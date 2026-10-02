The 2027 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations will take place this weekend in Ernée, France.

The 79th edition of MXoN will kick off with today's pre-race activities, followed by Saturday's qualifying races and then Sunday's motos.

You can tune into www.mxgp-tv.com all weekend long to watch the action live.

And on Sunday, CBS Sports will also air a delayed broadcast of all three motos, starting at 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific.

The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing season will be back in action this weekend at the Mason-Dixon GNCC in Mount Morris, Pennsylvania. You can watch the racing live on FloRacing: Saturday's pro ATV race starts at 2 p.m. Eastern/11 a.m. Pacific and Sunday's pro bike race starts at 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific.

Below is everything you need for the weekend for MXoN.

TV | Online Schedule

Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations (MXoN)

Get your MXGP-TV pass today