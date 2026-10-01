Watch: Cooper Webb's Vlog Announcing New Team Tedder Deal, Riding the Husqvarna in France Ahead of MXoN
October 1, 2026, 5:20pm
Check out Cooper Webb's latest vlog announcing his new deal for 2027 and 2028 Monster Energy AMA Supercross, as well as some riding in France ahead of the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations this weekend.
Read more on Cooper Webb:
Recommended Reading
Wed Sep 30 The Motocross of Nations Preview: Fill-Ins, Surprises, Intrigue Wed Sep 30 SuperMotocross Championship Payout: How Each Rider Earned Tue Sep 29 AMA Releases 2027 AMA SX, MX, and SMX National Numbers: New Career Numbers For Davies, DiFrancesco, and Prado Tue Sep 29 2027 AMA Supercross, Motocross, and SuperMotocross National Numbers Deep Dive