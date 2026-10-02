Friday at Motocross of Nations: Gate Pick Ballot, Team Presentations, and More

The following press release is from Infront Moto Racing:

MEDIA DAY AND STUNNING TEAM PARADE KICKS OFF 2026 MONSTER ENERGY MOTOCROSS OF NATIONS!

Ernée (France) – The opening lines of the epic tale that will be the 2026 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations have been written today, as the Circuit Raymond Deny venue near the town of Ernée in France hosted the opening Press Conferences and the all-important Ballot to determine the gate pick order for tomorrow’s crucial Qualifying Races! The valley then shook with excitement as the Teams Presentation ramped up the atmosphere for the weekend ahead!

At first, the event was opened by Infront Moto Racing President & CEO, David Luongo, alongside the FIM/CMS President Antonio Alia Portela, plus Philippe Lecompte, the President of Moto Club Ernée, who welcomed all of the teams, riders, and industry personnel present to the 79th Edition of this prestigious race, the fourth such event to be held around the hillsides of the Ernée. Their excitement for the event was shared in both English and French, as the anticipation grew for the infamous Ballot!

David Luongo, President & CEO, Infront Moto Racing:

"Ernée has a special place in our history. It was our comeback in 2005, when we brought the Motocross of Nations back to life with the American dream team, and it is quite magical that in four editions here we have always had the sun. This is also the last round of the celebration of our 30th anniversary with the FIM, so there is no better place to close the season. The Motocross of Nations is always open until the last race, and that is what makes all of us dream about this sport the whole year. With 32 nations, the MXGP and MX2 World Champions and the two SMX Champions on the gate, the level is very, very high, so good luck to all the nations, ride safe, and enjoy this last dance of the season."

Antonio Alia Portela, FIM/CMS Director:

"Coming to Ernée for the Motocross of Nations is the highlight of the whole year, so nothing is more exciting than being here. Looking down at the track from above the grandstand yesterday, you could almost hear the echoes of past events, and I already have the thrills just thinking about it. Having 32 nations from all over the world here shows the importance of this event, and the Moto Club Ernée has been preparing the track all year long. Now all the pressure is on the riders to stand out and finish on top of the podium with the famous trophy. I want to thank Philippe and his whole team, and I wish all the teams and riders the very best for the weekend."

Philippe Lecomte, President, Moto Club Ernée:

"Welcome to Ernée, we are delighted to host the Motocross of Nations for the fourth time in our history. I want to thank the FIM, the French Motorcycling Federation and Infront for their trust, and above all the 1300 volunteers who make this event happen. Thank you also to the town of Ernée, the community of communes and the Mayenne department, who have supported us in the good years and the less good years. The Motocross of Nations brings a lot to the club, but it brings even more to the region, especially for the local economy. 2023 is still in our memories and we really hope to live the same emotions again, and the weather has already given us a nice wink this weekend!”