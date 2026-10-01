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Watch: Cooper Webb's Vlog Announcing New Team Tedder Deal, Riding the Husqvarna in France Ahead of MXoN

October 1, 2026, 5:20pm
Anaheim, CA Anaheim 1 (A1)Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

Check out Cooper Webb's latest vlog announcing his new deal for 2027 and 2028 Monster Energy AMA Supercross, as well as some riding in France ahead of the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations this weekend.

Read more on Cooper Webb:

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