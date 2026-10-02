Cameron McAdoo Joins Quad Lock Honda
As expected, Cameron McAdoo's ending with Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki leads to a new deal with Quad Lock Honda. McAdoo was originally set to race the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) this fall and also 2027 Monster Energy AMA Supercross with Quad Lock Honda, and that's why he still showed up to the WSX opener in Canada to score some points...while still on a Pro Circuit Kawasaki!
Now that WSX has canceled its second round of racing (originally to be held in England next weekend) and no one is quite sure what the WSX schedule or series will look like next, it appears McAdoo is instead heading to Australia this weekend to compete in the AUS SX Series opener. Will he do the entire Australian series or will WSX come back online? Too early to say.
McAdoo will be part of Quad Lock's program in the U.S. in 2027, though, for certain, and today's press release also says the team will be getting more support from Honda, and hints at Kevin Windham's expanding role with the team. We'll get more news on that soon, the team says. For now, check out the press release on McAdoo.
The following press release is from Quad Lock Honda:
Cameron McAdoo BRINGS EXPERIENCE AND MOMENTUM TO QUAD LOCK HONDA!
After seven years of building, Quad Lock Honda has a clear objective: win the 250SX title.
Quad Lock Honda is pleased to announce the signing of Cameron McAdoo as the team intensifies its focus on the 250 class, with the program’s direction aligned with the increased support and objectives of American Honda.
McAdoo brings nine years of professional racing experience, race-winning form and an established record of competing at the front of the 250 class. Since turning professional in 2017, the Iowa native has recorded three AMA Supercross 250SX Main Event victories and 23 career podium finishes, establishing himself as one of the most experienced competitors in the class.
His career has been defined by resilience and the ability to perform on the biggest stages.
In 2021, McAdoo claimed victory at the iconic Daytona International Speedway before finishing third in the Western Regional 250SX Championship, recording six podium finishes across the nine-round series.
In 2024, McAdoo again established himself as a genuine championship contender, winning in Indianapolis and adding four further podium finishes before a crash-induced injury at Nashville ended his title challenge.
Now, after years of competing at the highest level, McAdoo joins Quad Lock Honda with a very clear goal — to finish what he has spent his career building towards.
The relationship between McAdoo and team owner Yarrive Konsky also stretches back almost a decade.
McAdoo made his Australian professional debut with Factory Honda Australia program in 2018, with Yarrive Konsky at the helm, winning the 250 class at the AUS-X Open. It was the first time the pair worked together, beginning a relationship that has continued through the years and ultimately led to McAdoo becoming part of Konsky’s expanding American program.
McAdoo will make his return to Factory Honda Australia this weekend in Townsville, competing in the Australian Supercross Championship before turning his attention to the 2027 AMA Supercross season.
The Townsville event provides an opportunity for McAdoo to immediately begin working with the team, its personnel and Honda equipment ahead of next season.
“This came together really seamlessly,” said McAdoo. “I have watched what the team has been building over the last few years and I know they have the ability to win races in America. They have the drive, the commitment and now, with the increased support from American Honda and the alignment with Kevin Windham, there is a really strong platform around the program.
“The team was extremely aggressive and really wanted me, and that meant a lot to me. I know I have made a great decision coming here.
“I’ve been racing for a long time and I’m still hungry. I want to win races, I want to fight for championships and I want to win the 250SX title. That’s the goal, and I’m looking forward to getting started straight away.”
For Konsky, McAdoo represents the first major piece of a broader 250 program that has been shaped through discussions with American Honda and the developing partnership with former AMA champion Kevin Windham.
“American Honda wants to see a stronger 250 presence and wants us competing with genuine championship contenders,” said Konsky. “So we went after Cameron first. He is a race winner, a proven top-three rider and someone who races with an enormous amount of grit. He has been through the highs and lows of professional racing, he knows what it takes to compete at the front and, importantly, he still has the hunger to win.
“We pushed hard to get Cameron because we believe he can be a major part of what we are building.
“After seven years of developing this program, there is a real hunger within our team to win the 250SX Championship. We have had riders win races, podiums, championships and some incredible moments, but this is about taking another step.
“Cameron is the type of rider we want to build that program around.
“The increased commitment from American Honda, the developing relationship with Kevin Windham, which will be announced shortly and the work we are doing around rider development are all important pieces of the bigger picture. There is still plenty being finalised, but the direction is very clear: We want to win.”
McAdoo will make his first appearance for Factory Honda Australia this weekend in Townsville before joining Quad Lock Honda for its 2027 AMA Supercross campaign.