As expected, Cameron McAdoo's ending with Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki leads to a new deal with Quad Lock Honda. McAdoo was originally set to race the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) this fall and also 2027 Monster Energy AMA Supercross with Quad Lock Honda, and that's why he still showed up to the WSX opener in Canada to score some points...while still on a Pro Circuit Kawasaki!

Now that WSX has canceled its second round of racing (originally to be held in England next weekend) and no one is quite sure what the WSX schedule or series will look like next, it appears McAdoo is instead heading to Australia this weekend to compete in the AUS SX Series opener. Will he do the entire Australian series or will WSX come back online? Too early to say.

McAdoo will be part of Quad Lock's program in the U.S. in 2027, though, for certain, and today's press release also says the team will be getting more support from Honda, and hints at Kevin Windham's expanding role with the team. We'll get more news on that soon, the team says. For now, check out the press release on McAdoo.

The following press release is from Quad Lock Honda:

Cameron McAdoo BRINGS EXPERIENCE AND MOMENTUM TO QUAD LOCK HONDA!

After seven years of building, Quad Lock Honda has a clear objective: win the 250SX title.

Quad Lock Honda is pleased to announce the signing of Cameron McAdoo as the team intensifies its focus on the 250 class, with the program’s direction aligned with the increased support and objectives of American Honda.

McAdoo brings nine years of professional racing experience, race-winning form and an established record of competing at the front of the 250 class. Since turning professional in 2017, the Iowa native has recorded three AMA Supercross 250SX Main Event victories and 23 career podium finishes, establishing himself as one of the most experienced competitors in the class.

His career has been defined by resilience and the ability to perform on the biggest stages.

In 2021, McAdoo claimed victory at the iconic Daytona International Speedway before finishing third in the Western Regional 250SX Championship, recording six podium finishes across the nine-round series.

In 2024, McAdoo again established himself as a genuine championship contender, winning in Indianapolis and adding four further podium finishes before a crash-induced injury at Nashville ended his title challenge.

Now, after years of competing at the highest level, McAdoo joins Quad Lock Honda with a very clear goal — to finish what he has spent his career building towards.