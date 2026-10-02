Friday at Motocross of Nations: Gate Pick Ballot, Team Presentations, and More
The following press release is from Infront Moto Racing:
MEDIA DAY AND STUNNING TEAM PARADE KICKS OFF 2026 MONSTER ENERGY MOTOCROSS OF NATIONS!
Ernée (France) – The opening lines of the epic tale that will be the 2026 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations have been written today, as the Circuit Raymond Deny venue near the town of Ernée in France hosted the opening Press Conferences and the all-important Ballot to determine the gate pick order for tomorrow’s crucial Qualifying Races! The valley then shook with excitement as the Teams Presentation ramped up the atmosphere for the weekend ahead!
At first, the event was opened by Infront Moto Racing President & CEO, David Luongo, alongside the FIM/CMS President Antonio Alia Portela, plus Philippe Lecompte, the President of Moto Club Ernée, who welcomed all of the teams, riders, and industry personnel present to the 79th Edition of this prestigious race, the fourth such event to be held around the hillsides of the Ernée. Their excitement for the event was shared in both English and French, as the anticipation grew for the infamous Ballot!
David Luongo, President & CEO, Infront Moto Racing:
"Ernée has a special place in our history. It was our comeback in 2005, when we brought the Motocross of Nations back to life with the American dream team, and it is quite magical that in four editions here we have always had the sun. This is also the last round of the celebration of our 30th anniversary with the FIM, so there is no better place to close the season. The Motocross of Nations is always open until the last race, and that is what makes all of us dream about this sport the whole year. With 32 nations, the MXGP and MX2 World Champions and the two SMX Champions on the gate, the level is very, very high, so good luck to all the nations, ride safe, and enjoy this last dance of the season."
Antonio Alia Portela, FIM/CMS Director:
"Coming to Ernée for the Motocross of Nations is the highlight of the whole year, so nothing is more exciting than being here. Looking down at the track from above the grandstand yesterday, you could almost hear the echoes of past events, and I already have the thrills just thinking about it. Having 32 nations from all over the world here shows the importance of this event, and the Moto Club Ernée has been preparing the track all year long. Now all the pressure is on the riders to stand out and finish on top of the podium with the famous trophy. I want to thank Philippe and his whole team, and I wish all the teams and riders the very best for the weekend."
Philippe Lecomte, President, Moto Club Ernée:
"Welcome to Ernée, we are delighted to host the Motocross of Nations for the fourth time in our history. I want to thank the FIM, the French Motorcycling Federation and Infront for their trust, and above all the 1300 volunteers who make this event happen. Thank you also to the town of Ernée, the community of communes and the Mayenne department, who have supported us in the good years and the less good years. The Motocross of Nations brings a lot to the club, but it brings even more to the region, especially for the local economy. 2023 is still in our memories and we really hope to live the same emotions again, and the weather has already given us a nice wink this weekend!”
Ballot
As Mr Alia Portela took position on the stage to take care of the Ballot, the major teams gathered nervously to receive the news of where the random allocation for choice of gate would put them.
Team FIM Latin America were the first team to get a place allocated, but they were disappointed to immediately be given the 32nd and final gate pick for the Qualifying Races! Team Great Britain were the next out of the hat, given a mid-gate 18th position for their relatively inexperienced squad. Team Ukraine were the first team to get a top ten slot, straight into seventh pick, while the promising Team Denmark got put into 20th.
While Team Canada celebrated getting the fifth gate pick, Team Switzerland got 13th pick, but Team Italy were disappointed to get P28! Reigning Champions Australia got a brilliant third gate pick, then the luck of the Irish came through as Team Ireland claimed the second gate pick to aid their quest to qualify tomorrow!
Still to come were Team France, Team USA, Team Belgium, Team Netherlands, and Team Spain, but the Americans were not happy to see the number 26 come out next to their name! In contrast, their southern neighbours Team Mexico got pick number one straight afterwards, then major contenders Belgium got a decent one with P8, with Team Latvia in P16. The home team didn’t get the best with P22, while the Dutch took P17.
While Tim Gajser is unable to race for Team Slovenia this year, their hope of qualifying got a boost with the fourth gate pick, just before Team Estonia got the seventh choice. Waiting right to the end, the highly-touted Spanish squad got left with a lowly 31st gate choice, second from last to the line! So the drama continued right to the end, and it promises to be a fascinating line up for each of Saturday’s Qualifying Races!
Ballot Order:
1 Mexico
2 Ireland
3 Australia
4 Slovenia
5 Canada
6 Lithuania
7 Estonia
8 Belgium
9 Brazil
10 Finland
11 Germany
12 Slovakia
13 Switzerland
14 Japan
15 Iceland
16 Latvia
17 The Netherlands
18 Great Britain
19 Croatia
20 Denmark
21 Austria
22 France
23 Czech Republic
24 Sweden
25 Republic of South Africa
26 USA
27 Ukraine
28 Italy
29 Norway
30 Morocco
31 Spain
32 FIM LATAM
TEAMS PRESS CONFERENCE
In the Teams’ Press Conference, Australia lined up first as defending Champions, and while they’re missing their winning riders from the last two years, #1 plate holder Jed Beaton was upbeat about their prospects of a good result, alongside Alex Larwood and Aaron Tanti who were all looking forward to their first Motocross of Nations experience.
Next up were the Spanish, one of the favourites for success this weekend, boasting three riders who have all taken Championships this season, as Jorge Prado returns to Europe to fly his national colours alongside MX2 World Champion Guillem Farres and EMX250 Champion Francisco Garcia. All three riders were looking relaxed and confident, hopeful of their chances for their nation’s first ever podium at this event. In a similar fashion, Team Latvia brought their humorously downbeat demeanour to an event that could see their best ever result if all three riders perform to their best.
Following the Latvians, it was time to talk to those with some serious air travel distance under their belts, as Team Japan, Team South Africa, and Team Brazil all expressed their joy at being here, and for South African star Camden Mc Lellan, it was very much a case of seeing if they could justify the trip by qualifying for the main races, and trying to push for a top ten result at the very least!
Team USA were next to the stage, and despite the obvious complications of a late machine change for their most experienced pilot Cooper Webb, and the late replacement spot for Julien Beaumer, it’s clear that this team is relishing the position of being the underdogs for a change, and with a recent title lifting the confidence of MX2 rider Levi Kitchen, they are clearly not ready to be written off when it comes to their podium chances.
Star man for the Dutch, MXGP World Champion Jeffrey Herlings was underplaying their chances of a win overall, but clearly has his sights set on individual success. In contrast, the Danish squad are looking for a solid team effort with two EMX stars being joined by Mikkel Haarup, who will return to the MXGP Paddock full time next year, and wants to give his future rivals a preview of what’s to come!
Then it was the turn of Team Italy to tell of their confidence, as Alberto Forato is very happy to return to a circuit that he has a real liking for, while Andrea Adamo has had a great rookie season in MXGP and is looking to finish it in strong fashion. The Belgians are also looking good, and although the Coenen brothers rarely give anything away, it’s clear that Lucas Coenen is now ready to race for the first time in three months, and that gives them a real chance of the top step of the podium. They’re young, eager, and hungry for it!
Finally, Team France expressed their desire to satisfy their home fans, and with Mathis Valin facing questions around his fitness due to several months away from racing, he has had five weeks of preparation prior to this weekend, so for sure he feels ready to back up his senior teammates Romain Febvre and Tom Vialle!
TEAM PARADE
The build-up to the event concluded, as always at the Nations, with the Team Presentation parade, held in front of the old podium at the end of the start straight, and the crowd made incredible noise throughout, made up as it is by multiple nationalities who have made the pilgrimage to this mecca for Motocross! Of course, the loudest cheer was held back for the home team, as master of ceremonies Francis Magnanou fired up the local fans, most of whom were in patriotic fancy dress, as they raised the noise level to deafening proportions!
The party will doubtlessly continue through the night, as the campsites rev up for the race weekend! What goes on in there will probably beggar belief, but what we have all rediscovered so far is that there is simply no place like Ernée for the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations!