)
Note: All times in this screenshot are local to Ernée, France—Central European Summer Time (CEST).
Friday Schedule
Saturday Schedule
Sunday Schedule
Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series (GNCC Racing)
Note: All times local to Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania (Eastern time zone).
Friday, October 2, 2026
- 9:00am Gates Open
- 1:00pm – 6:00pm Pre-Registration Check-In: All ATV, eMTB & Bike pre-registered riders
- 2:00pm – 6:00pm All Registration: All ATV, eMTB & Bike riders
- 4:00pm Progressive Turbo eMTB Racing (doubleheader)
Saturday, October 3, 2026
- 6:00am Gates Open
- 7:00am – 7:45am Youth ATV & Micro Registration
- 8:00am 50cc Micro ATV Racing (30 min event)
- 8:45am 50cc Micro Bike Racing (30 min event)
- 9:30am – 10:30am Youth ATV Race (1 hr event)
- 8:05am Amateur ATV Registration
- 11:00am Amateur ATV Race (2 hr event)
- 10:05am Pro ATV Registration
- 1:30pm – 4:30pm eMTB Registration
- 2:00pm – 4:00pm Pro ATV Race (2 hr event)
- 2:00pm Bike Registration - all classes
- 5:00pm Progressive Turbo eMTB Racing (doubleheader)
- 6:00pm ePeeWee (STACYC) Racing
- 7:00pm MXers for Jesus Chapel Service
- 7:30pm Mowgli Memorial Dog Show
- 12:00am Gates Close
Sunday, October 4, 2026
- 6:00amGates Open
- 7:00am – 7:45am Youth Bike Registration
- 8:00am – 9:30am Youth Bike Race (90 min. event)
- 8:05am – 9:45am Amateur Bike Registration
- 10:00am – 12:00pm Amateur Bike Race (2 hr event)
- 10:05am – 12:45pm Pro Bike Registration
- 1:00pm – 4:00pm Pro Bike Race (3 hr event)
Other Links
Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations (MXoN)
General
Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series (GNCC Racing)
General
Mason-Dixon GNCC
Follow
Follow Racer X on Social Media
X — @racerxonline
Instagram — @racerxonline
Facebook — @racerxonline
YouTube — Racer X Motocross & Supercross News
Follow MXGP on Social Media
Grand National Cross Country Series
X — @gnccracing
Instagram — @gncc_racing
Facebook — @gnccracing
YouTube — RacerTV
Track Map
Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations (MXoN)
Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series (GNCC Racing)
2025 MXoN Results
Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations - CombinedOctober 6, 2024
|Rider
|Points
|Race
|Class
|Bike
|1
|
Australia
|26
|Jett Lawrence
|1
|Race 2 (MX2 + Open)
|Open
|Honda
|Jett Lawrence
|2
|Race 3 (MXGP + Open)
|Open
|Honda
|Hunter Lawrence
|4
|Race 3 (MXGP + Open)
|MXGP
|Honda
|Hunter Lawrence
|8
|Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)
|MXGP
|Honda
|Kyle Webster
|11
|Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)
|MX2
|Honda
|Kyle Webster
|19
|Race 2 (MX2 + Open)
|MX2
|Honda
|2
|
United States
|29
|Eli Tomac
|2
|Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)
|MXGP
|Yamaha
|Eli Tomac
|3
|Race 3 (MXGP + Open)
|MXGP
|Yamaha
|Aaron Plessinger
|7
|Race 2 (MX2 + Open)
|Open
|KTM
|Aaron Plessinger
|8
|Race 3 (MXGP + Open)
|Open
|KTM
|Cooper Webb
|9
|Race 2 (MX2 + Open)
|MX2
|Yamaha
|Cooper Webb
|17
|Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)
|MX2
|Yamaha
|3
|
The Netherlands
|36
|Jeffrey Herlings
|5
|Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)
|MXGP
|KTM
|Kay de Wolf
|5
|Race 2 (MX2 + Open)
|MX2
|Husqvarna
|Jeffrey Herlings
|5
|Race 3 (MXGP + Open)
|MXGP
|KTM
|Kay de Wolf
|6
|Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)
|MX2
|Husqvarna
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|15
|Race 3 (MXGP + Open)
|Open
|Fantic
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|18
|Race 2 (MX2 + Open)
|Open
|Fantic
2026 GNCC Racing Standings
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|187
|2
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|179
|3
|Liam Draper
|Auckland, New Zealand
|166
|4
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|157
|5
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|143
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|235
|2
|Jhak Walker
|Morrisonville, IL
|221
|3
|Jason T Tino
|Phillipsburg, NJ
|212
|4
|Brody Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|191
|5
|Jason C Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV
|144
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|249
|2
|Brandy Richards
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|249
|3
|Danielle McDonald
|Parkes, NSW
|240
|4
|Lilley G Sheets
|Fishersville, VA
|150
|5
|Carly Lee
|Millville, NJ
|144